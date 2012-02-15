By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Emerging Asian currencies rose broadly on Wednesday as the euro and risky assets pushed higher after a Chinese central bank official said China will continue to invest in euro zone government debt. The U.S. dollar fell 0.4 percent against the Singapore dollar to 1.2590, after having risen as high as 1.2666 earlier in the day. That lurch lower in the U.S. dollar versus the Singapore dollar caught some market players on the wrong foot, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore. The trader said there was talk earlier of sizeable selling in dollar/Singapore dollar that left some market players with long U.S. dollar positions. Traders were "struggling to get out in a market already positioned long this currency pair the past few sessions," he said. The move was triggered by comments from Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who expressed confidence in both the euro and in the ability of eurozone members to solve their debt problems and added that China will continue to invest in eurozone government debt. Although risky assets and emerging Asian currencies rose on Zhou's comments, market players were sceptical that there would be a sustained impact. "We judge that markets are still in risk aversion mode and this China commitment is sounding more like a broken record for markets," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, Regional Rates/FX Strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "It lacks substance and details and even if there are more funds to the euro zone kitty, it says nothing about solving the issue in Greece," Ramanathan added. While hopes have grown in recent weeks that Greece will avoid a disorderly default, the issue remains up in the air. Euro zone finance ministers have dropped plans for a special face-to-face meeting on Wednesday on Greece's new international bailout, saying political party chiefs in Athens had failed to provide the required commitment to reform. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.52 78.42 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2587 1.2642 +0.44 Taiwan dlr 29.521 29.595 +0.25 Korean won 1122.75 1123.90 +0.10 Baht 30.82 30.85 +0.10 Peso 42.65 42.75 +0.23 Rupiah 9035.00 8995.00 -0.44 Rupee 49.23 49.36 +0.26 Ringgit 3.0330 3.0455 +0.41 Yuan 6.2987 6.2996 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.52 76.92 -2.04 Sing dlr 1.2587 1.2969 +3.03 Taiwan dlr 29.521 30.290 +2.60 Korean won 1122.75 1151.80 +2.59 Baht 30.82 31.55 +2.37 Peso 42.65 43.84 +2.79 Rupiah 9035.00 9060.00 +0.28 Rupee 49.23 53.08 +7.82 Ringgit 3.0330 3.1685 +4.47 Yuan 6.2987 6.2940 -0.07 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Richard Pullin) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]