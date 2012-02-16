SINGAPORE, Feb 16 The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit slid on Thursday as investors cut bets on emerging Asian currencies, with worries about a delay in a Greek bailout fund denting sentiment. Several EU sources said on Wednesday the euro zone is examining ways of holding back parts or even all of the bailout programme until after elections expected in Greece in April while still ensuring it avoids a disorderly default. That underscored how far Europe is from resolving a debt crisis which could threaten the stability of the global financial system, hitting riskier assets such as Asian stocks and the euro. "Preference for long-dollar positions (against Asian currencies) is really strong. We may see some corrections in dollar/Asia, but that would be really limited," said a European bank dealer in Seoul. On Wednesday, emerging Asian currencies rose after China's central bank chief said Beijing will continue to invest in the euro zone government debts. But investors hesitated to add more bets on those currencies as positions in the regional units have been already seen stretched. Analysts also wanred against pinning too much hope on China. Chinese support is likely to come with some degree of conditionality, which may not be easy for Europeans to swallow, Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong, wrote in a note. "Only Europe/Greece can save itself through clean implementation and execution of Greek austerity measures," he said. The won fell on selling from offshore funds, while exporters limited its slide. The ringgit also retreated as leveraged accounts and interbank speculators sold the Malaysian currency. Still, some investors were looking to buy emerging Asian currencies on dips. "Do we really have a risk-off event? I don't think Greece will see a messy bankruptcy," said another European bank dealer. "I still see chances to sell dollar/Asia on rallies with adding short-euro/Asia bets," he added. Earlier this year, buying emerging Asian currencies against the euro had been a popular trade among investors, given stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals of Asia. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.38 78.43 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2639 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.561 29.535 -0.09 Korean won 1127.80 1121.50 -0.56 Baht 30.84 30.76 -0.26 Peso 42.80 42.64 -0.36 Rupiah 8990.00 8995.00 +0.06 Rupee 49.29 49.29 +0.01 Ringgit 3.0530 3.0355 -0.57 Yuan 6.2990 6.3000 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.38 76.92 -1.87 Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2969 +2.45 Taiwan dlr 29.561 30.290 +2.47 Korean won 1127.80 1151.80 +2.13 Baht 30.84 31.55 +2.30 Peso 42.80 43.84 +2.44 Rupiah 8990.00 9060.00 +0.78 Rupee 49.29 53.08 +7.70 Ringgit 3.0530 3.1685 +3.78 Yuan 6.2990 6.2940 -0.08 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]