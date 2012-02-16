SINGAPORE, Feb 16 The South Korean won and
the Malaysian ringgit slid on Thursday as investors cut bets on
emerging Asian currencies, with worries about a delay in a Greek
bailout fund denting sentiment.
Several EU sources said on Wednesday the euro zone is
examining ways of holding back parts or even all of the bailout
programme until after elections expected in Greece in April
while still ensuring it avoids a disorderly default.
That underscored how far Europe is from resolving a debt
crisis which could threaten the stability of the global
financial system, hitting riskier assets such as Asian stocks
and the euro.
"Preference for long-dollar positions (against Asian
currencies) is really strong. We may see some corrections in
dollar/Asia, but that would be really limited," said a European
bank dealer in Seoul.
On Wednesday, emerging Asian currencies rose after China's
central bank chief said Beijing will continue to invest in the
euro zone government debts.
But investors hesitated to add more bets on those currencies
as positions in the regional units have been already seen
stretched.
Analysts also wanred against pinning too much hope on China.
Chinese support is likely to come with some degree of
conditionality, which may not be easy for Europeans to swallow,
Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in
Hong Kong, wrote in a note.
"Only Europe/Greece can save itself through clean
implementation and execution of Greek austerity measures," he
said.
The won fell on selling from offshore funds,
while exporters limited its slide.
The ringgit also retreated as leveraged accounts
and interbank speculators sold the Malaysian currency.
Still, some investors were looking to buy emerging Asian
currencies on dips.
"Do we really have a risk-off event? I don't think Greece
will see a messy bankruptcy," said another European bank dealer.
"I still see chances to sell dollar/Asia on rallies with
adding short-euro/Asia bets," he added.
Earlier this year, buying emerging Asian currencies against
the euro had been a popular trade among investors, given
stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals of Asia.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.38 78.43 +0.06
Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2639 -0.16
Taiwan dlr 29.561 29.535 -0.09
Korean won 1127.80 1121.50 -0.56
Baht 30.84 30.76 -0.26
Peso 42.80 42.64 -0.36
Rupiah 8990.00 8995.00 +0.06
Rupee 49.29 49.29 +0.01
Ringgit 3.0530 3.0355 -0.57
Yuan 6.2990 6.3000 +0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.38 76.92 -1.87
Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2969 +2.45
Taiwan dlr 29.561 30.290 +2.47
Korean won 1127.80 1151.80 +2.13
Baht 30.84 31.55 +2.30
Peso 42.80 43.84 +2.44
Rupiah 8990.00 9060.00 +0.78
Rupee 49.29 53.08 +7.70
Ringgit 3.0530 3.1685 +3.78
Yuan 6.2990 6.2940 -0.08
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
