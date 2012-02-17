(Repeats story sent late on Thursday)
* SGD positions down by more than 80 pct
* Halve bets on INR, TWD, IDR, MYR, PHP, KRW
* Investors still bullish on Asia FX
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Investors slashed bets
on the Singapore dollar by more than 80 percent while cutting
positions in most emerging Asian currencies during the last two
weeks, a Reuters poll indicated on Thursday.
Investors more than halved bets on the Indian rupee, the
Taiwan dollar, the Malaysian ringgit, the Philippine peso and
the Indonesian rupiah, according to the survey of 11 currency
analysts, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.
They also reduced positions in the South Korean won to
almost a half.
In the previous poll, published on Feb. 2, investors were
more bullish on emerging Asian currencies, adding bets on the
rupee and the won to their largest in more than 15 months.
But the new poll showed that currency players reduced
positions in the regional units as they were seen excessively
bought and concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis grew again.
Several EU sources said on Wednesday the euro zone is
examining ways of holding back parts or even all of the bailout
fund programme until after elections expected in Greece in April
while still ensuring it avoids a disorderly default.
Investors have doubts over implementation of unpopular Greek
austerity measures, given intense public resistance.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, won, Singapore dollar, rupiah, Taiwan
dollar, rupee, Philippine peso, ringgit and Thai baht. The poll
started covering the baht from Thursday.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included
positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
16-Feb -0.98 -0.74 -0.27 -0.35 -0.39 -0.71 -0.61 -0.52 -0.44
2-Feb -1.00 -1.45 -1.56 -0.86 -0.95 -1.50 -1.59 -1.07 N/A
19-Jan -1.18 -1.18 -0.93 -0.43 -0.91 -1.41 -1.09 -0.79 N/A
5-Jan -0.92 0.02 -0.42 0.23 -0.17 1.10 -0.60 0.02 N/A
23-Dec -0.65 0.06 0.05 0.45 0.32 1.18 0.15 -0.20 N/A
8-Dec -0.45 -0.18 0.15 0.20 0.40 0.95 0.03 -0.15 N/A
23-Nov -0.80 0.73 0.66 0.11 0.55 1.91 0.68 -0.18 N/A
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]