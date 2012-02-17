SINGAPORE, Feb 17 The South Korean won led gains in emerging Asian currencies on Friday as signs a long-awaited Greek bailout deal was almost ready and strong U.S. economic data gave investors confidence to partly rebuild long positions they had trimmed this month. The combination of growing optimism on the economic outlook and expectations that major central banks will keep monetary policy loose should support emerging Asian currencies, given the region's growth potential. The won gained on a short squeeze, although investors are reluctant to chase it beyond resistance at 1,120 per dollar. "For medium and long term, I have still positive views on Asian currencies as the global economy is bottoming out. Money will come back to Asia eventually," said Sim Moh Siong, a FX strategist at Bank of Singapore. "So, weakness in emerging Asian currencies will give opportunities to buy them on dips," he said. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed investors had sharply reduced bets on regional currencies in the past two weeks, on worries they had risen too far and on concerns about Greece, but underlying sentiment had remained positive. Euro zone officials said on Thursday they were putting the finishing touches to a second bailout deal for Greece for approval on Monday, and sources also said euro zone central banks had agreed on a Greek bond swap. Analysts said that as long positions in Asian currencies had been slashed, the risk of falls on more uncertainty for the euro zone had been lessened. Still, there was some short-term hesitancy, with many investors waiting for the Greek bailout deal to be signed. "A wait-and-see stance may prevail in the near term as intra-day volatility has heightened in recent days," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore. "Markets may hold off on expressing significant bullishness towards Asian FX for now given the attendant euro zone event risks over the weekend and the early part of next week," Ng said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.05 78.93 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.2610 1.2607 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.552 29.635 +0.28 Korean won 1123.40 1131.90 +0.76 Baht 30.81 30.86 +0.16 Peso 42.65 42.84 +0.43 Rupiah 9000.00 8995.00 -0.06 Rupee 49.27 49.29 +0.04 Ringgit 3.0470 3.0585 +0.38 Yuan 6.2984 6.3016 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.05 76.92 -2.70 Sing dlr 1.2610 1.2969 +2.85 Taiwan dlr 29.552 30.290 +2.50 Korean won 1123.40 1151.80 +2.53 Baht 30.81 31.55 +2.40 Peso 42.65 43.84 +2.79 Rupiah 9000.00 9060.00 +0.67 Rupee 49.27 53.08 +7.73 Ringgit 3.0470 3.1685 +3.99 Yuan 6.2984 6.2940 -0.07 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL; Editing by John Mair) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]