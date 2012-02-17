SINGAPORE, Feb 17 The South Korean won led
gains in emerging Asian currencies on Friday as signs a
long-awaited Greek bailout deal was almost ready and strong U.S.
economic data gave investors confidence to partly rebuild long
positions they had trimmed this month.
The combination of growing optimism on the economic outlook
and expectations that major central banks will keep monetary
policy loose should support emerging Asian currencies, given the
region's growth potential.
The won gained on a short squeeze, although investors are
reluctant to chase it beyond resistance at 1,120 per dollar.
"For medium and long term, I have still positive views on
Asian currencies as the global economy is bottoming out. Money
will come back to Asia eventually," said Sim Moh Siong, a FX
strategist at Bank of Singapore.
"So, weakness in emerging Asian currencies will give
opportunities to buy them on dips," he said.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed investors had sharply
reduced bets on regional currencies in the past two weeks, on
worries they had risen too far and on concerns about Greece, but
underlying sentiment had remained positive.
Euro zone officials said on Thursday they were putting the
finishing touches to a second bailout deal for Greece for
approval on Monday, and sources also said euro zone central
banks had agreed on a Greek bond swap.
Analysts said that as long positions in Asian currencies had
been slashed, the risk of falls on more uncertainty for the euro
zone had been lessened.
Still, there was some short-term hesitancy, with many
investors waiting for the Greek bailout deal to be signed.
"A wait-and-see stance may prevail in the near term as
intra-day volatility has heightened in recent days," said
Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore.
"Markets may hold off on expressing significant bullishness
towards Asian FX for now given the attendant euro zone event
risks over the weekend and the early part of next week," Ng
said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.05 78.93 -0.15
Sing dlr 1.2610 1.2607 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.552 29.635 +0.28
Korean won 1123.40 1131.90 +0.76
Baht 30.81 30.86 +0.16
Peso 42.65 42.84 +0.43
Rupiah 9000.00 8995.00 -0.06
Rupee 49.27 49.29 +0.04
Ringgit 3.0470 3.0585 +0.38
Yuan 6.2984 6.3016 +0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.05 76.92 -2.70
Sing dlr 1.2610 1.2969 +2.85
Taiwan dlr 29.552 30.290 +2.50
Korean won 1123.40 1151.80 +2.53
Baht 30.81 31.55 +2.40
Peso 42.65 43.84 +2.79
Rupiah 9000.00 9060.00 +0.67
Rupee 49.27 53.08 +7.73
Ringgit 3.0470 3.1685 +3.99
Yuan 6.2984 6.2940 -0.07
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Ye-na Park
in SEOUL; Editing by John Mair)
