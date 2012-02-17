* Stop-loss dlr sales lift won, some buy won vs yen * Philippine peso up, stock inflows may support more * Taiwan dlr gains; but importers, foreign banks cap upside (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 17 The South Korean won led gains in emerging Asian currencies on Friday as signs that a long-awaited Greek bailout deal was almost ready and strong U.S. economic data gave investors confidence to rebuild some long positions they had scaled back this month. The combination of growing optimism on the economic outlook and expectations that major central banks will keep monetary policy ultra loose should continue to support emerging Asian currencies and other riskier assets. The won rose on a short squeeze and as some investors also bought the South Korean currency against the yen amid the Japanese unit's weakness after the Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing earlier this week. "For the medium- and long-term, I have still positive views on Asian currencies as the global economy is bottoming out. Money will come back to Asia eventually," said Sim Moh Siong, a FX strategist at Bank of Singapore. "So, weakness in emerging Asian currencies will give opportunities to buy them on dips," he said. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed investors had sharply reduced bets on regional currencies in the past two weeks, on worries they had risen too far, too fast, and on concerns about Greece, but underlying sentiment had remained positive. Euro zone officials said on Thursday they were putting the finishing touches to a second bailout deal for Greece for approval on Monday, and sources also said euro zone central banks had agreed on a Greek bond swap. Analysts said that as long positions in Asian currencies had been slashed, the risk of falls on more uncertainty for the euro zone had been lessened. Still, there was some hesitancy, with many investors waiting for the Greek bailout deal to be signed. "A wait-and-see stance may prevail in the near term as intra-day volatility has heightened in recent days," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore. "Markets may hold off on expressing significant bullishness towards Asian FX for now given the attendant euro zone event risks over the weekend and the early part of next week," Ng said. WON Dollar/won fell as offshore funds' offers prompted stop-loss selling. Some players built up short-yen/won positions, sending the cross pair to lowest since Nov 1 last year. But investors did not dare to break through 1,120 of dollar/won, which was not breached this week, and covered short- dollar/won positions. "The market did not secure enough momentum yet to break a strong range around 1,120," said a local bank dealer in Seoul. Meanwhile, a U.S. long-term fund and a European fund were among foreign investors who aggressively bought South Korea's monetary stabilisation bonds (MSBs) this week, says an official from the country's financial authority. Those funds, which are existing investors, are estimated to have bought a combined some 800 billion won ($706.74 million) in MSBs, nearly a half of foreigners' total purchases this week, the official said. Some foreign investors aggressively bought MSBs this week without hedging foreign exchange exposure, indicating those investors may not be targeting arbitrage trades, dealers said. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso slipped as investors dumped long positions. "The market is trying to get out of long positions first and would probably stay cautious ahead of the EU finance ministers meeting on Monday," said a European bank dealer in Manila. But the pair has room to fall more, probably to 42.50 and 42.40, on inflows to the country's stock market, the dealer added. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid on stock inflows, but foreign banks and Taiwanese importers bought the pair, sending it to around a 220day moving average of 29.558. The pair is seen having support around 29.500 and exporters sees levels above 29.600 as more attractive to sell greenbacks, dealers said. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit fell on improved risk sentiment, but short-covering demand before the weekend limited its downside. Malaysian corporate dollar demand also supported the pair, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.15 78.93 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.2594 1.2607 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.546 29.635 +0.30 Korean won 1125.80 1131.90 +0.54 Baht 30.78 30.86 +0.26 Peso 42.61 42.84 +0.53 Rupiah 9000.00 8995.00 -0.06 Rupee 49.19 49.29 +0.20 Ringgit 3.0435 3.0585 +0.49 Yuan 6.2983 6.3016 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.15 76.92 -2.82 Sing dlr 1.2594 1.2969 +2.98 Taiwan dlr 29.546 30.290 +2.52 Korean won 1125.80 1151.80 +2.31 Baht 30.78 31.55 +2.50 Peso 42.61 43.84 +2.89 Rupiah 9000.00 9060.00 +0.67 Rupee 49.19 53.08 +7.91 Ringgit 3.0435 3.1685 +4.11 Yuan 6.2983 6.2940 -0.07 (Additional reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)