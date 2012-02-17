* Stop-loss dlr sales lift won, some buy won vs yen
Philippine peso up, stock inflows may support more
Taiwan dlr gains; but importers, foreign banks cap upside
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 The South Korean won led
gains in emerging Asian currencies on Friday as signs that a
long-awaited Greek bailout deal was almost ready and strong U.S.
economic data gave investors confidence to rebuild some long
positions they had scaled back this month.
The combination of growing optimism on the economic outlook
and expectations that major central banks will keep monetary
policy ultra loose should continue to support emerging Asian
currencies and other riskier assets.
The won rose on a short squeeze and as some investors also
bought the South Korean currency against the yen amid the
Japanese unit's weakness after the Bank of Japan's surprise
monetary easing earlier this week.
"For the medium- and long-term, I have still positive views
on Asian currencies as the global economy is bottoming out.
Money will come back to Asia eventually," said Sim Moh Siong, a
FX strategist at Bank of Singapore.
"So, weakness in emerging Asian currencies will give
opportunities to buy them on dips," he said.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed investors had sharply
reduced bets on regional currencies in the past two weeks, on
worries they had risen too far, too fast, and on concerns about
Greece, but underlying sentiment had remained positive.
Euro zone officials said on Thursday they were putting the
finishing touches to a second bailout deal for Greece for
approval on Monday, and sources also said euro zone central
banks had agreed on a Greek bond swap.
Analysts said that as long positions in Asian currencies had
been slashed, the risk of falls on more uncertainty for the euro
zone had been lessened.
Still, there was some hesitancy, with many investors waiting
for the Greek bailout deal to be signed.
"A wait-and-see stance may prevail in the near term as
intra-day volatility has heightened in recent days," said
Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore.
"Markets may hold off on expressing significant bullishness
towards Asian FX for now given the attendant euro zone event
risks over the weekend and the early part of next week," Ng
said.
WON
Dollar/won fell as offshore funds' offers
prompted stop-loss selling.
Some players built up short-yen/won positions,
sending the cross pair to lowest since Nov 1 last year.
But investors did not dare to break through 1,120 of
dollar/won, which was not breached this week, and covered short-
dollar/won positions.
"The market did not secure enough momentum yet to break a
strong range around 1,120," said a local bank dealer in Seoul.
Meanwhile, a U.S. long-term fund and a European fund were
among foreign investors who aggressively bought South Korea's
monetary stabilisation bonds (MSBs) this week, says an official
from the country's financial authority.
Those funds, which are existing investors, are estimated to
have bought a combined some 800 billion won ($706.74 million) in
MSBs, nearly a half of foreigners' total purchases this week,
the official said.
Some foreign investors aggressively bought MSBs this week
without hedging foreign exchange exposure, indicating those
investors may not be targeting arbitrage trades, dealers said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso slipped as investors
dumped long positions.
"The market is trying to get out of long positions first and
would probably stay cautious ahead of the EU finance ministers
meeting on Monday," said a European bank dealer in Manila.
But the pair has room to fall more, probably to 42.50 and
42.40, on inflows to the country's stock market, the dealer
added.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid on stock inflows,
but foreign banks and Taiwanese importers bought the pair,
sending it to around a 220day moving average of 29.558.
The pair is seen having support around 29.500 and exporters
sees levels above 29.600 as more attractive to sell greenbacks,
dealers said.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit fell on improved risk sentiment, but
short-covering demand before the weekend limited its downside.
Malaysian corporate dollar demand also supported the pair,
dealers said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0725 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.15 78.93 -0.28
Sing dlr 1.2594 1.2607 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 29.546 29.635 +0.30
Korean won 1125.80 1131.90 +0.54
Baht 30.78 30.86 +0.26
Peso 42.61 42.84 +0.53
Rupiah 9000.00 8995.00 -0.06
Rupee 49.19 49.29 +0.20
Ringgit 3.0435 3.0585 +0.49
Yuan 6.2983 6.3016 +0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.15 76.92 -2.82
Sing dlr 1.2594 1.2969 +2.98
Taiwan dlr 29.546 30.290 +2.52
Korean won 1125.80 1151.80 +2.31
Baht 30.78 31.55 +2.50
Peso 42.61 43.84 +2.89
Rupiah 9000.00 9060.00 +0.67
Rupee 49.19 53.08 +7.91
Ringgit 3.0435 3.1685 +4.11
Yuan 6.2983 6.2940 -0.07
