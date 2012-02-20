SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday as China's policy-easing move and optimism that a second bailout for Greece will get done bolstered hopes for more inflows to the region. The Swiss central bank has informed South Korea of its intention to buy the Asian country's domestic government bonds for the first time, a Seoul newspaper reported, which would indicate more investors, especially long-term names, are interested in certain Asian assets. "It is global central banks' easing cycle which is helpful for risk taking," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, referring to the Chinese central bank's move on Saturday. More liquidity from policy measures is likely to come to Asia, she added. China's central bank cut its reserve requirement ratio (RRR) -- the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves -- boosting lending capacity by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan ($55.6-$63.5 billion). The move came after the Bank of Japan's surprising decision last week to boost its asset-buying programme, which signalled a more aggressive policy. Emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed inflows on ample global liquidity and some signs that the euro zone's debt crisis was easing. Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve a second rescue fund for Greece later on Monday. Still, many investors stayed reluctant to chase emerging Asian currencies further and booked profits, awaiting the signing of the bailout deal. "Market appears to see this risk recovery as tentative. We been killed by false promises many times," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The trader is looking to add emerging Asian currency positions, but only on dips. The Singapore dollar cut some of its earlier gains as local banks sold it, prompting talk of intervention from the authorities. The South Korean won also retreated on importers' dollar demand for settlements. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.54 79.58 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2526 1.2585 +0.47 Taiwan dlr 29.535 29.583 +0.16 Korean won 1123.40 1125.60 +0.20 Baht 30.74 30.77 +0.10 Peso 42.48 42.62 +0.33 Rupiah 9025.00 8990.00 -0.39 *Rupee 49.27 49.27 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0200 3.0435 +0.78 Yuan 6.2949 6.2991 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.54 76.92 -3.30 Sing dlr 1.2526 1.2969 +3.54 Taiwan dlr 29.535 30.290 +2.56 Korean won 1123.40 1151.80 +2.53 Baht 30.74 31.55 +2.64 Peso 42.48 43.84 +3.21 Rupiah 9025.00 9060.00 +0.39 Rupee 49.27 53.08 +7.73 Ringgit 3.0200 3.1685 +4.92 Yuan 6.2949 6.2940 -0.01 * Indian financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]