* Ringgit rises; resistance seen around 3.00 vs dlr * Sing dlr up, but local offers prompt intervention talk * Specs buy Philippine peso on stock inflow hopes * S.Korean importers cap the won's rises (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday as China's policy-easing move and optimism about finalisation of another Greek rescue fund boosted hopes for inflows to the region, although some traders took profits prior to an actual bailout deal. The Swiss central bank has informed South Korea of its intention to buy the Asian country's domestic government bonds for the first time, a Seoul newspaper reported, which would indicate more investors, especially long-term names, are interested in certain Asian assets. "It is global central banks' easing cycle which is helpful for risk taking," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, referring to the Chinese central bank's move on Saturday. More liquidity from policy measures is likely to come to Asia, she added. China's central bank cut its reserve requirement ratio (RRR) -- the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves -- boosting lending capacity by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan ($55.6 billion-$63.5 billion). The move lifted not only riskier assets including Asian stocks, but also oil and commodity prices. Last week, the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying programme, which signaled a more aggressive policy. Emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed inflows this year on ample global liquidity and some signs that the euro zone's debt crisis was easing. Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve the 130-billion-euro second rescue fund for Greece later on Monday. While scepticism persists over Athens' commitments -- including implementing 3.3 billion euros of spending cuts and tax rises -- officials said momentum was behind approving the deal. Still, many investors stayed reluctant to chase emerging Asian currencies further and booked profits, awaiting the signing of the bailout deal. "Market appears to see this risk recovery as tentative. We have been killed by false promises many times," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The trader is looking to add emerging Asian currency positions, but only on dips. A South Korean bank dealer in Seoul said the agreement for the Greek deal has been largely priced in by the market, so risk assets may see corrections after the bailout fund. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit fell, but local interbank speculators hesitated to push it lower ahead of a support line around 3.0000, near the low of 2.9950 on Feb 8. The Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said he would add more short positions only when the pair rises above 3.0400, although he held some short positions for now. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar earlier slid to as low as 1.2499 on stop-loss selling with the euro and the Australian dollar extending gains. But the pair recovered some of the slides as local banks bought it on dips, prompting talk of intervention from the authorities. If the pair ends the day lower than the 1.2525-20 area, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rises earlier this month, it may head to a strong support around 1.2485-90. PHILIPPINE PESO Interbank speculators sold dollar/Philippine peso on expectations of more stock inflows as Manila shares rose to a record. Some players covered short positions, seeing support around 42.40, but investors were looking to sell it on rallies, dealers said. "Traders would want the pair to bounce and sell on the rally," said a European bank dealer in Manila. If the pair clears 42.40, it may head to 42.08, the dealer said. If it doesn't, it may be confined to a range between 42.40 and 42.60, he added. WON Dollar/won fell on stop-loss sales by investors at home and abroad, but South Korean importers bought it around 1,120. The importers' bids created some support around the level, dealers said. A senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul said the pair would be able to fall to 1,115, around session lows of Feb. 6, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, only if there are aggressive sales of dollars by shipbuilders. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.53 79.58 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2532 1.2585 +0.42 Taiwan dlr 29.535 29.583 +0.16 Korean won 1123.20 1125.60 +0.21 Baht 30.74 30.77 +0.10 Peso 42.52 42.62 +0.22 Rupiah 9025.00 8990.00 -0.39 *Rupee 49.21 49.27 +0.13 Ringgit 3.0210 3.0435 +0.74 Yuan 6.2981 6.2991 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.53 76.92 -3.28 Sing dlr 1.2532 1.2969 +3.49 Taiwan dlr 29.535 30.290 +2.56 Korean won 1123.20 1151.80 +2.55 Baht 30.74 31.55 +2.64 Peso 42.52 43.84 +3.10 Rupiah 9025.00 9060.00 +0.39 Rupee 49.21 53.08 +7.88 Ringgit 3.0210 3.1685 +4.88 Yuan 6.2981 6.2940 -0.07 * Indian financial markets were closed for a holiday. 