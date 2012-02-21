SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Most emerging Asian currencies recovered some of their initial losses on Tuesday after euro zone policymakers reached a long awaited agreement on a Greek rescue bailout, easing concerns about the Europe debt crisis in the short term. Euro zone finance ministers approved a second bailout programme for Greece that includes new financing of 130 billion euros ($172.47 billion) and aims to cut Greece's debt to 121 percent of GDP by 2020. Despite the deal, currency players hesitated to chase emerging Asian currencies but took profits, saying it has been largely factored in. On Monday, the regional units gained on hopes for the approval and China's policy easing to boost growth. "I am more inclined to think of a consolidation or slight corrections for Asian currencies after recent rallies. Too much optimism has been priced in already," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. The Indian rupee and the Singapore dollar are most vulnerable to the corrections, given India's current account deficits and low yields of Singapore bonds, Cheung said. Yield for two-year Singapore government bonds stood at 0.302 percent, while the yield for South Korean government bonds was at 3.460 percent. The Singapore dollar slid as much as 0.4 percent against the U.S. dollar earlier, although it erased most of the loss. Still, the corrections does not necessarily mean a change in a bullish trend of emerging Asian currencies yet as the region may benefit from sustained fund inflows, dealers and analysts said. "It is hard to find somewhere else to invest money amid ample liquidity except Asia. So, they (Asian currencies) will gradually strengthen," said a Singapore bank dealer. Credit Agricole's Cheung said some Asian currencies such as the South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah may find support from bond inflows. "The coming weeks brought heavy maturing European debts, so Asian bonds could potentially benefit from diversification if those European bonds are not rolled over," Cheung said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0345 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.60 79.63 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2537 1.2522 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.558 29.554 -0.01 Korean won 1123.50 1123.50 +0.00 Baht 30.72 30.75 +0.10 Peso 42.66 42.58 -0.20 Rupiah 9045.00 8990.00 -0.61 Rupee 49.08 49.27 +0.39 Ringgit 3.0205 3.0215 +0.03 Yuan 6.3005 6.3017 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.60 76.92 -3.37 Sing dlr 1.2537 1.2969 +3.45 Taiwan dlr 29.558 30.290 +2.48 Korean won 1123.50 1151.80 +2.52 Baht 30.72 31.55 +2.70 Peso 42.66 43.84 +2.77 Rupiah 9045.00 9060.00 +0.17 Rupee 49.08 53.08 +8.15 Ringgit 3.0205 3.1685 +4.90 Yuan 6.3005 6.2940 -0.10 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] ($1 = 0.7538 euros)