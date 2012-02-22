SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Emerging Asian currencies were mostly lower on Wednesday as investors took profits as the focus shifted to Greece's ability to restructure debt even after a bailout deal and as rising oil prices deterred buyers. However, investors were still looking to buy the regional units on dips, limiting losses. Some of the currencies such as the Indian rupee and the Thai baht slightly gained on inflows. The inflows will help the region's currencies weather the sustained caution over the euro zone's debt problems, dealers and analysts said. Even if Greece's aid package helped ease fears of an immediate default, its economic outlook remained anything but rosy, a problem that could yet derail its efforts to meet tough austerity steps. "I don't see extreme downside pressure on emerging Asian currencies currently," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "I see consolidation as the logical evolution from here, at least until we see a large-scale macro event shake them out of their ranges," he added. Emerging Asian currencies didn't react to data showing China's manufacturing sector contracted for the fourth consecutive month as new export orders fell. A sluggish global economy usually puts pressure on the regional units as Asia heavily relies on exports, but the recent slowdown has raised hopes for more policy easing, especially in the bigger economies, dealers and analysts said. The Philippine peso was the worst performer so far on Wednesday as short-term funds and investors covered short positions. But some speculators looked to buy the local currencies on dips. A European bank dealer in Manila said he doesn't see a reason to avoid risk, despite worries over Greece and high oil prices. U.S. crude slightly fell from the highest in nine months hit on Tuesday, but the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may continue to support prices. Asian oil importers will have to pay higher bills. Earlier, the U.S. nuclear watchdog said it had failed to secure an agreement with Iran during two days of talks over disputed atomic activities and the country had rejected a request to visit a key military site. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.88 79.75 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2580 1.2576 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.553 29.568 +0.05 Korean won 1125.00 1122.60 -0.21 Baht 30.65 30.71 +0.20 Peso 42.77 42.67 -0.25 Rupiah 9050.00 9035.00 -0.17 Rupee 49.21 49.31 +0.20 Ringgit 3.0240 3.0210 -0.10 Yuan 6.2954 6.2964 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.88 76.92 -3.71 Sing dlr 1.2580 1.2969 +3.09 Taiwan dlr 29.553 30.290 +2.49 Korean won 1125.00 1151.80 +2.38 Baht 30.65 31.55 +2.94 Peso 42.77 43.84 +2.50 Rupiah 9050.00 9060.00 +0.11 Rupee 49.21 53.08 +7.88 Ringgit 3.0240 3.1685 +4.78 Yuan 6.2954 6.2940 -0.02 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]