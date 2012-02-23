SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Thursday on worries about a slowing global economy and higher oil prices, although some currency players were looking to buy on dips on expectation of sustained inflows. A sluggish global growth and the European debt crisis are likely to continue plaguing the regional currencies, given the high reliance of their economies on exports to the West. Rising oil prices amid escalating Iran's nuclear dispute are also expected to put pressure as most of the regional economies are fuel importers. Still, sustained inflows to Asia are seen offsetting such downward pressures, although higher oil prices may slow down such incoming money, dealers and analysts said. "Asia ex-Japan currencies are still receiving capital inflows and there is a lag between high oil and the growth impact," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "For now, risk appetite in general is still supported by huge liquidity injections from G4 central banks." Emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed "easy money searching for carry trades" after major central banks eased monetary policies to boost growth. The Bank of Japan's recent policy easing bolstered chances to use the yen as a funding currency to invest in the regional units. As a result, some currencies such as the Thai baht rose to their highest versus the Japanese currency since early August. The currency was also supported by Japanese insurance payments for flood claims, dealers said. Emerging Asian currencies experienced some corrections against the yen, but many investors still maintained their bets, dealers said. "We are getting close to levels where we need to be cautious. But I don't see big possibilities of huge short- yen covering yet," said a European bank dealer in Seoul. But inflows to emerging Asia may slow down as rising oil prices will accelerate inflation in the region, eventually, analysts said. "If oil prices eventually pass through into goods and services costs, as well as business cost, there will be policy response," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.08 80.30 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.2586 1.2585 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.585 29.582 -0.01 Korean won 1128.05 1126.00 -0.18 Baht 30.42 30.58 +0.53 Peso 42.80 42.62 -0.42 Rupiah 9040.00 9045.00 +0.06 Rupee 49.25 49.22 -0.05 Ringgit 3.0220 3.0260 +0.13 Yuan 6.2997 6.2960 -0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.08 76.92 -3.95 Sing dlr 1.2586 1.2969 +3.04 Taiwan dlr 29.585 30.290 +2.38 Korean won 1128.05 1151.80 +2.11 Baht 30.42 31.55 +3.71 Peso 42.80 43.84 +2.43 Rupiah 9040.00 9060.00 +0.22 Rupee 49.25 53.08 +7.79 Ringgit 3.0220 3.1685 +4.85 Yuan 6.2997 6.2940 -0.09 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]