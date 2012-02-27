SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Emerging Asian currencies eased on Monday as investors trimmed positions in them against both the dollar and the euro as higher oil prices hurt risk sentiment while dealers and analysts saw more corrections ahead for the regional units. Some investors bought emerging Asian currencies on dips, expecting sustained fund inflows to the region and encouraged by signs of fresh steps by the Group of 20 major economies to contain the euro zone debt crisis. Still, those players were stayed wary of higher oil prices affecting growth and inflation. Brent crude eased slightly but stayed around 10-month highs above $125 per barrel amid escalating tension over Iran's disputed nuclear programme. "Market is getting more concerned over oil prices. If Brent breaks through $130, that will dampen overall risk assets including Asian currencies," said Jeong My-young, a currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul. Higher oil prices boost not only import bills of many Asian countries but also inflationary pressure. Some Asian policy makers have warned of rising prices because of inflows to the region following liquidity increases by major central banks. Rising prices have triggered shake-outs of long positions in emerging Asian currencies in the past years. Emerging Asian currencies may suffer further profit-taking, especially in the wake of gains this year, analysts said. Sailesh Kumar Jha, head of Asia market strategy at SEB in Singapore, said the South Korean won would be most vulnerable to a correction. He expects the won to weaken to 1,165 per dollar by the end of the first quarter, compared with about 1,128 at present. But it was premature to conclude that higher oil prices mean the end of emerging Asian currencies' recent bullish trend, dealers and analysts said. In line with that view, many of the regional units recovered some of their early Monday losses. "It is supply-push rise in oil prices and inflation which central banks can't control. Demand-push inflation is still weak," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, adding that the weakness in emerging Asian currencies would provide investors with chances to buy them on dips. A senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur said he has not spotted major funds pulling money out of Asia yet. Investors stayed relieved as the euro was supported by the European Central Bank's three-year, low interest loans facility, he added. "With higher oil prices, economic growth will suffer and inflation will go higher... But if major funds pull out, where would they put their money?" the dealer said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.23 81.21 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2560 -0.04 *Taiwan dlr 29.572 29.582 +0.03 Korean won 1128.00 1125.80 -0.20 Baht 30.43 30.35 -0.26 Peso 42.99 42.84 -0.35 Rupiah 9100.00 9040.00 -0.66 Rupee 48.96 48.94 -0.04 Ringgit 3.0160 3.0125 -0.12 Yuan 6.3010 6.2978 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.23 76.92 -5.31 Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2969 +3.22 Taiwan dlr 29.572 30.290 +2.43 Korean won 1128.00 1151.80 +2.11 Baht 30.43 31.55 +3.68 Peso 42.99 43.84 +1.98 Rupiah 9100.00 9060.00 -0.44 Rupee 48.96 53.08 +8.43 Ringgit 3.0160 3.1685 +5.06 Yuan 6.3010 6.2940 -0.11 * Financial markets in Taiwan are closed for public holidays until Tuesday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]