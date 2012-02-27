* Rupiah down on bond outflows amid inflation woes
* Offshore hedge funds, importers hit won
* Philippine peso, baht down on dlr short-covering
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Emerging Asian
currencies may face more corrections ahead after worries about
high oil prices on Monday caused investors to trim positions in
the regional units against the dollar and the euro.
Oil importers bought dollars, putting pressure on some of
emerging Asian currencies, dealers said.
Some investors bought the regional units on dips, expecting
sustained fund inflows to the region and encouraged by signs of
fresh steps by the Group of 20 major economies to contain the
euro zone debt crisis.
Still, those players cut their holdings in emerging
currencies again as they stayed wary of how high global oil
prices could hurt growth and spur inflation.
Brent crude slid below $125 per barrel but concerns remained
over supply disruptions connected with Iran's disputed nuclear
programme.
"Market is getting more concerned over oil prices. If Brent
breaks through $130, that will dampen overall risk assets
including Asian currencies," said Jeong My-young, a currency
strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul.
Higher oil prices will boost import bills and inflationary
pressure for many Asian countries. Some Asian policy makers have
warned of rising prices because of inflows to the region
following liquidity increases by major central banks.
Rising prices have triggered shake-outs of long positions in
emerging Asian currencies in the past years.
Emerging Asian currencies may suffer further profit-taking,
especially in the wake of gains this year, analysts said.
Sailesh Kumar Jha, head of Asia market strategy at SEB in
Singapore, said the South Korean won would be most vulnerable to
a correction. He expects the won to weaken to 1,165 per dollar
by the end of the first quarter, compared with about 1,130 at
present.
But it was premature to conclude that higher oil prices will
mean the end of emerging Asian currencies' recent bullish trend,
dealers and analysts said.
"It is supply-push rise in oil prices and inflation which
central banks can't control. Demand-push inflation is still
weak," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in
Singapore.
She added that the weakness in emerging Asian currencies
would provide investors with chances to buy them on dips.
A senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur said he
has not spotted major funds pulling money out of Asia yet.
Investors stayed relieved as the euro was supported by the
European Central Bank's three-year, low interest loans facility,
he added.
"With higher oil prices, economic growth will suffer and
inflation will go higher... But if major funds pull out, where
would they put their money?" the dealer said.
RUPIAH
Bond outflows boosted dollar/rupiah to above the
top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at around 9,070.
"Foreign players are selling government bonds, they want to
buy USD. There are fears a possible fuel price hike will affect
inflation. If inflation rises, bond prices will decline," said a
trader at a foreign bank in Jakarta. "BI seems to cap at 9,200.
Regional currencies also weaken against USD."
The pair has been supported by outflows from Indonesia's
stock and bond markets.
The country's 10-year bond yield has been
spiking up on worries about inflation.
Removal of fuel subsidies could trigger higher inflation,
which in turn could prompt policy reversals by the central bank.
Offshore players could shift portfolio flows to markets seen
as providing more upside, such as Thailand, analysts said.
WON
Dollar/won rose on demand from South Korean
importers. Offshore players including hedge funds actively
bought the pair, dealers said.
Local exporters took the gains as chances to sell for
month-end settlements, especially around 1,130, but the pair may
rise further with offshore names' demand, dealers said.
"Without exporters, the 1,130 would have been easily
cleared. If uncertainties such as rising oil prices persist, it
is opened to 1,138," said a local bank dealer in Seoul.
The pair has 60-day and 120-day moving averages around
1,139.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso rose above resistance
around 43 as investors covered short positions, and dealers said
more short-covering may lift the pair further.
The pair gained to as high as 43.110, breaking through
resistance at 43.016, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of
its December-February slide.
It may rise to 43.200, which will be above its 200-day
moving average at 43.137, as the market is still in a
short-dollar position, a European bank dealer said.
The next resistance levels are 43.306, the 55-day moving
average, and 43.33, which is the 50 percent retracement and may
be hard to breach.
BAHT
Dollar/baht rose on short-covering as the pair
faced a firm support at 30.20, the 76.4 percent retracement of
July-January rises.
But investors were reluctant to buy the pair further for now
as it has a resistance around 30.50-30.53, dealers said.
The pair is seen moving between 30.20-30.70.
Last week, the baht was the best performing emerging Asian
currency thanks to inflows into Thailand including Japanese
insurance payouts for the recent floods.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0730 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.99 81.21 +0.27
Sing dlr 1.2597 1.2560 -0.29
*Taiwan dlr 29.572 29.582 +0.03
Korean won 1130.00 1125.80 -0.37
Baht 30.45 30.35 -0.33
Peso 43.02 42.84 -0.42
Rupiah 9135.00 9040.00 -1.04
Rupee 49.06 48.94 -0.25
Ringgit 3.0200 3.0125 -0.25
Yuan 6.3001 6.2978 -0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.99 76.92 -5.03
Sing dlr 1.2597 1.2969 +2.95
Taiwan dlr 29.572 30.290 +2.43
Korean won 1130.00 1151.80 +1.93
Baht 30.45 31.55 +3.61
Peso 43.02 43.84 +1.91
Rupiah 9135.00 9060.00 -0.82
Rupee 49.06 53.08 +8.20
Ringgit 3.0200 3.1685 +4.92
Yuan 6.3001 6.2940 -0.10
* Financial markets in Taiwan are closed for public holidays
until Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Aditya Suharmoko in JAKARTA, Ye-na Park
in SEOUL and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]