SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Tuesday ahead of a fresh European Central
Bank injection of cheap money, though investors hesitated to
chase the regional units due to sustained worries about oil
prices.
The three-year, low interest loans are expected to maintain
inflows to Asia, but investors feel ECB's long-term refinancing
operation, or LTRO, has been priced into emerging Asian
currencies, dealers and analysts said.
Some of the regional units are facing technical resistances
and oil importers also took slides in dollar as chances to buy
it on dips for settlements.
Banks are seen absorbing another half a trillion euros of
cheap three-year loans from the ECB on Wednesday, a Reuters poll
of money market traders showed, who said the opportunity would
be the last of its kind.
"Ultimately the LTRO is a good thing. It may be more
relief-inducing to see lesser demand as it would signal fewer
concerns in the euro zone," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency
strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
"Extremely strong demand may indicate still very present
concerns which wouldn't give me confidence," said Tihanyi,
adding investors should play consolidation range in emerging
Asian currencies, rather than chasing them aggressively.
Reflecting the cautious optimism, investors were inclined to
take profits from rises in emerging Asian currencies.
The ringgit rose on demand from interbank
speculators, but they were reluctant to boost it above a
resistance at 2.9950 per dollar, dealers said.
"Interbank players are selling, but they are buying back 50
pips later. Investors don't have much interest in shorting
dollar/Asia due to a lot of uncertainties," said a Kuala
Lumpur-based dealer.
Oil prices also remain a concern amid sustained tension over
Iran's disputed nuclear programme, although Brent crude futures
extended losses.
For the South Korean won and Indian rupee, oil importers
capped gains.
Higher oil prices are feared to hurt global growth and
exacerbate inflationary pressures in Asia, which have triggered
shake-outs of long positions in emerging Asian currencies in the
past years.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0405 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.21 80.60 +0.49
Sing dlr 1.2527 1.2558 +0.25
*Taiwan dlr 29.572 29.582 +0.03
Korean won 1125.70 1129.10 +0.30
Baht 30.41 30.48 +0.23
Peso 42.80 42.97 +0.41
Rupiah 9140.00 9115.00 -0.27
Rupee 49.17 49.22 +0.09
Ringgit 3.0095 3.0242 +0.49
Yuan 6.2986 6.3019 +0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.21 76.92 -4.10
Sing dlr 1.2527 1.2969 +3.53
Taiwan dlr 29.572 30.290 +2.43
Korean won 1125.70 1151.80 +2.32
Baht 30.41 31.55 +3.75
Peso 42.80 43.84 +2.44
Rupiah 9140.00 9060.00 -0.88
Rupee 49.17 53.08 +7.95
Ringgit 3.0095 3.1685 +5.28
Yuan 6.2986 6.2940 -0.07
* Financial markets in Taiwan are closed for public holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]