SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday ahead of a fresh European Central Bank injection of cheap money, though investors hesitated to chase the regional units due to sustained worries about oil prices. The three-year, low interest loans are expected to maintain inflows to Asia, but investors feel ECB's long-term refinancing operation, or LTRO, has been priced into emerging Asian currencies, dealers and analysts said. Some of the regional units are facing technical resistances and oil importers also took slides in dollar as chances to buy it on dips for settlements. Banks are seen absorbing another half a trillion euros of cheap three-year loans from the ECB on Wednesday, a Reuters poll of money market traders showed, who said the opportunity would be the last of its kind. "Ultimately the LTRO is a good thing. It may be more relief-inducing to see lesser demand as it would signal fewer concerns in the euro zone," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "Extremely strong demand may indicate still very present concerns which wouldn't give me confidence," said Tihanyi, adding investors should play consolidation range in emerging Asian currencies, rather than chasing them aggressively. Reflecting the cautious optimism, investors were inclined to take profits from rises in emerging Asian currencies. The ringgit rose on demand from interbank speculators, but they were reluctant to boost it above a resistance at 2.9950 per dollar, dealers said. "Interbank players are selling, but they are buying back 50 pips later. Investors don't have much interest in shorting dollar/Asia due to a lot of uncertainties," said a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer. Oil prices also remain a concern amid sustained tension over Iran's disputed nuclear programme, although Brent crude futures extended losses. For the South Korean won and Indian rupee, oil importers capped gains. Higher oil prices are feared to hurt global growth and exacerbate inflationary pressures in Asia, which have triggered shake-outs of long positions in emerging Asian currencies in the past years. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.21 80.60 +0.49 Sing dlr 1.2527 1.2558 +0.25 *Taiwan dlr 29.572 29.582 +0.03 Korean won 1125.70 1129.10 +0.30 Baht 30.41 30.48 +0.23 Peso 42.80 42.97 +0.41 Rupiah 9140.00 9115.00 -0.27 Rupee 49.17 49.22 +0.09 Ringgit 3.0095 3.0242 +0.49 Yuan 6.2986 6.3019 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.21 76.92 -4.10 Sing dlr 1.2527 1.2969 +3.53 Taiwan dlr 29.572 30.290 +2.43 Korean won 1125.70 1151.80 +2.32 Baht 30.41 31.55 +3.75 Peso 42.80 43.84 +2.44 Rupiah 9140.00 9060.00 -0.88 Rupee 49.17 53.08 +7.95 Ringgit 3.0095 3.1685 +5.28 Yuan 6.2986 6.2940 -0.07 * Financial markets in Taiwan are closed for public holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)