By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Most emerging Asian
currencies advanced on Tuesday before a fresh injection of cheap
money by the European Central Bank, although investors remained
worried about oil prices.
The three-year, low interest loans are expected to maintain
inflows to Asia and prompt more investors to search for carry
trades funded with the euro, analysts and dealers said.
"Traders might look at selling euro/Asia cross again," said
a European bank dealer in Manila.
Emerging Asian currencies have weakened against the euro
since mid-January or early February as investors covered
short-euro positions.
Selling euro against emerging Asian currencies were popular
trade given stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals in Asian.
Still, investors feel ECB's long-term refinancing operation,
or LTRO, has been priced into emerging Asian currencies, dealers
and analysts said.
Some of the regional units are facing technical resistances
and oil importers also took slides in dollar as chances to buy
it on dips for settlements.
Banks are seen absorbing another half a trillion euros of
cheap three-year loans from the ECB on Wednesday, a Reuters poll
of money market traders showed, who said the opportunity would
be the last of its kind.
"Ultimately the LTRO is a good thing. It may be more
relief-inducing to see lesser demand as it would signal fewer
concerns in the euro zone," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency
strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
"Extremely strong demand may indicate still very present
concerns which wouldn't give me confidence," said Tihanyi,
adding investors should play consolidation range in emerging
Asian currencies, rather than chasing them aggressively.
Reflecting the cautious optimism, investors were inclined to
take profits from gains in emerging Asian currencies, which
strengthened more with the euro extending gains.
Oil prices also remain a concern amid sustained tension over
Iran's disputed nuclear programme, although Brent crude futures
extended losses.
For the South Korean won and Indian rupee, oil importers
capped gains.
Higher oil prices are feared to hurt global growth and
exacerbate inflationary pressures in Asia, which have triggered
shake-outs of long positions in emerging Asian currencies in the
past years.
Worries about inflation continued to put pressure on the
Indonesian rupiah.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit extended slides as interbank
speculators intensified selling on a higher euro.
But they were reluctant to boost it above a resistance at
2.9950 per dollar, dealers said.
"Interbank players are selling, but they are buying back 50
pips later. Investors don't have much interest in shorting
dollar/Asia due to a lot of uncertainties," said a Kuala
Lumpur-based dealer.
WON
Exporters and offshore funds sold dollar/won,
prompting some local investors to clear long positions to stop
losses.
Foreign investors absorbed a net 1.26 trillion won ($1.12
billion) worth of the three-year treasury bond futures, the most
in a month and the fifth-largest in seven months, data from
Korea Exchange showed.
Still, the pair finds strong support at 1,120 and traders
are doubtful if it will be broken, given importers' demand and
sustained worries about oil prices.
"I don't think it would fall more. Any slide from here would
be a good chance to buy," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
The ECB's fresh liquidity injection would be another chance
to buy dollar, he added.
BAHT
Dollar/baht slid as offshore banks sold the pair,
but local names bids limited its slide.
The pair has a firm support at 30.20, the 76.4 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its July-Jan rises.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso fell on supplies from
foreign names and real money accounts.
The selling intensified after on Monday short-squeeze failed
to push it up above resistance at a 200-day moving average,
dealers said.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah stayed well supported by selling
pressure in Indonesian bonds amid worries about oil prices and
inflation.
The central bank was spotted selling the pair at lower
levels to push down indicative prices, dealers said.
The pair is seen rising more without intervention by the
central bank as the tense bond market may lead to further
liquidation of bonds, dealers and analysts said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0730 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.62 80.60 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.2536 1.2558 +0.18
Taiwan dlr 29.572 29.582 +0.03
*Korean won 1124.90 1129.10 +0.37
Baht 30.36 30.48 +0.40
Peso 42.83 42.97 +0.33
Rupiah 9040.00 9115.00 +0.83
Rupee 49.12 49.22 +0.19
Ringgit 3.0090 3.0242 +0.51
Yuan 6.3007 6.3019 +0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.62 76.92 -4.59
Sing dlr 1.2536 1.2969 +3.45
Taiwan dlr 29.572 30.290 +2.43
Korean won 1124.90 1151.80 +2.39
Baht 30.36 31.55 +3.92
Peso 42.83 43.84 +2.36
Rupiah 9040.00 9060.00 +0.22
Rupee 49.12 53.08 +8.06
Ringgit 3.0090 3.1685 +5.30
Yuan 6.3007 6.2940 -0.11
* Financial markets in Taiwan were closed for public holidays.
($1 = 1129.1250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yoo Choonsik in SEOUL and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by )
