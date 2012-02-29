SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Most emerging Asian currencies are headed for a second month of gains in February, fueled by inflows to the region, and are expected to stay firm in March, thanks to a second injection of funds by the European Central Bank. Liquidity in the global markets has improved this year because of fund injections by central banks in Europe and Asia and the region's currencies have benefited from it. "The mood is pretty strong with hopes for liquidity-driven markets. Asian currencies will try to break major resistances in early next month," said a senior European bank dealer in Seoul. The ECB is expected to inject about 500 billion euros ($670 billion) into the euro zone's financial system later in the day to fight the regional debt crisis. It will be the second injection since December. Banks can tap as much of the ultra-cheap, three-year loans as they like. The liquidity boost powered Asian stocks to a seven-month high, helping the euro and commodity currencies hold their ground. Earlier this month, the Bank of Japan has also announced an easing policy, while central banks in India and China eased cash reserve requirements this year. The South Korean won is approaching a resistance at 1,115 per dollar, while the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit is hovering around resistance lines. Positive economic data in Asia also added to the lure of the regional currencies. Factory output of South Korea and Japan in January was much stronger than expected, data showed on Wednesday. The Thai baht was the best performer in February, helped to a large extent by bond inflows as well as claim payments from Japanese insurers for last year's floods. The currency has risen 2.1 percent against the dollar so far this month. The ringgit was the second-best performer, as Malaysia is considered less vulnerable to higher oil prices, given the country's oil exports. The Indonesian rupiah bucked the trend, failing to track its Asian peers' monthly gains, as worries about rising oil prices and higher inflation led to outflows from its bond market. Foreign investors sold nearly $700 million in Indonesian government bonds in less than two weeks. Still, many investors said emerging Asian currencies have already priced the ECB's fresh injection of cheap cash in and looked to take profits from their gains. If the liquidity falls short of the market expectations, that will trigger corrections, dealers said. "I am more keen to take profit on AXJs if they gain another two percent. I don't think there is a long-term conviction in the market. So players will not hold positions too long," said another European bank dealer in Singapore. CIMB Investment Bank' Regional Rates/FX Strategist Suresh Kumar Ramanathan said emerging Asian currencies are likely to fall in March as risk sentiment could be soured. "What the ECB is doing is a QE, It's the same as what the Fed was doing, but the difference is the ECB has adopted this to accommodate the compression of bond spreads, rather than to buy core euro zone papers," Ramanathan said. "Only Spanish and Italian papers that benefit from it, Greece is unlikely," he said, adding rallies in emerging Asian currencies may be short-lived if the step fails to compress the euro zone peripheral bonds yields. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.47 80.47 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2473 1.2515 +0.34 Taiwan dlr 29.403 29.582 +0.61 Korean won 1119.00 1124.50 +0.49 Baht 30.25 30.35 +0.33 Peso 42.72 42.83 +0.27 Rupiah 9080.00 9020.00 -0.66 Rupee 48.92 49.08 +0.33 Ringgit 2.9985 3.0115 +0.43 Yuan 6.2943 6.2990 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.47 76.92 -4.41 Sing dlr 1.2473 1.2969 +3.98 Taiwan dlr 29.403 30.290 +3.02 Korean won 1119.00 1151.80 +2.93 Baht 30.25 31.55 +4.30 Peso 42.72 43.84 +2.63 Rupiah 9080.00 9060.00 -0.22 Rupee 48.92 53.08 +8.51 Ringgit 2.9985 3.1685 +5.67 Yuan 6.2943 6.2940 -0.00 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]