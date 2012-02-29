* Won up on offshore, exporters; c.banks inflows eyed * Sing dlr, ringgit test Fibo resistance levels * Stock inflows, exporters lift TWD; CBC checks * Rupiah down on month-end corp dlr demand, bond outflows (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Wednesday, recording a second month of gains in February on inflows to the region, and are expected to stay firm in March thanks to fresh injection of cheap money by the European Central Bank. Liquidity in the global markets has increased this year because of fund injections by central banks in Europe and Asia and emerging Asian currencies have benefited from it. "The mood is pretty strong with hopes for liquidity-driven markets. Asian currencies will try to break major resistances in early next month," said a senior European bank dealer in Seoul. The ECB is expected to inject about 500 billion euros ($670 billion) into the euro zone's financial system later in the day to fight the regional debt crisis. It will be the second injection since December. Banks can tap as much of the ultra-cheap, three-year loans as they like. The liquidity boost powered Asian stocks to a seven-month high, helping the euro and commodity currencies hold their ground. Earlier this month, the Bank of Japan announced an easing policy, while central banks in India and China eased cash reserve requirements this year. The South Korean won is approaching a resistance at 1,115 per dollar, while the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit is trying to break through their resistance lines. Positive economic data in Asia also added to the lure of the regional currencies. Factory output of South Korea and Japan in January was much stronger than expected, data showed on earlier. The Thai baht was the best performer in February, helped to a large extent by bond inflows as well as claim payments from Japanese insurers for last year's floods. The currency has risen 2.2 percent against the dollar so far this month, Thomson Reuters data showed. The ringgit was the second-best performer with a 1.6 percent rise, as Malaysia is considered less vulnerable to higher oil prices, given the country's oil exports. But the Indonesian rupiah bucked the trend, failing to track its Asian peers' monthly gains and losing 1.1 percent, as worries about rising oil prices and higher inflation led to outflows from its bond market. Foreign investors sold nearly $700 million in Indonesian government bonds in less than two weeks. Many investors said emerging Asian currencies have already priced the ECB's fresh injection of cheap cash in and looked to take profits from their gains. If the liquidity falls short of the market expectations, that will trigger corrections, dealers said. "I am more keen to take profit on AXJs if they gain another 2 percent. I don't think there is a long-term conviction in the market. So players will not hold positions too long," said another European bank dealer in Singapore. CIMB Investment Bank' Regional Rates/FX Strategist Suresh Kumar Ramanathan said emerging Asian currencies are likely to fall in March as risk sentiment could be soured. "What the ECB is doing is a QE, It's the same as what the Fed was doing, but the difference is the ECB has adopted this to accommodate the compression of bond spreads, rather than to buy core euro zone papers," Ramanathan said. "Only Spanish and Italian papers that benefit from it, Greece is unlikely," he said, adding rallies in emerging Asian currencies may be short-lived if the step fails to compress the euro zone peripheral bonds yields. WON Offshore funds and exporters sold USD/KRW, while investors kept an eye on inflows from foreign central banks to the South Korean bond market. A central bank from central Asia showed interest in the country's treasury bonds, dealers said. Last year, the central bank was a buyer in the market. Foreign investors bought a net 520 billion won ($462.43 million) in Seoul shares, the largest daily purchases since Feb 2. The pair may fall to a support at 1,115.8, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October-December rises. The South Korean currency rose 0.4 percent against the dollar this month, according to Thomson Reuters data. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Stop-loss selling along with offers from macro accounts and momentum funds pushed down U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar to a near Fibonacci support. If the pair ends the day below 1.2482, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rises in February, it will head to 1.2410, the low of Feb 3, and to 1.2385, the low of Oct 31. BNP Paribas' currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore saw U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar falling to 1.24 eventually and investors should sell the pair on rallies. The Singapore dollar has gained 0.9 percent against the greenback so far this month, Thomson Reuters data showed. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar fell on stock inflows and month-end supplies from exporters. The Taiwan central bank was spotted buying the pair to limit its slides, although no active intervention was seen yet, dealers said. Still, importers and interbank speculators bought the pair on dips, as they saw support at a big figure of 29.400, dealers added. The island's currency has advanced 0.8 percent against the U.S. dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. Taiwan stocks ended up 2.04 percent. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit tried to clear a Fibonacci support on supplies from interbank speculators. Once the pair breaches the 2.9983, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its July-October rises, it may head to 2.9575-2.9600, lows of late August-early September. Some covered short positions around 2.9950, the low of Feb 8. Investors need to the result of the ECB's cash injections to add more short positions, a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah rose on month-end corporate demand and bids from offshore names. Bond outflows also supported the pair, but a currency dealer in Jakarta saw such flows may ease on hopes for more inflows to Asia after the ECB's liquidity step. Indonesian bonds have enough price worries about inflation, the dealer added. "The amount of bond outflows should be much smaller for today. The yield of bonds has been adjusted enough," said the foreign bank dealer in Jakarta. The dealer said there have been some inflows before the ECB's liquidity injection. The yield of 10-year bonds spiked by 70 bps to a more than one-month high of 5.70 percent in about a month, before retracing somewhat on Wednesday. The dealer said he would buy dollar/rupiah around 9,000 during the first half of the year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.42 80.47 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2515 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 29.383 29.582 +0.68 Korean won 1116.40 1124.50 +0.73 Baht 30.24 30.35 +0.36 Peso 42.75 42.83 +0.19 Rupiah 9080.00 9020.00 -0.66 Rupee 48.96 49.08 +0.25 Ringgit 2.9930 3.0115 +0.62 Yuan 6.2942 6.2990 +0.08 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.42 76.92 -4.35 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2969 +4.02 Taiwan dlr 29.383 30.290 +3.09 Korean won 1116.40 1151.80 +3.17 Baht 30.24 31.55 +4.33 Peso 42.75 43.84 +2.55 Rupiah 9080.00 9060.00 -0.22 Rupee 48.96 53.08 +8.43 Ringgit 2.9930 3.1685 +5.86 Yuan 6.2942 6.2940 -0.00 ($1 = 1124.5000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Chang Tae-min in SEOUL, Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)