SINGAPORE, March 1 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Thursday as investors took profits from recent gains after the European Central Bank's fresh liquidity injections and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not provide clear signs of more policy easing. But the Singapore dollar bucked regional weakness, eking out a slight gain, as investors bought the city-state's currency against the retreating euro. Despite the overall weaker tone on the day, emerging Asian currencies are expected to remain relatively firm in at least the near-term as they are seen attractive for carry trades funded by the euro, dealers and analysts said. "We see the EUR as an attractive funding currency for investments in AXJ currencies," Standard Chartered said in a note. StanChart said investors should shift funding of long emerging Asian currencies positions to the euro from the dollar, adding the euro will fall after the ECB's fresh injection of cheap liquidity. Emerging Asian currencies had already rebounded versus the single currency on Wednesday when the ECB provided 530 billion euros to banks in a second offering of three-year funds. Adding support to the dollar, Bernanke in remarks to Congress on Wednesday stopped short of signaling further Fed bond purchases, souring some hopes for more stimulus despite his tempered view of the U.S. economic recovery. In February, most regional currencies enjoyed a second month of gains against the dollar thanks to inflows to Asia. Helping to curb losses in emerging Asian currencies, China's factory activities grew more than expected in February with new exports orders for big companies bouncing back. Among losers, the Thai baht fell on supplies from local investors, but offshore accounts and foreign banks in Bangkok capped its downside. The Philippine peso was barely changed ahead of the central bank's rate decision later in the afternoon. It is expected to cut its key policy rate for a second time in a row by 25 basis points. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.98 81.14 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2517 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 29.399 29.420 +0.07 *Korean won 1117.00 1118.70 +0.15 Baht 30.44 30.26 -0.59 Peso 42.75 42.75 +0.00 Rupiah 9080.00 9010.00 -0.77 Rupee 49.16 49.01 -0.32 Ringgit 2.9995 2.9945 -0.17 Yuan 6.2991 6.2936 -0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.98 76.92 -5.02 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2969 +3.84 Taiwan dlr 29.399 30.290 +3.03 Korean won 1117.00 1151.80 +3.12 Baht 30.44 31.55 +3.65 Peso 42.75 43.84 +2.55 Rupiah 9080.00 9060.00 -0.22 Rupee 49.16 53.08 +7.97 Ringgit 2.9995 3.1685 +5.63 Yuan 6.2991 6.2940 -0.08 * South Korean financial markets are closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]