* Investors almost triples bets on ringgit, baht
* Positions in Sing dlr nearly quintupled
* Bets on rupiah almost neutral, rise 50 pct on won
By Jongwoo Cheon and Leonard How
SINGAPORE, March 1 Investors regained
optimism on most emerging Asian currencies in the past two
weeks, nearly tripling bets on the Malaysian ringgit and the
Thai baht, while they became almost neutral on the Indonesian
rupiah, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Currency players added positions in the ringgit, taking them
to their largest since October 2010, while nearly quintupling
bets on the Singapore dollar, according to the survey of 12
currency analysts conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.
Investors increased holdings in the South Korean won by 50
percent.
At the time the latest survey was conducted, there was
optimism about new inflows to Asia because the European Central
Bank had just pumped 530 billion euros of fresh cheap money into
banks.
In the previous poll published on Feb. 16, investors slashed
bets on emerging Asian currencies due to doubts over the
implementation of unpopular Greek austerity measures to ease the
country's debt problems.
Emerging Asian currencies have benefited from liquidity
boosts stemming from policy easing by major central banks to
support growth.
But investors continued to cut positions in the rupiah on
worries about inflation.
The Indonesian currency has been the worst performer among
emerging Asian currencies so far this year, hit by bond
outflows.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, won, Singapore dollar, rupiah, Taiwan
dollar, rupee, Philippine peso, ringgit and Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included
positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
1-Mar -1.00 -1.15 -1.30 -0.10 -0.54 -0.72 -1.63 -0.59 -1.25
16-Feb -0.98 -0.74 -0.27 -0.35 -0.39 -0.71 -0.61 -0.52 -0.44
2-Feb -1.00 -1.45 -1.56 -0.86 -0.95 -1.50 -1.59 -1.07 N/A
19-Jan -1.18 -1.18 -0.93 -0.43 -0.91 -1.41 -1.09 -0.79 N/A
5-Jan -0.92 0.02 -0.42 0.23 -0.17 1.10 -0.60 0.02 N/A
23-Dec -0.65 0.06 0.05 0.45 0.32 1.18 0.15 -0.20 N/A
8-Dec -0.45 -0.18 0.15 0.20 0.40 0.95 0.03 -0.15 N/A
(Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
