SINGAPORE, March 2 The South Korean won led weekly gains among emerging Asian currencies as investors searched for higher-yielding units against the yen and the euro amid ample liquidity, despite some caution about possible intervention by regional central banks. Model funds pushed the won to a near seven-month high versus the Japanese currency, dealers said. Some offshore accounts also bought the South Korean unit against the euro, a trader said. "Carry trades will continue as long as the U.S. 'soft' economic recovery remains sustained amid rising oil driven cost-push inflation concerns, and if easy money in the euro zone and Japan is still there," said Saktiandi Supaat of Maybank in Singapore. "At the moment, the real interest rates support the view to some extent for IDR, AUD, INR, PHP and maybe MYR to a lesser extent," he added. Emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed portfolio inflows to the region after major central banks such as the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy, increasing global liquidity. This week, the European Central Bank pumped half of a trillion euros of cheap money into the continent's banking system. Backed by such funds, the won has risen 1.1 percent against the dollar so far this week. The local currency briefly rallied through its 200-day moving average versus the greenback on Friday. It rose against the yen to as firm as 13.6654, it's strongest since last August, breaking through a 100-week moving average. The won is seen having room to head to 13.3900, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness between April and October last year. BNP Paribas' currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore still prefers selling the yen for the won, especially after data showing South Korean inflation eased and the manufacturing sector grew in February. Emerging Asian currencies have been a major beneficiary from ample global liquidity and investors have regained their optimism on most of the regional units in the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed. They almost tripled bets on the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht, but long positions in almost all Asian currencies remained at moderate levels, indicating the trend appears set to continue, analysts said. But they warned investors should be cautious as many currencies have not yet breached the higher end of their recent ranges and could falter at major resistance levels. Rising currencies could also see Asian foreign exchange authorities intervene to halt continued appreciation as overall global demand remains sluggish, dealers and analysts added. Worries about possible intervention were linked to the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar and had capped gains in the Singapore dollar, they said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.40 81.11 -0.36 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2498 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.434 29.487 +0.18 Korean won 1114.00 1118.70 +0.42 Baht 30.46 30.51 +0.16 Peso 42.70 42.80 +0.23 Rupiah 9095.00 9070.00 -0.27 Rupee 49.31 49.21 -0.19 Ringgit 2.9965 3.0015 +0.17 Yuan 6.2977 6.3002 +0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.40 76.92 -5.51 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2969 +3.93 Taiwan dlr 29.434 30.290 +2.91 Korean won 1114.00 1151.80 +3.39 Baht 30.46 31.55 +3.58 Peso 42.70 43.84 +2.67 Rupiah 9095.00 9060.00 -0.38 Rupee 49.31 53.08 +7.66 Ringgit 2.9965 3.1685 +5.74 Yuan 6.2977 6.2940 -0.06 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Richard Pullin)