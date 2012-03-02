SINGAPORE, March 2 The South Korean won
led weekly gains among emerging Asian currencies as investors
searched for higher-yielding units against the yen and the euro
amid ample liquidity, despite some caution about possible
intervention by regional central banks.
Model funds pushed the won to a near seven-month high versus
the Japanese currency, dealers said. Some offshore accounts also
bought the South Korean unit against the euro, a trader said.
"Carry trades will continue as long as the U.S. 'soft'
economic recovery remains sustained amid rising oil driven
cost-push inflation concerns, and if easy money in the euro zone
and Japan is still there," said Saktiandi Supaat of Maybank in
Singapore.
"At the moment, the real interest rates support the view to
some extent for IDR, AUD, INR, PHP and maybe MYR to a lesser
extent," he added.
Emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed portfolio inflows to
the region after major central banks such as the Bank of Japan
eased monetary policy, increasing global liquidity.
This week, the European Central Bank pumped half of a
trillion euros of cheap money into the continent's banking
system.
Backed by such funds, the won has risen 1.1
percent against the dollar so far this week. The local currency
briefly rallied through its 200-day moving average versus the
greenback on Friday.
It rose against the yen to as firm as 13.6654,
it's strongest since last August, breaking through a 100-week
moving average. The won is seen having room to head to 13.3900,
the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness between
April and October last year.
BNP Paribas' currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore
still prefers selling the yen for the won, especially after data
showing South Korean inflation eased and the manufacturing
sector grew in February.
Emerging Asian currencies have been a major beneficiary from
ample global liquidity and investors have regained their
optimism on most of the regional units in the past two weeks, a
Reuters poll showed.
They almost tripled bets on the Malaysian ringgit and the
Thai baht, but long positions in almost all Asian currencies
remained at moderate levels, indicating the trend appears set to
continue, analysts said.
But they warned investors should be cautious as many
currencies have not yet breached the higher end of their recent
ranges and could falter at major resistance levels.
Rising currencies could also see Asian foreign exchange
authorities intervene to halt continued appreciation as overall
global demand remains sluggish, dealers and analysts added.
Worries about possible intervention were linked to the South
Korean won and the Taiwan dollar and had capped gains in the
Singapore dollar, they said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 81.40 81.11 -0.36
Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2498 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 29.434 29.487 +0.18
Korean won 1114.00 1118.70 +0.42
Baht 30.46 30.51 +0.16
Peso 42.70 42.80 +0.23
Rupiah 9095.00 9070.00 -0.27
Rupee 49.31 49.21 -0.19
Ringgit 2.9965 3.0015 +0.17
Yuan 6.2977 6.3002 +0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 81.40 76.92 -5.51
Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2969 +3.93
Taiwan dlr 29.434 30.290 +2.91
Korean won 1114.00 1151.80 +3.39
Baht 30.46 31.55 +3.58
Peso 42.70 43.84 +2.67
Rupiah 9095.00 9060.00 -0.38
Rupee 49.31 53.08 +7.66
Ringgit 2.9965 3.1685 +5.74
Yuan 6.2977 6.2940 -0.06
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX
Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Richard Pullin)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]