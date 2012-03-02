* Model funds lift won to 7-mth high vs yen
* Taiwan dlr supported by portfolio inflows, importers cap
* Philippine peso up on offshore funds, 42.60/dlr capped
* StanChart says Thai insurance inflows half completed
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 2 The South Korean won
led the week's gains among emerging Asian currencies as
investors sought out higher-yielding units against the yen and
the euro, encouraged by ample liquidity, although worries of
possible central bank intervention limited the gains.
Model funds on Friday pushed the won to a nearly seven-month
high versus the Japanese currency, dealers said.
Some offshore accounts also bought the South Korean unit
against the euro, a trader said, as investors borrowed in
low-yielding currencies to buy more attractive Asian currencies.
"Carry trades will continue as long as the U.S. 'soft'
economic recovery remains sustained amid rising oil-driven
cost-push inflation concerns, and if easy money in the euro zone
and Japan is still there," said Saktiandi Supaat of Maybank in
Singapore.
"At the moment, the real interest rates support the view to
some extent for IDR, AUD, INR, PHP and maybe MYR to a lesser
extent," he added.
Emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed portfolio inflows to
the region after major central banks such as the Bank of Japan
eased monetary policy, increasing global liquidity.
This week, the European Central Bank pumped half a trillion
euros of cheap money into the continent's banking system.
Backed by such funds, the won rose 0.9 percent
against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital
in Hong Kong, said carry trades to buy Asian currencies with yen
were more attractive than those involving euros, while he was
not bullish on the euro.
"The euro is simply too volatile and subject to headline
news flow, while the yen dynamic is a bit more fundamentally
predictable," Tihanyi said.
Emerging Asian currencies have been a major beneficiary of
ample global liquidity and investors have regained their
optimism towards most of the regional units over the past two
weeks, a Reuters poll showed.
They nearly tripled their bets on the Malaysian ringgit and
the Thai baht, the poll showed, although long positions in
almost all Asian currencies remained at moderate levels,
indicating the trend has further room to run, analysts said.
But they warned that investors should be cautious as many
currencies have yet to breach the upper end of their recent
ranges and could falter at major resistance levels.
Rising currencies could also prompt Asian foreign exchange
authorities to intervene to halt continued appreciation as
overall global demand remains sluggish, dealers and analysts
added.
Worries about possible intervention limited gains by the
South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar, as well as the Singapore
dollar, they said.
WON
Dollar/won briefly broke through support at the
200-day moving average, hitting its lowest in nearly four
months, on supplies from offshore players and exporters.
But the pair recouped some of its losses and moved back
above support as investors covered short positions on wariness
of possible intervention. Importers also bought the pair on
dips.
It also has technical support at 1,110 with the 55-week
moving average at 1,109.8 and the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its August-September rise at 1,109.4.
"I want to buy on dips here, although I don't expect big
rises without intervention," said a foreign bank dealer in
Seoul.
Yen/won slid as far as 13.6654, the lowest since
August, breaking through its 100-week moving average.
The cross-pair is seen having room to head to 13.3900, the
76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from April to
October last year.
BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore
recommends selling yen/won, especially after data showing South
Korean inflation eased and the manufacturing sector grew in
February.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid on portfolio
inflows, while interbank speculators sold it after the central
bank was spotted mopping up the pair on Thursday at the close.
But Taiwanese importers bought it and dealers spotted
foreign portfolio outflows, offering support at 29.400.
PHILIPPINE PESO
U.S. dollar/Philippine peso fell as some offshore
funds and interbank speculators sold after stocks hit a
record high, sparking expectations of more inflows.
But speculators covered short positions as the pair has
support at 42.60 for now, dealers said.
Still, some dealers see further falls on the near-term
horizon.
"I see a strong possibility (of a break below 42.60) as PHP
has been an underperformer compared to other Asian currencies,"
said a European bank dealer in Manila.
Once the 42.60 support level is breached, it may head to
42.08 in coming weeks.
The Philippine peso has risen 0.4 percent against the dollar
this week after losing 0.5 percent last week, while the
Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar both gained 0.5
percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
BAHT
Standard Chartered said consensus estimates put post-flood
insurance payouts in Thailand at $10 billion to $12 billion.
Roughly half the expected insurance-related flows have
already reached the country and the rest will be paid by June or
possibly in Q3, StanChart said in a note.
StanChart upgraded its forecasts for the baht, given the
inflows and growth recovery.
The insurance flows allowed the Thai currency to outperform
other emerging Asian currencies in February.
Investors covered short dollar positions as dollar/baht has
strong support at 30.20, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement
of its July-January rise.
But the pair's upside is seen capped at 30.67, site of the
200-day moving average and a previous major low.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0735 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 81.55 81.11 -0.54
Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2498 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.422 29.487 +0.22
Korean won 1115.40 1118.70 +0.30
Baht 30.50 30.51 +0.03
Peso 42.69 42.80 +0.26
Rupiah 9105.00 9070.00 -0.38
Rupee 49.46 49.21 -0.50
Ringgit 3.0015 3.0015 +0.00
Yuan 6.2976 6.3002 +0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 81.55 76.92 -5.68
Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2969 +3.83
Taiwan dlr 29.422 30.290 +2.95
Korean won 1115.40 1151.80 +3.26
Baht 30.50 31.55 +3.44
Peso 42.69 43.84 +2.69
Rupiah 9105.00 9060.00 -0.49
Rupee 49.46 53.08 +7.32
Ringgit 3.0015 3.1685 +5.56
Yuan 6.2976 6.2940 -0.06
(Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI, Reuters FX
Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Haruya Ida; Editing by
Edmund Klamann)
