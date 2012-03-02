* Model funds lift won to 7-mth high vs yen * Taiwan dlr supported by portfolio inflows, importers cap * Philippine peso up on offshore funds, 42.60/dlr capped * StanChart says Thai insurance inflows half completed (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 2 The South Korean won led the week's gains among emerging Asian currencies as investors sought out higher-yielding units against the yen and the euro, encouraged by ample liquidity, although worries of possible central bank intervention limited the gains. Model funds on Friday pushed the won to a nearly seven-month high versus the Japanese currency, dealers said. Some offshore accounts also bought the South Korean unit against the euro, a trader said, as investors borrowed in low-yielding currencies to buy more attractive Asian currencies. "Carry trades will continue as long as the U.S. 'soft' economic recovery remains sustained amid rising oil-driven cost-push inflation concerns, and if easy money in the euro zone and Japan is still there," said Saktiandi Supaat of Maybank in Singapore. "At the moment, the real interest rates support the view to some extent for IDR, AUD, INR, PHP and maybe MYR to a lesser extent," he added. Emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed portfolio inflows to the region after major central banks such as the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy, increasing global liquidity. This week, the European Central Bank pumped half a trillion euros of cheap money into the continent's banking system. Backed by such funds, the won rose 0.9 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong, said carry trades to buy Asian currencies with yen were more attractive than those involving euros, while he was not bullish on the euro. "The euro is simply too volatile and subject to headline news flow, while the yen dynamic is a bit more fundamentally predictable," Tihanyi said. Emerging Asian currencies have been a major beneficiary of ample global liquidity and investors have regained their optimism towards most of the regional units over the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed. They nearly tripled their bets on the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht, the poll showed, although long positions in almost all Asian currencies remained at moderate levels, indicating the trend has further room to run, analysts said. But they warned that investors should be cautious as many currencies have yet to breach the upper end of their recent ranges and could falter at major resistance levels. Rising currencies could also prompt Asian foreign exchange authorities to intervene to halt continued appreciation as overall global demand remains sluggish, dealers and analysts added. Worries about possible intervention limited gains by the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar, as well as the Singapore dollar, they said. WON Dollar/won briefly broke through support at the 200-day moving average, hitting its lowest in nearly four months, on supplies from offshore players and exporters. But the pair recouped some of its losses and moved back above support as investors covered short positions on wariness of possible intervention. Importers also bought the pair on dips. It also has technical support at 1,110 with the 55-week moving average at 1,109.8 and the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its August-September rise at 1,109.4. "I want to buy on dips here, although I don't expect big rises without intervention," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Yen/won slid as far as 13.6654, the lowest since August, breaking through its 100-week moving average. The cross-pair is seen having room to head to 13.3900, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from April to October last year. BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore recommends selling yen/won, especially after data showing South Korean inflation eased and the manufacturing sector grew in February. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid on portfolio inflows, while interbank speculators sold it after the central bank was spotted mopping up the pair on Thursday at the close. But Taiwanese importers bought it and dealers spotted foreign portfolio outflows, offering support at 29.400. PHILIPPINE PESO U.S. dollar/Philippine peso fell as some offshore funds and interbank speculators sold after stocks hit a record high, sparking expectations of more inflows. But speculators covered short positions as the pair has support at 42.60 for now, dealers said. Still, some dealers see further falls on the near-term horizon. "I see a strong possibility (of a break below 42.60) as PHP has been an underperformer compared to other Asian currencies," said a European bank dealer in Manila. Once the 42.60 support level is breached, it may head to 42.08 in coming weeks. The Philippine peso has risen 0.4 percent against the dollar this week after losing 0.5 percent last week, while the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar both gained 0.5 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed. BAHT Standard Chartered said consensus estimates put post-flood insurance payouts in Thailand at $10 billion to $12 billion. Roughly half the expected insurance-related flows have already reached the country and the rest will be paid by June or possibly in Q3, StanChart said in a note. StanChart upgraded its forecasts for the baht, given the inflows and growth recovery. The insurance flows allowed the Thai currency to outperform other emerging Asian currencies in February. Investors covered short dollar positions as dollar/baht has strong support at 30.20, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its July-January rise. But the pair's upside is seen capped at 30.67, site of the 200-day moving average and a previous major low. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0735 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.55 81.11 -0.54 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2498 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.422 29.487 +0.22 Korean won 1115.40 1118.70 +0.30 Baht 30.50 30.51 +0.03 Peso 42.69 42.80 +0.26 Rupiah 9105.00 9070.00 -0.38 Rupee 49.46 49.21 -0.50 Ringgit 3.0015 3.0015 +0.00 Yuan 6.2976 6.3002 +0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.55 76.92 -5.68 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2969 +3.83 Taiwan dlr 29.422 30.290 +2.95 Korean won 1115.40 1151.80 +3.26 Baht 30.50 31.55 +3.44 Peso 42.69 43.84 +2.69 Rupiah 9105.00 9060.00 -0.49 Rupee 49.46 53.08 +7.32 Ringgit 3.0015 3.1685 +5.56 Yuan 6.2976 6.2940 -0.06 (Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Haruya Ida; Editing by Edmund Klamann) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]