SINGAPORE, March 5 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday on profit-booking after recent gains pushed the units to key resistance levels, while a bond swap between Greece and private investors later this week kept investors cautious. Weaker Asian stocks also put pressure on the regional units as investors took a breather after the cash injection by major central banks resulted in a liquidity-led rally, awaiting key data including U.S. jobs on Friday to ascertain the health of global economy. Worries about Europe increased on Friday when Spain set itself a softer budget target for 2012 than originally agreed under the euro zone's austerity drive, raising doubts over the credibility of the European Union's new fiscal pact. German retail sales also fell unexpectedly in January. "The market is comfortable with staying short on dollar/Asia. But positioning is light, I think. We still have too many European issues unsolved," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. Asian data is not helping either. China's official data showed services sector in the world's No.2 economy shrank, although a private survey indicated improvement. [ID:ID:nS7E8CR002] With the mood cautious, investors covered short-dollar positions against most emerging Asian currencies. Leveraged funds and interbank speculators sold the Singapore dollar as it found technical resistance between 1.2385 versus the U.S. dollar and 1.2410. If the city-state's currency weakens past January-February strengthening trendline, which stands at 1.2590 on Monday, it will head to 1.2625, near its weakest level on Feb 27. The South Korean won slid on selling from offshore funds and local interbank speculators with the 1,110 per dollar seen firmly resisted amid caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. Emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed portfolio inflows to the region as investors looked for higher-yielding currencies against the yen and the euro. But some analysts warned of waning carry trades to buy emerging Asian currencies. "For the yen, we caution the risk of a swing given the FY-end," CIMB Investment Bank' Regional Rates/FX Strategist Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, referring to Japan's fiscal year-end of March 31. "The euro is held hostage to the PSI debt deal on March 8 and that leaves us with the dollar," Ramanathan added. Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said Greece has taken all the legal action to secure a second bailout fund from the euro zone, but the money can only be paid out after a bond swap between Athens and private investors is concluded by March 9. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.67 81.79 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2560 1.2521 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 29.480 29.464 -0.05 Korean won 1118.40 1115.50 -0.26 Baht 30.66 30.59 -0.23 Peso 42.84 42.69 -0.35 Rupiah 9120.00 9070.00 -0.55 Rupee 49.79 49.50 -0.59 Ringgit 3.0140 3.0045 -0.32 Yuan 6.3044 6.2982 -0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.67 76.92 -5.82 Sing dlr 1.2560 1.2969 +3.26 Taiwan dlr 29.480 30.290 +2.75 Korean won 1118.40 1151.80 +2.99 Baht 30.66 31.55 +2.90 Peso 42.84 43.84 +2.35 Rupiah 9120.00 9060.00 -0.66 Rupee 49.79 53.08 +6.60 Ringgit 3.0140 3.1685 +5.13 Yuan 6.3044 6.2940 -0.16 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analysts Krishna Kumar and Rick Lloyd, and Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]