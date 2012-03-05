* Sing dlr down on leveraged names, specs * Ringgit may head to 3.02 on dlr short-covering * Won dips as 1,110 vs dlr seen resisted (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 5 Emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday on profit-taking after recent gains pushed the units to key resistance levels, and as investors remained cautious ahead of a bond swap between Greece and private investors later this week. Weaker Asian stocks also put pressure on the regional units as investors awaited key data including U.S. jobs on Friday for more clues on the health of the global economy. Worries about Europe increased on Friday when Spain set itself a softer budget target for 2012 than originally agreed under the euro zone's austerity drive, raising doubts over the credibility of the European Union's new fiscal pact. German retail sales also fell unexpectedly in January. "The market is comfortable with staying short on dollar/Asia. But positioning is light, I think. We still have too many European issues unsolved," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. Adding to investors' concerns about global demand, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao lowered the world's No. 2 economy's growth target to 7.5 percent for this year. Beijing's official data showed the services sector in the country shrank, although a private survey indicated improvement. [ID:ID:nS7E8CR002] Emerging Asian currencies have climbed this year amid strong portfolio inflows to the region as investors looked for higher-yielding assets. But some analysts warned of waning carry trades to buy emerging Asian currencies. "For the yen, we caution the risk of a swing given the fiscal year-end," CIMB Investment Bank' Regional Rates/FX Strategist Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, referring to Japan's fiscal year-end of March 31. "The euro is held hostage to the PSI debt deal on March 8 and that leaves us with the dollar," Ramanathan added, referring to the Greek debt swap deal involving the private sector. Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said Greece has taken all the legal action to secure a second bailout fund from the euro zone, but the money can only be paid out after a bond swap between Athens and private investors is concluded by March 9. Any bad news from Greece may cause A further correction in riskier assets, although the chief negotiator of private sector bond holders expressed confidence on Saturday. "The market kind of separates Greece from other peripherals, and already accepts a worst-case scenario for Greece -- a default," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. But if that happens, sentiment may still be affected in short-term, hurting "usual volatile" Asian currencies such as the South Korean won, the Singapore dollar and the Indian rupee would be more vulnerable to the risk, Cheung added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Leveraged names and interbank speculators covered short U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar positions. The pair has strong support between 1.2385, the low of Oct 31, and 1.2410, the low of Feb 3. If U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rises above January-February downward trendline which comes at 1.2590 on Monday, it may test 1.2625, near the high of Feb 27. The next target would be 1.2715, around the high of Feb 16. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit rose on short-covering and the pair is seen rising more as interbank speculators still have short positions to cover, dealers said. The pair is seen heading to near 3.02 as it has the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its February slide at 3.0188. Dollar/ringgit also has a 21-day moving average at 3.0183. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah rose on demand from offshore funds and SBI related bids. The central bank was spotted selling the pair, but weakness in other emerging Asian currencies supported it, dealers said. WON Dollar/won rose as offshore funds and local interbank speculators bought the pair with the 1,110 level seen firmly supported amid caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by South Korean foreign exchange authorities. Local importers joined the bids. On Friday, it slid to as low as 1,111.8, breaking through a 200-day moving average support, but ended the local session higher than the average. "I don't want to add short positions here at all, although I doubt how much it could rise further," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. But its upside was also capped by offers from exporters including shipbuilders. Some dealers said the authorities may not step in the market before a general election in April with the government still focusing on inflation. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.30 81.79 +0.60 Sing dlr 1.2573 1.2521 -0.41 Taiwan dlr 29.482 29.464 -0.06 Korean won 1118.70 1115.50 -0.29 Baht 30.64 30.59 -0.16 Peso 42.86 42.69 -0.41 Rupiah 9135.00 9070.00 -0.71 Rupee 49.83 49.50 -0.66 Ringgit 3.0165 3.0045 -0.40 Yuan 6.3057 6.2982 -0.12 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.30 76.92 -5.39 Sing dlr 1.2573 1.2969 +3.15 Taiwan dlr 29.482 30.290 +2.74 Korean won 1118.70 1151.80 +2.96 Baht 30.64 31.55 +2.97 Peso 42.86 43.84 +2.29 Rupiah 9135.00 9060.00 -0.82 Rupee 49.83 53.08 +6.52 Ringgit 3.0165 3.1685 +5.04 Yuan 6.3057 6.2940 -0.19