SINGAPORE, March 6 The South Korean won
and the Singapore dollar fell on Tuesday as investors used
concerns about slowing economies in China and Europe as an
excuse to take profits and reduce positions in emerging Asian
currencies.
The Singapore dollar came under additional pressure as
investors unwound carry trades funded by the euro, while the
Indonesian rupiah continued to suffer from outflows, dealers
said.
Emerging Asian currencie have surged in recent months as
ample liquidity created by major central banks encourages more
investment flows to the region, but such inflows appear to be
slowing, leaving regional units susceptible to more profit
taking, dealers and analysts said.
Stocks and other growth currencies have faltered in recent
sessions as investors grow more reluctant to take on more
exposure to riskier assets amid worries about China's slowing
growth, the impact of higher oil prices and the still festering
euro zone debt crisis.
OCBC said in a note that the momentum of implied inflows
into Asia continued to moderate, which could cause some players
to scale back bullish Asian currency expectations.
"There is a certain sense of satiation for now and some
reassessment may be underway in the short term. Round 1 is
over," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in
Singapore.
"The markets are by and large already fully loaded for
positive risk appetite and carry has performed well in the year
to date, so some consolidation cannot be discounted from here,"
Ng said.
Emerging Asian currencies have been major targets for
investors who borrowed yen and euro to buy higher-yielding
assets, although some investors have already booked profits as
risk appetite waned.
Still, many dealers and analysts see the slides in the
regional units in recent sessions as just technical corrections
after a fast run-up so far in 2012.
That would lock emerging Asian currencies in ranges rather
than pushing them down further, they added.
"We recommend playing ranges in the USD vs Asia non-Japan,
with a bullish Asian FX bias; reserves are being rebuilt as
central banks resist too great a pace off appreciation after
all," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia
Capital in a note.
"However we still are not comfortable adding to Asian FX
longs when currencies move too far past what we see as
reasonable."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 81.45 81.57 +0.15
Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2578 -0.21
Taiwan dlr 29.519 29.518 -0.00
Korean won 1122.60 1118.50 -0.37
Baht 30.69 30.66 -0.10
Peso 42.95 42.90 -0.10
Rupiah 9165.00 9115.00 -0.55
Rupee 50.00 49.84 -0.33
Ringgit 3.0200 3.0200 +0.00
Yuan 6.3096 6.3067 -0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 81.45 76.92 -5.56
Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2969 +2.90
Taiwan dlr 29.519 30.290 +2.61
Korean won 1122.60 1151.80 +2.60
Baht 30.69 31.55 +2.80
Peso 42.95 43.84 +2.08
Rupiah 9165.00 9060.00 -1.15
Rupee 50.00 53.08 +6.16
Ringgit 3.0200 3.1685 +4.92
Yuan 6.3096 6.2940 -0.25
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX
Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing
Kim Coghill)
