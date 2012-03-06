SINGAPORE, March 6 The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar fell on Tuesday as investors used concerns about slowing economies in China and Europe as an excuse to take profits and reduce positions in emerging Asian currencies. The Singapore dollar came under additional pressure as investors unwound carry trades funded by the euro, while the Indonesian rupiah continued to suffer from outflows, dealers said. Emerging Asian currencie have surged in recent months as ample liquidity created by major central banks encourages more investment flows to the region, but such inflows appear to be slowing, leaving regional units susceptible to more profit taking, dealers and analysts said. Stocks and other growth currencies have faltered in recent sessions as investors grow more reluctant to take on more exposure to riskier assets amid worries about China's slowing growth, the impact of higher oil prices and the still festering euro zone debt crisis. OCBC said in a note that the momentum of implied inflows into Asia continued to moderate, which could cause some players to scale back bullish Asian currency expectations. "There is a certain sense of satiation for now and some reassessment may be underway in the short term. Round 1 is over," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore. "The markets are by and large already fully loaded for positive risk appetite and carry has performed well in the year to date, so some consolidation cannot be discounted from here," Ng said. Emerging Asian currencies have been major targets for investors who borrowed yen and euro to buy higher-yielding assets, although some investors have already booked profits as risk appetite waned. Still, many dealers and analysts see the slides in the regional units in recent sessions as just technical corrections after a fast run-up so far in 2012. That would lock emerging Asian currencies in ranges rather than pushing them down further, they added. "We recommend playing ranges in the USD vs Asia non-Japan, with a bullish Asian FX bias; reserves are being rebuilt as central banks resist too great a pace off appreciation after all," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in a note. "However we still are not comfortable adding to Asian FX longs when currencies move too far past what we see as reasonable." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.45 81.57 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2578 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.519 29.518 -0.00 Korean won 1122.60 1118.50 -0.37 Baht 30.69 30.66 -0.10 Peso 42.95 42.90 -0.10 Rupiah 9165.00 9115.00 -0.55 Rupee 50.00 49.84 -0.33 Ringgit 3.0200 3.0200 +0.00 Yuan 6.3096 6.3067 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.45 76.92 -5.56 Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2969 +2.90 Taiwan dlr 29.519 30.290 +2.61 Korean won 1122.60 1151.80 +2.60 Baht 30.69 31.55 +2.80 Peso 42.95 43.84 +2.08 Rupiah 9165.00 9060.00 -1.15 Rupee 50.00 53.08 +6.16 Ringgit 3.0200 3.1685 +4.92 Yuan 6.3096 6.2940 -0.25 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]