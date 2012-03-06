* Won breaches Fibo support on offshore selling * Sing dlr down, carry trades funded by euro unwound * Baht breaks through 200-day MA, may head to 30.86/dlr (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 6 The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar slid on Tuesday as investors used concerns about slowing economies in Europe and China as an excuse to take profits and reduce exposure to riskier assets such as emerging Asian currencies. The Singapore dollar came under additional pressure as investors unwound carry trades funded by the euro, while the Indonesian rupiah continued to suffer from outflows, dealers said. Emerging Asian currencies have surged in recent months as ample liquidity created by major central banks encouraged more investment flows to the region. But such inflows appear to be slowing or even reversing, leaving regional units susceptible to profit taking, dealers and analysts said. Stocks and other growth currencies have faltered in recent sessions as investors grow more reluctant to take on more exposure to riskier assets amid worries about China's slowing growth, the impact of higher oil prices and the still festering euro zone debt crisis. The Australian central bank on Tuesday also left the door open for a policy easing if the economy weakens materially, adding to pressure on growth currencies. OCBC said in a note that the momentum of implied inflows into Asia continued to moderate, which could cause some players to scale back bullish Asian currency expectations. "There is a certain sense of satiation for now and some reassessment may be underway in the short term. Round 1 is over," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore. "The markets are by and large already fully loaded for positive risk appetite and carry has performed well in the year to date, so some consolidation cannot be discounted from here," Ng said. Emerging Asian currencies have been major targets for investors who borrowed yen and euro to buy higher-yielding assets, although some investors have already booked profits as risk appetite waned. Still, many dealers and analysts see the slides in the regional units in recent sessions as just technical corrections after a fast run-up so far in 2012. That would lock emerging Asian currencies in ranges rather than pushing them down further, they added. "We recommend playing ranges in the USD vs Asia non-Japan, with a bullish Asian FX bias; reserves are being rebuilt as central banks resist too great a pace off appreciation after all," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in a note. "However we still are not comfortable adding to Asian FX longs when currencies move too far past what we see as reasonable." SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose on demand linked to euro/Singapore dollar short-covering, market players said. U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar also found support as interbank names scrambled to cover short positions. Macro funds sold the pair above 1.2600, but the pair is seen heading to 1.2625, near the Feb 27 high. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah jumped on strong buying from offshore names, although the Indonesian central bank was spotted selling it, dealers said. Weaker demand for the country's bond auction and sustained selling in rupiah assets amid high oil prices kept supporting the pair. The central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its next policy meeting on Thursday, with planned fuel price increases likely to reignite inflationary pressures. WON Dollar/won breached a Fibonacci resistance level as continuous demand from offshore funds triggered a short squeeze by local speculators. The pair closed the local trade at 1,122.9 after rising to as high as 1,124.2, It is seen rising more, probably to 1,124.5, or the 61.8 percent retracement of its February-March decline, as it cleared the 50.0 percent retracement at 1,122.1. But it gave up some of earlier gains as shipbuilders and exporters sold it on rallies. "We could see more stop-loss buying if the pair ended the day above 1,125 or 1,126. Given the closing, it is seen trading in a range between 1,115 and 1,135," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. BAHT Dollar/baht is expected to rise more after breaking through a 200-day moving average resistance, dealers said. If the pair ends the day higher than the average, which currently stands at 30.678, it is seen heading to 30.860-30.910. It has the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 30.86 of its January-February slide. 30.91 was the session high on Feb 16. "It will give a signal to go higher," if the pair stays above 30.68 on the day, said a Bangkok-based dealer. Last month, dollar/baht fell below a 200-day moving average on inflows to Thailand. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso rose despite data showing inflation eased to a near 2-1/2 year low in February. Philippine inflation slowed to 2.7 percent last month from a year ago, its lowest since September 2009, giving policymakers room to keep rates at a record low to bolster domestic demand. A European bank dealer in Manila said the pair is seen moving between 42.60 and 43.00 for the time being. The trader saw few factors to help dollar/Philippine peso escape from the range for now. A surprise upgrade in Philippine ratings or escalation in Middle East tensions would move the pair out of the range, but the market is unlikely to see such factors anytime soon, he added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0715 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.33 81.57 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2607 1.2578 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.503 29.518 +0.05 Korean won 1122.90 1118.50 -0.39 Baht 30.66 30.66 +0.00 Peso 42.93 42.90 -0.07 Rupiah 9175.00 9115.00 -0.65 Rupee 50.03 49.84 -0.38 Ringgit 3.0200 3.0200 +0.00 Yuan 6.3081 6.3067 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.33 76.92 -5.42 Sing dlr 1.2607 1.2969 +2.87 Taiwan dlr 29.503 30.290 +2.67 Korean won 1122.90 1151.80 +2.57 Baht 30.66 31.55 +2.90 Peso 42.93 43.84 +2.12 Rupiah 9175.00 9060.00 -1.25 Rupee 50.03 53.08 +6.11 Ringgit 3.0200 3.1685 +4.92 Yuan 6.3081 6.2940 -0.22 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]