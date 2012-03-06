* Won breaches Fibo support on offshore selling
* Sing dlr down, carry trades funded by euro unwound
* Baht breaks through 200-day MA, may head to 30.86/dlr
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 6 The South Korean won
and the Singapore dollar slid on Tuesday as investors used
concerns about slowing economies in Europe and China as an
excuse to take profits and reduce exposure to riskier assets
such as emerging Asian currencies.
The Singapore dollar came under additional pressure as
investors unwound carry trades funded by the euro, while the
Indonesian rupiah continued to suffer from outflows, dealers
said.
Emerging Asian currencies have surged in recent months as
ample liquidity created by major central banks encouraged more
investment flows to the region. But such inflows appear to be
slowing or even reversing, leaving regional units susceptible to
profit taking, dealers and analysts said.
Stocks and other growth currencies have faltered in recent
sessions as investors grow more reluctant to take on more
exposure to riskier assets amid worries about China's slowing
growth, the impact of higher oil prices and the still festering
euro zone debt crisis.
The Australian central bank on Tuesday also left the door
open for a policy easing if the economy weakens materially,
adding to pressure on growth currencies.
OCBC said in a note that the momentum of implied inflows
into Asia continued to moderate, which could cause some players
to scale back bullish Asian currency expectations.
"There is a certain sense of satiation for now and some
reassessment may be underway in the short term. Round 1 is
over," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in
Singapore.
"The markets are by and large already fully loaded for
positive risk appetite and carry has performed well in the year
to date, so some consolidation cannot be discounted from here,"
Ng said.
Emerging Asian currencies have been major targets for
investors who borrowed yen and euro to buy higher-yielding
assets, although some investors have already booked profits as
risk appetite waned.
Still, many dealers and analysts see the slides in the
regional units in recent sessions as just technical corrections
after a fast run-up so far in 2012.
That would lock emerging Asian currencies in ranges rather
than pushing them down further, they added.
"We recommend playing ranges in the USD vs Asia non-Japan,
with a bullish Asian FX bias; reserves are being rebuilt as
central banks resist too great a pace off appreciation after
all," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia
Capital in a note.
"However we still are not comfortable adding to Asian FX
longs when currencies move too far past what we see as
reasonable."
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose on demand linked
to euro/Singapore dollar short-covering, market
players said.
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar also found support as interbank
names scrambled to cover short positions.
Macro funds sold the pair above 1.2600, but the pair is seen
heading to 1.2625, near the Feb 27 high.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah jumped on strong buying from offshore
names, although the Indonesian central bank was spotted selling
it, dealers said.
Weaker demand for the country's bond auction and sustained
selling in rupiah assets amid high oil prices kept supporting
the pair.
The central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates
unchanged at its next policy meeting on Thursday, with planned
fuel price increases likely to reignite inflationary pressures.
WON
Dollar/won breached a Fibonacci resistance level
as continuous demand from offshore funds triggered a short
squeeze by local speculators.
The pair closed the local trade at 1,122.9 after rising to
as high as 1,124.2,
It is seen rising more, probably to 1,124.5, or the 61.8
percent retracement of its February-March decline, as it cleared
the 50.0 percent retracement at 1,122.1.
But it gave up some of earlier gains as shipbuilders and
exporters sold it on rallies.
"We could see more stop-loss buying if the pair ended the
day above 1,125 or 1,126. Given the closing, it is seen trading
in a range between 1,115 and 1,135," said a foreign bank dealer
in Seoul.
BAHT
Dollar/baht is expected to rise more after breaking
through a 200-day moving average resistance, dealers said.
If the pair ends the day higher than the average, which
currently stands at 30.678, it is seen heading to 30.860-30.910.
It has the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 30.86 of
its January-February slide. 30.91 was the session high on Feb
16.
"It will give a signal to go higher," if the pair stays
above 30.68 on the day, said a Bangkok-based dealer.
Last month, dollar/baht fell below a 200-day moving average
on inflows to Thailand.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso rose despite data showing
inflation eased to a near 2-1/2 year low in February.
Philippine inflation slowed to 2.7 percent last month from a
year ago, its lowest since September 2009, giving policymakers
room to keep rates at a record low to bolster domestic demand.
A European bank dealer in Manila said the pair is seen
moving between 42.60 and 43.00 for the time being.
The trader saw few factors to help dollar/Philippine peso
escape from the range for now.
A surprise upgrade in Philippine ratings or escalation in
Middle East tensions would move the pair out of the range, but
the market is unlikely to see such factors anytime soon, he
added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0715 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 81.33 81.57 +0.30
Sing dlr 1.2607 1.2578 -0.23
Taiwan dlr 29.503 29.518 +0.05
Korean won 1122.90 1118.50 -0.39
Baht 30.66 30.66 +0.00
Peso 42.93 42.90 -0.07
Rupiah 9175.00 9115.00 -0.65
Rupee 50.03 49.84 -0.38
Ringgit 3.0200 3.0200 +0.00
Yuan 6.3081 6.3067 -0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 81.33 76.92 -5.42
Sing dlr 1.2607 1.2969 +2.87
Taiwan dlr 29.503 30.290 +2.67
Korean won 1122.90 1151.80 +2.57
Baht 30.66 31.55 +2.90
Peso 42.93 43.84 +2.12
Rupiah 9175.00 9060.00 -1.25
Rupee 50.03 53.08 +6.11
Ringgit 3.0200 3.1685 +4.92
Yuan 6.3081 6.2940 -0.22
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and
IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
