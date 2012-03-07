SINGAPORE, March 7 Most emerging Asian
currencies slid on Wednesday as investors cut holdings in risky
assets due to fresh doubts over Greece's bailout, with the
Indonesian rupiah hurt also by a weak debt auction.
Investors are likely stay clear of the sector, waiting for
clarity as some Greek pension funds and foreign investors hold
back a bond swap deal that will cut Athens' mountainous debt by
a Thursday deadline.
A low participation in the private sector involvment (PSI)
bond swap plan, a key part of a bailout to help Greece meet a
debt repayment on March 20, could lead to the disorderly default
policymakers have been toiling to avoid.
The renewed Greek concerns pointed to more corrections for
emerging Asian currencies, dealers and analysts said.
"I don't think Asian currencies have priced in risk aversion
flows for the Greek PSI as most investors expect Greece to
survive this year," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research
at Maybank in Singapore.
The Indian rupee, the South Korean won and the Malaysian
ringgit were seen as more vulnerable than others as they have
benefited from inflows in recent months.
The rupee was the worst performer on the day, hit
by oil importers and slowing capital inflows.
The rupiah also fell as local and foreign banks
dumped it, although the central bank was spotted limiting its
slide, dealers said.
An Indonesian debt auction on Tuesday attracted only weak
demand as investors worried that a planned fuel price hike will
boost inflation.
"The result was not completely a surprise as caution has
prevailed in the bond market due to the inflation story," said
Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
"Most investors are now waiting for the timing of the fuel
price hike, its actual impact on inflation and BI's response
following that. Some pressure may continue to weigh on the IDR
for now," he added, referring to the Bank Indonesia.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.76 80.88 +0.15
Sing dlr 1.2619 1.2640 +0.17
Taiwan dlr 29.535 29.538 +0.01
Korean won 1126.30 1122.90 -0.30
Baht 30.77 30.73 -0.13
Peso 43.00 42.94 -0.14
Rupiah 9170.00 9130.00 -0.44
Rupee 50.69 50.36 -0.65
Ringgit 3.0280 3.0236 -0.15
Yuan 6.3138 6.3080 -0.09
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.76 76.92 -4.76
Sing dlr 1.2619 1.2969 +2.77
Taiwan dlr 29.535 30.290 +2.56
Korean won 1126.30 1151.80 +2.26
Baht 30.77 31.55 +2.53
Peso 43.00 43.84 +1.95
Rupiah 9170.00 9060.00 -1.20
Rupee 50.69 53.08 +4.71
Ringgit 3.0280 3.1685 +4.64
Yuan 6.3138 6.2940 -0.31
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
