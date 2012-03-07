SINGAPORE, March 7 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Wednesday as investors cut holdings in risky assets due to fresh doubts over Greece's bailout, with the Indonesian rupiah hurt also by a weak debt auction. Investors are likely stay clear of the sector, waiting for clarity as some Greek pension funds and foreign investors hold back a bond swap deal that will cut Athens' mountainous debt by a Thursday deadline. A low participation in the private sector involvment (PSI) bond swap plan, a key part of a bailout to help Greece meet a debt repayment on March 20, could lead to the disorderly default policymakers have been toiling to avoid. The renewed Greek concerns pointed to more corrections for emerging Asian currencies, dealers and analysts said. "I don't think Asian currencies have priced in risk aversion flows for the Greek PSI as most investors expect Greece to survive this year," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. The Indian rupee, the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit were seen as more vulnerable than others as they have benefited from inflows in recent months. The rupee was the worst performer on the day, hit by oil importers and slowing capital inflows. The rupiah also fell as local and foreign banks dumped it, although the central bank was spotted limiting its slide, dealers said. An Indonesian debt auction on Tuesday attracted only weak demand as investors worried that a planned fuel price hike will boost inflation. "The result was not completely a surprise as caution has prevailed in the bond market due to the inflation story," said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "Most investors are now waiting for the timing of the fuel price hike, its actual impact on inflation and BI's response following that. Some pressure may continue to weigh on the IDR for now," he added, referring to the Bank Indonesia. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.76 80.88 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2619 1.2640 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 29.535 29.538 +0.01 Korean won 1126.30 1122.90 -0.30 Baht 30.77 30.73 -0.13 Peso 43.00 42.94 -0.14 Rupiah 9170.00 9130.00 -0.44 Rupee 50.69 50.36 -0.65 Ringgit 3.0280 3.0236 -0.15 Yuan 6.3138 6.3080 -0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.76 76.92 -4.76 Sing dlr 1.2619 1.2969 +2.77 Taiwan dlr 29.535 30.290 +2.56 Korean won 1126.30 1151.80 +2.26 Baht 30.77 31.55 +2.53 Peso 43.00 43.84 +1.95 Rupiah 9170.00 9060.00 -1.20 Rupee 50.69 53.08 +4.71 Ringgit 3.0280 3.1685 +4.64 Yuan 6.3138 6.2940 -0.31 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]