SINGAPORE, March 8 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Thursday on hopes the Greek bond-swap deal
will be completed and on good U.S. jobs data, with the South
Korean won the biggest gainer as caution over intervention to
stem its rise eased.
The Thai baht enjoyed demand from Japanese players, while a
short-squeeze boosted the Philippine peso, dealers said.
On Wednesday, major banks and pension funds threw their
weight behind Athens' bond swap offer to private creditors,
raising the likelihood that the deal will go through and a 130
billion euro international bailout package would be secured.
That helped Asian stocks and the euro rise.
Also, the ADP National Employment Report showed that the
U.S. private sector added more jobs than economists' forecast
and the Wall Street Journal reported that Federal Reserve
officials are considering a new approach to bond-buying.
Still, investors remained cautious, waiting for completion
of the Greek deal and the U.S. payroll figure due on Friday,
which will decide whether markets can enjoy the recent
liquidity-driven optimism.
"Emerging Asian currencies will rise more if we see the
Greece deal and the euro continue to rise," said a senior dealer
at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"But it is very uncertain and I don't think it would ignite
'risk-on' much further because that is just a small step without
solving fundamental problems," said the dealer, adding strong
U.S. job data has been priced in.
Friday's report is expected to show a gain of 210,000 in
nonfarm payrolls, with a gain in the private sector of 225,000
jobs offsetting a modest decline in government jobs.
Emerging Asian currencies suffered from profit-taking
earlier this week on concerns over the private sector
involvement (PSI) plan in the Greece bond-swap deal, as well as
slowing economic growth in China.
On Thursday, the won outperformed Asian peers after South
Korean Finance Minister on Wednesday said the local currency is
having a greater impact on domestic inflation than on foreign
trade.
The comment indicates foreign exchange authorities may allow
the won to appreciate more, dealers said.
"The remark boosted preference on short positions. They are
more likely to use FX to control inflation as it is difficult to
raise interest rates now," said a senior foreign bank dealer in
Seoul, adding that the authorities may cap dollar/won's upside
rather than downside.
Earlier, the Bank of Korea left its policy rate unchanged,
as widely expected.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0405 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 81.21 81.08 -0.16
Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2579 +0.14
Taiwan dlr 29.485 29.565 +0.27
Korean won 1118.50 1124.80 +0.56
Baht 30.59 30.73 +0.46
Peso 42.65 42.87 +0.52
Rupiah 9130.00 9100.00 -0.33
*Rupee 50.28 50.28 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0170 3.0295 +0.41
Yuan 6.3125 6.3099 -0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 81.21 76.92 -5.29
Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2969 +3.24
Taiwan dlr 29.485 30.290 +2.73
Korean won 1118.50 1151.80 +2.98
Baht 30.59 31.55 +3.14
Peso 42.65 43.84 +2.79
Rupiah 9130.00 9060.00 -0.77
Rupee 50.28 53.08 +5.57
Ringgit 3.0170 3.1685 +5.02
Yuan 6.3125 6.2940 -0.29
* Indian markets are closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]