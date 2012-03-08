SINGAPORE, March 8 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday on hopes the Greek bond-swap deal will be completed and on good U.S. jobs data, with the South Korean won the biggest gainer as caution over intervention to stem its rise eased. The Thai baht enjoyed demand from Japanese players, while a short-squeeze boosted the Philippine peso, dealers said. On Wednesday, major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Athens' bond swap offer to private creditors, raising the likelihood that the deal will go through and a 130 billion euro international bailout package would be secured. That helped Asian stocks and the euro rise. Also, the ADP National Employment Report showed that the U.S. private sector added more jobs than economists' forecast and the Wall Street Journal reported that Federal Reserve officials are considering a new approach to bond-buying. Still, investors remained cautious, waiting for completion of the Greek deal and the U.S. payroll figure due on Friday, which will decide whether markets can enjoy the recent liquidity-driven optimism. "Emerging Asian currencies will rise more if we see the Greece deal and the euro continue to rise," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. "But it is very uncertain and I don't think it would ignite 'risk-on' much further because that is just a small step without solving fundamental problems," said the dealer, adding strong U.S. job data has been priced in. Friday's report is expected to show a gain of 210,000 in nonfarm payrolls, with a gain in the private sector of 225,000 jobs offsetting a modest decline in government jobs. Emerging Asian currencies suffered from profit-taking earlier this week on concerns over the private sector involvement (PSI) plan in the Greece bond-swap deal, as well as slowing economic growth in China. On Thursday, the won outperformed Asian peers after South Korean Finance Minister on Wednesday said the local currency is having a greater impact on domestic inflation than on foreign trade. The comment indicates foreign exchange authorities may allow the won to appreciate more, dealers said. "The remark boosted preference on short positions. They are more likely to use FX to control inflation as it is difficult to raise interest rates now," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul, adding that the authorities may cap dollar/won's upside rather than downside. Earlier, the Bank of Korea left its policy rate unchanged, as widely expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.21 81.08 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2579 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.485 29.565 +0.27 Korean won 1118.50 1124.80 +0.56 Baht 30.59 30.73 +0.46 Peso 42.65 42.87 +0.52 Rupiah 9130.00 9100.00 -0.33 *Rupee 50.28 50.28 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0170 3.0295 +0.41 Yuan 6.3125 6.3099 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.21 76.92 -5.29 Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2969 +3.24 Taiwan dlr 29.485 30.290 +2.73 Korean won 1118.50 1151.80 +2.98 Baht 30.59 31.55 +3.14 Peso 42.65 43.84 +2.79 Rupiah 9130.00 9060.00 -0.77 Rupee 50.28 53.08 +5.57 Ringgit 3.0170 3.1685 +5.02 Yuan 6.3125 6.2940 -0.29 * Indian markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]