By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 8 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Thursday on hopes that Greece will clinch a
bond-swap deal and on healthy U.S. jobs data, but the Indonesian
rupiah fell as the central bank held rates steady despite an
expected pick-up in inflation.
The South Korean won gained as worries eased that authorities
would intervene to stem its strength, while the Philippine peso
jumped after a short-squeeze.
On Wednesday, major banks and pension funds threw their
weight behind Athens' bond swap offer to private creditors,
raising the likelihood that the deal will go through and a 130
billion euro international bailout package would be secured.
That helped Asian stocks and the euro rise.
Also, the ADP National Employment Report showed that the
U.S. private sector added more jobs than economists' forecast
and the Wall Street Journal reported that Federal Reserve
officials are considering a new approach to bond-buying.
Still, investors remained cautious, waiting for completion
of the Greek deal and U.S. payroll figures due on Friday, which
may determine whether the recent, liquidity-driven rally in
riskier assets continues, or prompt a sharp pullback.
"Emerging Asian currencies will rise more if we see the
Greece deal and the euro continue to rise," said a senior dealer
at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"But it is very uncertain and I don't think it would ignite
'risk-on' much further because that is just a small step without
solving fundamental problems," said the dealer, adding strong
U.S. job data had already been priced in.
Friday's report is expected to show a gain of 210,000 in
nonfarm payrolls, with a rise in the private sector of 225,000
jobs offsetting a modest decline in government jobs.
Emerging Asian currencies suffered from profit-taking
earlier this week on concerns over the private sector
involvement (PSI) plan in the Greece bond-swap deal, as well as
slowing economic growth in China and Brazil.
WON
Dollar/won fell after the finance minister said
late on Wednesday that the local currency is having a greater
impact on domestic inflation than on foreign trade.
The comment indicates foreign exchange authorities may allow
the won to appreciate further, and be less inclined to intervene
to stem its gains, dealers said.
"The remark boosted preference on short positions. They are
more likely to use FX to control inflation as it is difficult to
raise interest rates now," said a senior foreign bank dealer in
Seoul, adding that the authorities may cap dollar/won's upside
rather than downside.
Earlier, the Bank of Korea left its policy rate unchanged,
as widely expected.
But the dealer did not see dollar/won breaking through the
recent low of 1,111.8 soon, given importers' demand amid high
oil prices. He also said market will see dollar demand linked to
local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders in
March.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso slid as investors dumped
long positions to stop losses, dealers said.
Market players sold off the pair once it broke through
42.700 as it has a trendline support at 42.716, a European bank
dealer in Manila said.
The trader added it has a room to fall more, probably to
42.60 and 42.08 eventually.
"I favor selling on rallies as the break of 42.60 is just
confirmation (of a downtrend)," he said.
BAHT
The baht demand from Japanese players pushed dollar/baht
down below a 200-day moving average, which currently
stands at 30.682. On Tuesday, it rose above the average.
If the pair clears the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at
30.597 of its February-March gains, it may head to 30.52, near
the 50.0 percent retracement.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah spot and one-month non-deliverable
forwards (NDF) rose slightly even though the
central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected, and
despite its admission on Thursday that inflation in 2012 could
be above target due to fuel price hikes.
The currency has been under pressure from outflows amid
worries about inflationary pressure. Some investors see values
of Indonesian assets are too expensive.
Westpac's foreign exchange strategist Jonathan Cavenagh in
Singapore said outflows may not slow down, given sustained
worries about inflation.
But an offshore dealer says dollar/rupiah's upside may be
limited as the Bank Indonesia (BI) pledged to stabilize the
rupiah through foreign exchange and secondary bond markets. BI
was spotted selling the spot, dealers said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0755 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 81.30 81.08 -0.27
Sing dlr 1.2557 1.2579 +0.18
Taiwan dlr 29.494 29.565 +0.24
Korean won 1119.05 1124.80 +0.51
Baht 30.61 30.73 +0.39
Peso 42.61 42.87 +0.61
Rupiah 9130.00 9100.00 -0.33
*Rupee 50.28 50.28 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0115 3.0295 +0.60
Yuan 6.3152 6.3099 -0.08
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 81.30 76.92 -5.39
Sing dlr 1.2557 1.2969 +3.28
Taiwan dlr 29.494 30.290 +2.70
Korean won 1119.05 1151.80 +2.93
Baht 30.61 31.55 +3.07
Peso 42.61 43.84 +2.89
Rupiah 9130.00 9060.00 -0.77
Rupee 50.28 53.08 +5.57
Ringgit 3.0115 3.1685 +5.21
Yuan 6.3152 6.2940 -0.34
* Indian markets are closed for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Kim Coghill)
