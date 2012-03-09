SINGAPORE, March 9 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, recouping much of their losses from earlier in the week, as Greece moved closer to averting a messy default, boosting investors' appetite for riskier assets. Athens has successfully closed a deal aimed at cutting its debts with a strong take-up of a bond swap offer, officials said. Preliminary results of the agreement with private creditors are expected at 0600 GMT. Other riskier assets such as equities and commodities also rose on hopes that Greece would now be able to secure a second international bailout, though gains were tempered by profit taking and general caution ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data. Emerging currencies had already largely priced in expectations that Greece would escape default, for now. "The upside should be capped for a number of emerging Asian currencies," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "If risk aversion eases with a positive nonfarm number, that should be somewhat supportive. But if we see data bring the chances of QE3 off the table, then it could actually hamper the potential for upside in Asian FX," Tihanyi added, referring to the possibility of another round of U.S. quantitative easing that is widely believed to be supporting asset prices globally. The data is expected to show a rise of 210,000 in nonfarm payrolls, with a gain in the private sector of 225,000 jobs offsetting a modest decline in government jobs. Some dealers said expectations for a solid U.S. payroll have also been priced in to some degree, especially after the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed that the U.S. private sector added more jobs than economists' forecast. The caution before the official U.S. job data caused investors to take profits from the Philippine peso, but it was poised to rack up the best performance among emerging Asian currencies for the week, helped by inflows to the country. The peso has gained 0.4 percent against the dollar so far this week, Thomson Reuters data showed. The baht followed it with a 0.3 percent rise, according to the data. On Friday, offshore players also covered dollar-short positions against the South Korean won. Foreign investors extended a selling spree in Seoul's main stock market to a fifth consecutive session, while the country's finance minister dismissed speculation that his remarks on the won on Wednesday indicated his preference for a stronger won. Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan told reporters his earlier comment on the won was not related to the government's policy and he did not mean to say the government favours a direction for the won against other currencies. On Wednesday, he said changes in foreign exchange rates have now become more important for local inflation than for the country's foreign trade performance. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.79 81.55 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.2511 1.2506 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.469 29.527 +0.20 Korean won 1115.90 1118.30 +0.22 Baht 30.52 30.53 +0.03 Peso 42.52 42.57 +0.12 Rupiah 9120.00 9130.00 +0.11 Rupee 49.93 50.28 +0.71 Ringgit 3.0020 3.0100 +0.27 Yuan 6.3059 6.3165 +0.17 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.79 76.92 -5.96 Sing dlr 1.2511 1.2969 +3.66 Taiwan dlr 29.469 30.290 +2.79 Korean won 1115.90 1151.80 +3.22 Baht 30.52 31.55 +3.37 Peso 42.52 43.84 +3.10 Rupiah 9120.00 9060.00 -0.66 Rupee 49.93 53.08 +6.32 Ringgit 3.0020 3.1685 +5.55 Yuan 6.3059 6.2940 -0.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Lee Shin-hyung in SEOUL, Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]