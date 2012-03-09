* Won edges up, but offshore funds sell after fin min remark * Taiwan dlr gains on inflows, importers cap * Philippine peso gives up gains on dlr-short covering (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 9 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as Greece moved closer to averting a messy default and securing fresh international aid, boosting investors' appetite for riskier assets. Most regional units were poised for slight losses for the week, however, as concerns about slowing growth in China and Europe prompted investors to book profits after recent gains. Greece claimed a major success for its bond swap offer to private creditors after it won heavy acceptance for a deal that averts the immediate risk of an uncontrolled default on its massive public debt. Investors in emerging Asian currencies, however, had largely priced in such a deal already, and opted to book profits ahead of U.S. job data later in the day. Softer economic data from China also weighed on sentiment on Friday. China's factory output growth in the first two months of the year hit its weakest since July 2009, missing market forecasts, while retail sales expansion grew less than expected. "We have to wait to see what the ISDA says (on the Greece deal) and then of course there are nonfarm payroll later tonight, for which we are expecting a below-consensus outcome," said Westpac's foreign exchange strategist Jonathan Cavenagh in Singapore, referring to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association. "Hence, I will wait for better entry levels to establish short dollar/Asia positions," said Cavenagh. But he added he would not sell emerging Asian currencies amid ample global liquidity and signs of a sustained recovery in the U.S. economy. The official data is expected to show a rise of 210,000 in nonfarm payrolls, with a gain in the private sector of 225,000 jobs offsetting a modest decline in government jobs. Some dealers said expectations for a solid U.S. payroll have also been factored in to some degree, especially after the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed that the U.S. private sector added more jobs than economists' forecast. "The upside should be capped for a number of emerging Asian currencies," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "If risk aversion eases with a positive nonfarm number, that should be somewhat supportive. But if we see data bring the chances of QE3 off the table, then it could actually hamper the potential for upside in Asian FX," Tihanyi added, referring to the possibility of another round of U.S. quantitative easing, which is widely believed to be supporting asset prices globally. The Indian rupiah was the worst performer among emerging Asian currencies for the week, sliding 0.9 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. WON Dollar/won pared most of its early losses as offshore funds covered short positions near a 200-day moving average and on demand from importers. Weak China data also influenced the pair. South Korea's finance minister dismissed speculation that his remarks on the won on Wednesday indicated his preference for a stronger won. Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan told reporters his earlier comment on the won was not related to the government's policy and he did not mean to say the government favours a direction for the won against other currencies. On Wednesday, he said changes in foreign exchange rates have now become more important for local inflation than for the country's foreign trade performance. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid on foreign portfolio inflows, but Taiwanese importers and oil companies limited its slide. Exporters are inactive as they do not see current levels as attractive enough, dealers said. Meanwhile, some traders said agent banks of the central bank were spotted bidding below 29.400 and offering above 29.570. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso fell on followthrough selling after the pair on Thursday broke through support at 42.60. But investors stayed cautious before U.S. nonfarm payroll data later in the day, limited the pair's downside, dealers said. In the afternoon, it recovered most of initial slides on short-covering. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0740 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.60 81.55 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2506 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.478 29.527 +0.17 Korean won 1117.50 1118.30 +0.07 Baht 30.55 30.53 -0.07 Peso 42.57 42.57 +0.01 Rupiah 9130.00 9130.00 +0.00 Rupee 49.97 50.28 +0.62 Ringgit 3.0075 3.0100 +0.08 Yuan 6.3103 6.3165 +0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.60 76.92 -5.74 Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2969 +3.46 Taiwan dlr 29.478 30.290 +2.75 Korean won 1117.50 1151.80 +3.07 Baht 30.55 31.55 +3.27 Peso 42.57 43.84 +3.00 Rupiah 9130.00 9060.00 -0.77 Rupee 49.97 53.08 +6.22 Ringgit 3.0075 3.1685 +5.35 Yuan 6.3103 6.2940 -0.26 (Additional reporting by Lee Shin-hyung in SEOUL, Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)