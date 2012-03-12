SINGAPORE, March 12 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday as investors reduced bets on the units on views that China may want a weaker yuan to boost its slowing economy, and as stronger-than-expected U.S. job data dashed hopes for more easing by the Federal Reserve. China's central bank fixed the yuan's mid-point against the dollar sharply weaker, its second biggest single-day fall on record, in the latest sign Beijing intends to let the currency move in a wider range. That came after data on Saturday showed China suffered its largest trade deficit last month in at least a decade. People's Bank of China's Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Monday said the country needs a more flexible yuan exchange rate. "I won't be surprised if they widen the yuan trading band. It seems China would like to rely on FX policy to stimulate growth and that means a weak CNY," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, adding a weaker yuan will put pressure on emerging Asian currencies. The regional units had found support in recent years from expectations for slow but relatively steady yuan appreciation. If China allows the yuan to weaken, it may prompt its other export-reliant neighbours to prevent their currencies from appreciating further, though they may not depreciate them, Cheung said. "Many Asian economies would still want to avoid a strong currencies for exports... The SGD could appreciate more slowly - if the MAS reduced the SGD NEER slope," she added, referring to the Monetary Authority of Singapore. On Monday, the city-state's currency was the second worst performer among emerging Asian units as investors covered U.S. dollar-short positions. The Singapore dollar may weaken to 1.2647 to the dollar. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies fell as worries about slowing growth in China and Europe prompted investors to take profits from recent gains. They failed to find firm support from a healthier-than-expected U.S. job data as it suggested the world's top economy may not need further monetary stimulus from the Fed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.25 82.47 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.2594 1.2549 -0.36 Taiwan dlr 29.501 29.504 +0.01 Korean won 1121.20 1117.80 -0.30 Baht 30.63 30.59 -0.13 Peso 42.66 42.59 -0.15 Rupiah 9150.00 9130.00 -0.22 Rupee 49.96 49.84 -0.24 Ringgit 3.0230 3.0075 -0.51 Yuan 6.3240 6.3107 -0.21 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.25 76.92 -6.48 Sing dlr 1.2594 1.2969 +2.98 Taiwan dlr 29.501 30.290 +2.67 Korean won 1121.20 1151.80 +2.73 Baht 30.63 31.55 +3.00 Peso 42.66 43.84 +2.78 Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98 Rupee 49.96 53.08 +6.24 Ringgit 3.0230 3.1685 +4.81 Yuan 6.3240 6.2940 -0.47 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]