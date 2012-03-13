SINGAPORE, March 13 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday helped by demand from short-term players, while most investors stayed cautious before policy decisions by central banks of the United States and Japan later in the day. The Singapore dollar outperformed its Asian peers as alternative asset managers reduced positions in the U.S. dollar, and the Taiwan dollar found support from stock inflows. Still, investors hesitated to make big bets, keeping an eye on monetary policy meetings, but they do not expect much market-moving news from those sessions. "It would be difficult to find anything which can help emerging Asian currencies break through their recent ranges, unless (Federal Reserve chief Ben) Bernanke signals a shift in bias after three strong nonfarm payrolls and with gas prices at this level," said a European bank dealer in Singapore. Last Friday, U.S. job data for February showed a healthy gain in job creation for a third straight month, prompting investors to reconsider how aggressive the Fed needs to be in applying more stimulus. Given such signs of sustained improvement in the world's top economy, the Fed is unlikely to announce more stimulus after its meeting. But many dealers and analysts do not expect the Fed to give a signal to tighten policy any time soon, saying the central bank remains worried about growth. The Bank of Japan is also expected to refrain from further policy easing, although investors stayed cautious after its surprise decision last month to boost asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($121 billion) and to set an inflation goal. Emerging Asian currencies have been enjoying inflows amid ample liquidity crated by major central banks and on hopes for more easing to boost growth. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.25 82.23 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2605 +0.41 Taiwan dlr 29.477 29.562 +0.29 Korean won 1120.60 1124.00 +0.30 Baht 30.53 30.64 +0.36 Peso 42.60 42.66 +0.14 Rupiah 9160.00 9150.00 -0.11 Rupee 49.92 49.96 +0.09 Ringgit 3.0200 3.0320 +0.40 Yuan 6.3236 6.3265 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.25 76.92 -6.48 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2969 +3.31 Taiwan dlr 29.477 30.290 +2.76 Korean won 1120.60 1151.80 +2.78 Baht 30.53 31.55 +3.34 Peso 42.60 43.84 +2.92 Rupiah 9160.00 9060.00 -1.09 Rupee 49.92 53.08 +6.34 Ringgit 3.0200 3.1685 +4.92 Yuan 6.3236 6.2940 -0.47 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]