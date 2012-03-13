* Sing dlr up on short-term investors * Won rises on exporters, stock inflows lift Taiwan dlr * Asia FX briefly down vs yen after BOJ, but turns higher (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 13 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday helped by short-covering, while the regional units briefly turned lower versus the yen after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged. The Japanese central bank kept policy on hold, disappointing some market players who had expected more easing after last month's surprise stimulus. The BOJ did expand a loan programme targeting growth industries by 2 trillion yen ($24 billion). Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said after Tuesday's decision that the central bank will continue to do its utmost to beat deflation. The policy move maintained attractiveness of yen as a funding currency to buy emerging Asian units, dealers and analysts said. "The loan expansion is good for carry trades for emerging Asian currencies funded by the yen. Yen/Asia is likely to remain on the downside," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an economist at Maybank in Singapore. "Yen is less volatile and that is a key ingredient for carry play." Reflecting that view, most emerging Asian currencies quickly changed course and turned higher against the yen. The regional units have been enjoying inflows, thanks to ample liquidity created by major central banks and based on hopes for more easing to boost growth. Still, investors hesitated to make big bets on Tuesday, keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day. "It would be difficult to find anything which can help emerging Asian currencies break through their recent ranges, unless (Federal Reserve chief Ben) Bernanke signals a shift in bias after three strong nonfarm payrolls and with gas prices at this level," said a European bank dealer in Singapore. Last Friday, U.S. job data for February showed a healthy gain in job creation for a third straight month, prompting investors to reconsider how aggressive the Fed needs to be in applying more stimulus. Given signs of sustained improvement in the world's biggest economy, the Fed is unlikely to announce more stimulus after its meeting. But many dealers and analysts do not expect the Fed to give a signal to tighten policy any time soon, saying the U.S. central bank remains worried about growth. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Short-term investors including alternative asset managers cleared long U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar positions, while many investors stayed cautious before the Fed decision. Interbank speculators bought the pair around 1.2550. Yen/Singapore dollar briefly rose after the BOJ's decision, but the cross pair later fell again. WON Dollar/won slid on exporters' supplies, but its downside was limited on importers' bids. Speculators were also wary of big bets before the Fed meeting. "There are few factors to defeat corporate flows. It is confined in a range between 1,115 and 1,125," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Yen/won gained right after the BOJ's meeting on short-covering, but then it turned lower again. TAIWAN DOLLAR Stock inflows pushed down U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar , while Taiwanese importers bought the American currency, limiting the pair's slide. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank. On Monday, Taiwan's central bank governor said that speculative foreign money started returning to the island at the beginning of the year and is continuing to arrive. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0821 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.52 82.23 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.2584 1.2605 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 29.504 29.562 +0.20 Korean won 1122.65 1124.00 +0.12 Baht 30.59 30.64 +0.16 Peso 42.66 42.66 -0.01 Rupiah 9160.00 9150.00 -0.11 Rupee 49.89 49.96 +0.15 Ringgit 3.0300 3.0320 +0.07 Yuan 6.3274 6.3265 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.52 76.92 -6.79 Sing dlr 1.2584 1.2969 +3.06 Taiwan dlr 29.504 30.290 +2.66 Korean won 1122.65 1151.80 +2.60 Baht 30.59 31.55 +3.14 Peso 42.66 43.84 +2.77 Rupiah 9160.00 9060.00 -1.09 Rupee 49.89 53.08 +6.40 Ringgit 3.0300 3.1685 +4.57 Yuan 6.3274 6.2940 -0.53 (Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]