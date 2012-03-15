SINGAPORE, March 15 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday, pressured by the dollar's strength on optimism over U.S. economic growth, while worries about China's growth, also weighed. The U.S. Federal Reserve this week upgraded its outlook for the economy as a stream of data signaled a sustained recovery. Other the other hand, China's Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that the world's second biggest economy must embrace slower growth. However, some investors took the slides as chances to buy the regional units on dips, helping the Singapore dollar rebound, saying the Fed's stance does not mean a policy shift to tightening yet. A sustained recovery in the U.S. economy will prevent massive outflows from Asia and help investors maintain confidence in the regional currencies, dealers and analysts said. "This (emerging Asian currencies' slide) is just a knee jerk reaction... Sentiment wise, there is no risk-off yet," said a European bank dealer in Manila. "It's more of USD bullishness. At a certain point, USD will be overbought against Asian currencies," he added. But the trader said emerging Asian currencies would come under more pressure if U.S. inflation data due on Friday weaken hopes for the Fed's policy easing more. U.S. consumer prices are expected to rise 2.9 percent in February from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed. Emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday after the Fed refrained from offering signals for more stimulus. The two-year Treasury note yield hit its highest since July, lessening the attraction of using the dollar to fund carry trades. "Markets started moderating bullish Asian FX again on higher USD yields and better U.S. growth prospects," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. But it does not mean that emerging Asian currencies lost their recent bullish trend, she added. Reflecting such views, most emerging Asian currencies recovered some of initial losses. Among them, the won hit an eight-week low against the dollar but South Korean exporters did not miss chances to buy it on dips. The Singapore dollar slightly rose against greenback after the city-states currency was the worst performer among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 84.11 83.72 -0.46 Sing dlr 1.2675 1.2684 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.546 29.560 +0.05 Korean won 1129.00 1126.10 -0.26 Baht 30.80 30.77 -0.10 Peso 43.09 42.88 -0.49 Rupiah 9190.00 9160.00 -0.33 Rupee 50.17 49.91 -0.52 Ringgit 3.0590 3.0516 -0.24 Yuan 6.3318 6.3323 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 84.11 76.92 -8.55 Sing dlr 1.2675 1.2969 +2.32 Taiwan dlr 29.546 30.290 +2.52 Korean won 1129.00 1151.80 +2.02 Baht 30.80 31.55 +2.44 Peso 43.09 43.84 +1.74 Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41 Rupee 50.17 53.08 +5.80 Ringgit 3.0590 3.1685 +3.58 Yuan 6.3318 6.2940 -0.60 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]