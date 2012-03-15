* Offshore funds sell won, S.Korean exporters support * Dollar short-covering hits Philippine peso * Sing dlr up, 55-day moving average seen resisted (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 15 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Thursday due to a firm dollar backed by higher U.S. bond yields on optimism over recovery in the world's top economy, while worries about a slowing Chinese economy also weighed. The Federal Reserve this week upgraded its outlook for the United States as a stream of data signalled a sustained recovery. On the other hand, China's Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that the world's second-biggest economy must embrace slower growth. However, regional currencies recovered parts of initial losses as some investors took the slides as chances to buy on dips, saying the Fed's stance does not mean a policy shift to tightening yet. The Singapore dollar rebounded, outperforming its Asian peers. A sustained recovery in the U.S. economy will prevent massive outflows from Asia and help investors maintain confidence in regional currencies, dealers and analysts said. "This (emerging Asian currencies' slide) is just a knee jerk reaction...Sentiment wise, there is no risk-off yet," said a European bank dealer in Manila. "It's more of USD bullishness. At a certain point, USD will be overbought against Asian currencies," he added. But the trader said emerging Asian currencies would come under more pressure if U.S. inflation data due on Friday weakens hopes for more policy easing from the Fed. U.S. consumer prices are expected to rise 2.9 percent in February from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed. Emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday after the Fed refrained from offering signals for more stimulus. The two-year Treasury note yield hit its highest since July , lessening the attraction of using the dollar to fund carry trades. "Markets started moderating bullish Asian FX again on higher USD yields and better U.S. growth prospects," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. But it does not mean that emerging Asian currencies lost their recent bullish trend, she added. WON Dollar/won hit an eight-week high on demand from offshore funds, but South Korean exporters including shipbuilders did not miss the chance to sell the pair on rallies. Earlier, the pair rose to 1,132.5, the highest since Jan. 20, a notch below the average which currently stands at 1,132.9. It has been trading below the average since late January. "Its upside is seen capped during the local market on exporters. But it will try to keep rising in overnight trades," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso briefly rose to 43.170 above a 200-day moving average, which comes at 43.107, on short-covering, dealers say. But the pair erased much of the gains as the euro rebounded in the afternoon. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell as investors bought the city-state's currency, Wednesday's worst performing emerging Asian currency on dips. But the pair found support at a 55-day moving average, which currently stands at 1.2653. Some offshore players bought U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar around the level. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0740 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.72 83.72 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2684 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.530 29.560 +0.10 Korean won 1126.15 1126.10 -0.00 Baht 30.75 30.77 +0.07 Peso 42.95 42.88 -0.16 Rupiah 9190.00 9160.00 -0.33 Rupee 50.19 49.91 -0.56 Ringgit 3.0550 3.0516 -0.11 Yuan 6.3294 6.3323 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.72 76.92 -8.12 Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2969 +2.44 Taiwan dlr 29.530 30.290 +2.57 Korean won 1126.15 1151.80 +2.28 Baht 30.75 31.55 +2.60 Peso 42.95 43.84 +2.07 Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41 Rupee 50.19 53.08 +5.76 Ringgit 3.0550 3.1685 +3.72 Yuan 6.3294 6.2940 -0.56 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]