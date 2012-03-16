SINGAPORE, March 16 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, but were set to see weekly losses as investors scaled back hopes for more policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve and on China's move to make the yuan's trading range more flexible. The South Korean won has not reacted so far to news that North Korea plans to launch a satellite, leading gains for the day among Asian peers as investors bought them on dips to book profit from the recent strength in the dollar. Pyongyang said it would launch a "working" satellite to mark the centenary of its founder Kim Il-sung's birth next month even though it recently said it would suspend long-range missile tests as part of talks with the United States. "We get so many of these geopolitical noises from the Korean peninsula over the last few years that the market takes limited notice of it," said Sailesh Kumar Jha, head of Asia market strategy at SEB in Singapore. The South Korean currency, along with other emerging Asian currencies, is expected to remain soft next week as the dollar is seen staying firm, not because of tensions with the North Korea, he added. The won has lost 0.5 percent against the dollar so far this week, less than others such as the Malaysian ringgit, which is down 1.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Losses in emerging Asian currencies came as investors sharply cut bets in regional units. They turned bearish on the Chinese yuan for the first time in nearly two years, and pessimistic on the Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah, a Reuters poll showed. Still, the results of the survey suggest investors are undecided on the dollar's direction and have reduced long currency bets across the board to a relatively neutral level, analysts and dealers said. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to trade within recent ranges with an outperformance on the U.S stock markets in relation to emerging market peers to ensure the dollar remains an overall better bid in its range. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.36 83.57 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.2594 1.2620 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.503 29.570 +0.23 Korean won 1123.90 1127.80 +0.35 Baht 30.69 30.78 +0.28 Peso 42.90 43.01 +0.27 Rupiah 9170.00 9160.00 -0.11 Rupee 50.38 50.39 +0.02 Ringgit 3.0500 3.0570 +0.23 Yuan 6.3237 6.3300 +0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.36 76.92 -7.73 Sing dlr 1.2594 1.2969 +2.98 Taiwan dlr 29.503 30.290 +2.67 Korean won 1123.90 1151.80 +2.48 Baht 30.69 31.55 +2.80 Peso 42.90 43.84 +2.20 Rupiah 9170.00 9060.00 -1.20 Rupee 50.38 53.08 +5.36 Ringgit 3.0500 3.1685 +3.89 Yuan 6.3237 6.2940 -0.47 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]