* Won edges up on exporters; importers, stock outflows cap * N.Korea says to launch "working" satellite in April * Taiwan dlr gains on specs, trading subdued (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 16 Emerging Asian currencies were all headed for a weekly loss as short-term investors cut positions on fading hopes for further U.S. stimulus and after China signaled plans to make the yuan's trading range more flexible. The currencies came under renewed pressure this week after the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to give any additional signals on further monetary easing to boost the economy, a move which would have increased global liquidity and boost demand for risky assets including the region's units. China's currency policy was another drag on emerging Asian currencies with some speculating the country may want a weaker yuan. Beijing could double the daily trading range allowed for the yuan as soon as the second quarter, a Reuters poll showed. North Korea's plan to launch a rocket were largely ignored as other currencies took a cue from won indifferent reaction, and investors bought currencies on dips to book profits from the recent strength in the dollar. Pyongyang said it will launch a "working" satellite to mark the centenary of founder Kim Il-sung's birth next month, prompting fears from Japan and the South it would in fact be another long-range missile launch in breach of a U.N. resolution. "We get so many of these geopolitical noises from the Korean peninsula over the last few years that the market takes limited notice of it," said Sailesh Kumar Jha, head of Asia market strategy at SEB in Singapore. The South Korean won, along with other emerging Asian currencies, is expected to remain soft next week on a firm dollar, not because of tensions with the North Korea, he added. The won lost 0.7 percent against the dollar this week, less than others such as the Malaysian ringgit, which has fallen 1.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The dollar has been supported by signs of a sustained recovery in the U.S. economy. On Thursday, data showed new jobless benefit claims fell to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank's president Jeffrey Lacker said that he dissented against the central bank's decision this week to hold interest rates near zero until at least late 2014 because he thought rates would need to rise sometime next year. Investors have sharply cut bets in regional units already. They turned bearish on the Chinese yuan for the first time in nearly two years, and pessimistic on the Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Still, the results of the survey suggest investors are undecided on the dollar's direction and have reduced long currency bets across the board to a relatively neutral level, analysts and dealers said. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to trade within recent ranges with an outperformance on the U.S stock markets in relation to emerging market peers to ensure the dollar remains an overall better bid in its range. "They are stuck between strong dollar and some equity flows. We may have to wait until the next U.S. non-farm payroll," said a European bank dealer in Singapore. WON Dollar/won slid slid on stop-loss sales and offers from exporters. But its downside was limited by importers demand and dollar bids linked to foreign investors' recent stock sales, dealers said. "Dollar/won may rise more but I don't expect much. Offshore funds appeared to have completed short-covering and risk sentiment has not been hurt," said a local bank dealer in Seoul. TAIWAN DOLLAR Interbank speculators cut long U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar positions in subdued trading, while U.S. dollar demand from Taiwanese importers limited slide. Importers were inclined to buy U.S. dollars below 29.500, while exporters were not interested in selling around the current levels, dealers said. Investor hesitated to make big bets amid directionless foreign fund flows and as the central bank was seen capping the pair at both sides. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.53 83.57 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2618 1.2620 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.532 29.570 +0.13 Korean won 1125.70 1127.80 +0.19 Baht 30.67 30.78 +0.34 Peso 42.97 43.01 +0.09 Rupiah 9145.00 9160.00 +0.16 Rupee 50.33 50.39 +0.13 Ringgit 3.0510 3.0570 +0.20 Yuan 6.3247 6.3300 +0.08 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.53 76.92 -7.92 Sing dlr 1.2618 1.2969 +2.78 Taiwan dlr 29.532 30.290 +2.57 Korean won 1125.70 1151.80 +2.32 Baht 30.67 31.55 +2.87 Peso 42.97 43.84 +2.02 Rupiah 9145.00 9060.00 -0.93 Rupee 50.33 53.08 +5.47 Ringgit 3.0510 3.1685 +3.85 Yuan 6.3247 6.2940 -0.49 (Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI, Ye-na Park in SEOUL and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)