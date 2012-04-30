SINGAPORE, April 30 The Taiwan dollar hit a near eight-month high on Monday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies as disappointing U.S. growth data put pressure on the greenback. Still, some investors hesitated to increase bets on regional units during a period when many Asian markets have holidays. Taiwan's currency found continuous support from local exporters and foreign institutional investors, although the central bank was spotted slowing down with tepid bids for the U.S. dollar, dealers said. The local unit advanced 0.7 percent to 29.140 versus greenback, after hitting 29.110, the strongest since Sept. 8. Agent banks of the central bank were seen below 29.200, dealers said. Technically, the Taiwan dollar is seen having room to appreciate more, probably to 29.006, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakening between May and October last year, without intervention. But the island's central bank is unlikely to let the currency keep rising, dealers and analysts said. The unit is also seen overbought technically with U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) well below the 30 threshold. The central bank "may be willing to let the FX appreciate to help curb inflation," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Taiwan's government has eased controls on fuel prices, allowing them to rise some 10 percent, and it also plans to increase electricity charges. "But I think things have been puffed a bit and the impact may not be that huge. The CBC is still monitoring Taiwan's exports competitiveness closely, so the current round of rally is likely to be coming to an end," Cheung said, referring to the island's central bank. The Taiwan dollar's peers also rose with a softer U.S. dollar, but investors held back from making aggressive bets as most regional markets will be closed on Tuesday for the Labour Day. Financial markets in China and Japan were already shut on Monday. The U.S. dollar slid as the world's top economy cooled in the first quarter, keeping alive some market expectations for further policy easing by the Fed. Market players tended to take profits from emerging Asian currencies, especially ahead of technical resistance levels, rather than add to positions. South Korean importers bought dollars for payments, cementing the won's resistance near 1,130 per dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.18 80.26 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2370 1.2378 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.140 29.332 +0.66 Korean won 1131.10 1135.20 +0.36 Baht 30.70 30.79 +0.28 Peso 42.22 42.37 +0.37 Rupiah 9185.00 9184.00 -0.01 Rupee 52.51 52.54 +0.06 Ringgit 3.0320 3.0465 +0.48 *Yuan 6.3094 6.3102 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.18 76.92 -4.07 Sing dlr 1.2370 1.2969 +4.84 Taiwan dlr 29.140 30.290 +3.95 Korean won 1131.10 1151.80 +1.83 Baht 30.70 31.55 +2.77 Peso 42.22 43.84 +3.85 Rupiah 9185.00 9060.00 -1.36 Rupee 52.51 53.08 +1.09 Ringgit 3.0320 3.1685 +4.50 Yuan 6.3094 6.2940 -0.24 * China's financial markets are closed for the Labour Day holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]