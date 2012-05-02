SINGAPORE, May 2 The South Korean won and Taiwan
dollar rose on exporters' bids and demand for local stocks,
leading gains among regional peers on Wednesday, as strong U.S.
data buoyed sentiment and spurred hopes for Asian inflows.
Emerging Asian currencies also found some support from a
private survey that showed China's manufacturing sector improved
slightly in April, although it shrank for a sixth month.
The HSBC PMI came a day after the country's official
purchasing managers' index hit a 13-month high in April and U.S.
manufacturing grew at its strongest rate in 10 months.
"We are seeing some welcome stability. I think we'll see the
region benefit - with perhaps Korea, Taiwan, Singapore
benefiting - so long as North American manufacturing rebounds,
which will help the global supply chain," said Sacha Tihanyi,
senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
Dariusz Kowalczyk, Credit Agricole CIB senior economist and
strategist in Hong Kong, said the latest figures from the United
States and China, the world's top two economies, were strong
enough to attract more inflows to emerging Asia for now.
The won hit a near one-month high of 1,125.3 per
dollar, outperforming emerging Asian currencies, as supplies
from exporters including shipbuilders prompted stop-loss dollar
selling among offshore funds.
"The won had been undervalued compared with other emerging
Asian currencies recently on risks on North Korea and dollar
demand linked to dividends. So, I think it's possible to see
more gains," said a local bank dealer in Seoul.
The South Korean currency is seen having room to strengthen
further, but it may face a resistance line around the 200-day
moving average, which currently stands at 1,124.2.
It has closed domestic sessions weaker than the 200-day
moving average since September.
The Taiwan dollar touched its highest level in
about eight months on demand for local stocks by foreign
investors, amid ongoing speculation the central bank may
intervene to cap the currency's rise.
Dealers said they had not spotted central bank purchases of
U.S. dollars, while traders in Taipei said they have not heard
of the central bank calling dealers to check prices.
I nterbank players still took profits, especially around
29.100, on sustained caution over possible steps by the central
bank and as the island's currency is seen technically
overbought.
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar's 14-day relative strength index
(RSI) fell to 16.4, the lowest since Feb. 10 last year, and well
below the 30 threshold.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.17 80.09 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.2358 1.2360 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.142 29.232 +0.31
Korean won 1125.40 1130.00 +0.41
Baht 30.75 30.75 +0.00
Peso 42.13 42.21 +0.18
Rupiah 9185.00 9190.00 +0.05
Rupee 52.66 52.73 +0.14
Ringgit 3.0215 3.0260 +0.15
Yuan 6.3011 6.3102 +0.14
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.17 76.92 -4.06
Sing dlr 1.2358 1.2969 +4.94
Taiwan dlr 29.142 30.290 +3.94
Korean won 1125.40 1151.80 +2.35
Baht 30.75 31.55 +2.60
Peso 42.13 43.84 +4.06
Rupiah 9185.00 9060.00 -1.36
Rupee 52.66 53.08 +0.80
Ringgit 3.0215 3.1685 +4.87
Yuan 6.3011 6.2940 -0.11
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yena Park
in SEOUL and Yingchein Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Pullin)
