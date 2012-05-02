* Won up on offshore, exporters; 200-day MA resisted * Taiwan dlr at 8-mth high on inflows, no intervention spotted * Profit-taking on won, Taiwan dlr caps gains (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 2 The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar led gains among Asian peers on Wednesday as strong U.S. manufacturing data and improved Chinese factory activity buoyed sentiment and lifted expectations of inflows to the region. The Taiwan dollar hit a near eight-month high, while the won touched the strongest in almost a month, although both units trimmed early gains. A private survey showed fresh signs of bottoming out in China's manufacturing sector in April, although activity still contracted for a sixth consecutive month. The HSBC PMI came a day after the country's official purchasing managers' index hit a 13-month high in April and U.S. manufacturing grew at the strongest rate in 10 months. "We are seeing some welcome stability. I think we'll see the region benefit - with perhaps South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore benefiting - as long as North American manufacturing rebounds, which will help the global supply chain," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. Dariusz Kowalczyk, Credit Agricole CIB senior economist and strategist in Hong Kong, said the latest figures from the United States and China, the world's top two economies, were strong enough to attract more inflows to emerging Asia for now. Most emerging Asian currencies rose in April as investors maintained expectations of more policy easing by the Federal Reserve, which may attract more funds to the region. "Last week's the FOMC raised risk sentiment and dollar/Asia will drift lower," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. But gains in regional units are expected to slow as Asian central banks are anticipated to enter markets to smooth the rate of appreciation, the dealer added. On April 25, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. monetary policy was "more or less in the right place" even though the central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid to 29.080, the lowest since Sept. 8, on initial stock inflows and with no intervention by Taiwan's central bank spotted, dealers said. Traders in Taipei said they had not heard of dealers receiving phone calls from the central bank, as often happens in the case of intervention. Despite the lack of intervention, interbank players covered short positions, especially around 29.100, on sustained caution over possible purchases by the central bank and as the pair is seen as technically oversold. The pair also found support as foreign investors turned to net sellers in the island's stock market, eventually unloading a net T$5.81 billion ($198.91 million). Those investors bought U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollars, dealers said. Its 14-day RSI fell to 16.8, the lowest since Feb. 10 last year, and well below the 30 threshold. WON Dollar/won fell to 1,125.3, the lowest since April 3, as some offshore funds cleared long positions to stop losses and on supplies from South Korean exporters including shipbuilders. But the pair recovered some early losses to end the local session at 1,127.5, with investors covering short positions ahead of support at the 200-day moving average, which stands at 1,124.2. Dollar/won has closed domestic sessions higher than the average since September. Foreign investors also turned to net sellers in the domestic stock market offloading 132.0 billion won ($116.80 million) worth of shares after buying for three consecutive sessions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.53 80.09 -0.55 Sing dlr 1.2367 1.2360 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.160 29.232 +0.25 Korean won 1126.73 1130.00 +0.29 Baht 30.78 30.75 -0.10 Peso 42.16 42.21 +0.12 Rupiah 9185.00 9190.00 +0.05 Rupee 52.93 52.73 -0.37 Ringgit 3.0240 3.0260 +0.07 Yuan 6.3024 6.3102 +0.12 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.53 76.92 -4.49 Sing dlr 1.2367 1.2969 +4.87 Taiwan dlr 29.160 30.290 +3.88 Korean won 1126.73 1151.80 +2.23 Baht 30.78 31.55 +2.50 Peso 42.16 43.84 +4.00 Rupiah 9185.00 9060.00 -1.36 Rupee 52.93 53.08 +0.29 Ringgit 3.0240 3.1685 +4.78 Yuan 6.3024 6.2940 -0.13 ($1 = 29.2085 Taiwan dollars) ($1 = 1130.1250 Korean won)