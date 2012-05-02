* Won up on offshore, exporters; 200-day MA resisted
* Taiwan dlr at 8-mth high on inflows, no intervention
spotted
* Profit-taking on won, Taiwan dlr caps gains
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 2 The South Korean won and the
Taiwan dollar led gains among Asian peers on Wednesday as strong
U.S. manufacturing data and improved Chinese factory activity
buoyed sentiment and lifted expectations of inflows to the
region.
The Taiwan dollar hit a near eight-month high, while the won
touched the strongest in almost a month, although both units
trimmed early gains.
A private survey showed fresh signs of bottoming out in
China's manufacturing sector in April, although activity still
contracted for a sixth consecutive month.
The HSBC PMI came a day after the country's official
purchasing managers' index hit a 13-month high in April and U.S.
manufacturing grew at the strongest rate in 10 months.
"We are seeing some welcome stability. I think we'll see the
region benefit - with perhaps South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore
benefiting - as long as North American manufacturing rebounds,
which will help the global supply chain," said Sacha Tihanyi,
senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
Dariusz Kowalczyk, Credit Agricole CIB senior economist and
strategist in Hong Kong, said the latest figures from the United
States and China, the world's top two economies, were strong
enough to attract more inflows to emerging Asia for now.
Most emerging Asian currencies rose in April as investors
maintained expectations of more policy easing by the Federal
Reserve, which may attract more funds to the region.
"Last week's the FOMC raised risk sentiment and dollar/Asia
will drift lower," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala
Lumpur.
But gains in regional units are expected to slow as Asian
central banks are anticipated to enter markets to smooth the
rate of appreciation, the dealer added.
On April 25, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. monetary
policy was "more or less in the right place" even though the
central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond
purchases if the economy were to weaken.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid to 29.080, the
lowest since Sept. 8, on initial stock inflows and with no
intervention by Taiwan's central bank spotted, dealers said.
Traders in Taipei said they had not heard of dealers
receiving phone calls from the central bank, as often happens in
the case of intervention.
Despite the lack of intervention, interbank players covered
short positions, especially around 29.100, on sustained caution
over possible purchases by the central bank and as the pair is
seen as technically oversold.
The pair also found support as foreign investors turned to
net sellers in the island's stock market, eventually
unloading a net T$5.81 billion ($198.91 million). Those
investors bought U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollars, dealers said.
Its 14-day RSI fell to 16.8, the lowest since Feb. 10 last
year, and well below the 30 threshold.
WON
Dollar/won fell to 1,125.3, the lowest since
April 3, as some offshore funds cleared long positions to stop
losses and on supplies from South Korean exporters including
shipbuilders.
But the pair recovered some early losses to end the local
session at 1,127.5, with investors covering short positions
ahead of support at the 200-day moving average, which stands at
1,124.2.
Dollar/won has closed domestic sessions higher than the
average since September.
Foreign investors also turned to net sellers in the domestic
stock market offloading 132.0 billion won ($116.80
million) worth of shares after buying for three consecutive
sessions.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0720 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.53 80.09 -0.55
Sing dlr 1.2367 1.2360 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.160 29.232 +0.25
Korean won 1126.73 1130.00 +0.29
Baht 30.78 30.75 -0.10
Peso 42.16 42.21 +0.12
Rupiah 9185.00 9190.00 +0.05
Rupee 52.93 52.73 -0.37
Ringgit 3.0240 3.0260 +0.07
Yuan 6.3024 6.3102 +0.12
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.53 76.92 -4.49
Sing dlr 1.2367 1.2969 +4.87
Taiwan dlr 29.160 30.290 +3.88
Korean won 1126.73 1151.80 +2.23
Baht 30.78 31.55 +2.50
Peso 42.16 43.84 +4.00
Rupiah 9185.00 9060.00 -1.36
Rupee 52.93 53.08 +0.29
Ringgit 3.0240 3.1685 +4.78
Yuan 6.3024 6.2940 -0.13
($1 = 29.2085 Taiwan dollars)
($1 = 1130.1250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Yingchein Lee in
TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Lewis)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]