SINGAPORE, May 3 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Thursday on profit-taking as investors trimmed risky assets after gloomy data from the United States and Europe renewed worries about a global slowdown. The Indian rupee slumped to a four-month low against the dollar despite caution over the central bank's intervention to limit its slide. The South Korean won was also pressured by importers' dollar demand for payments. Euro zone factories sank further into decline last month, with the downturn hitting Italy and Spain hard and appearing to take root among core members France and Germany. "When Europe and the U.S. are weak, Asian exports will get hit. Exporters won't have many dollars to sell. A weak Europe also means that they may pull back their profitable investments in Asia," said a senior dealer at a local bank in Kuala Lumpur. "If the ECB admits the Europe is in trouble, that will confirm market fears and risk-off sentiment," the dealer added, referring to the European Central Bank, which is set to hold a policy meeting later in the day. With recently downgraded Spain looking to raise funds in the bond market on Thursday, the ECB will be under pressure at its policy meeting to do more to shield weaker euro zone members from additional pain. The Indian rupee underperformed its Asian peers as the central bank has not been spotted buying the local currency yet. Traders said it may have sold dollars above 53 on Wednesday. The won also slid 0.2 percent to 1,129.70 per dollar, and technical indicators point to further weakness. It could test 1,132.8, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its April-May appreciation. The next support is the 50 percent retracement at 1,135.1. Local exporters bought the won on dips, limiting its fall. "Exporters came earlier than I expected. If someone tries to lift the pair (dollar/won) more, that would be good chances to sell it on the rallies," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso also edged lower, as short-term investors reduced bet on the local units. In April, both of them rose 1.7 percent against the dollar respectively, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, according to Reuters data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.17 80.13 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2409 1.2399 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.218 29.240 +0.08 Korean won 1129.70 1127.50 -0.19 Baht 30.88 30.83 -0.16 Peso 42.21 42.20 -0.01 Rupiah 9194.00 9197.00 +0.03 Rupee 53.22 52.96 -0.48 Ringgit 3.0300 3.0285 -0.05 Yuan 6.3076 6.3070 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.17 76.92 -4.06 Sing dlr 1.2409 1.2969 +4.51 Taiwan dlr 29.218 30.290 +3.67 Korean won 1129.70 1151.80 +1.96 Baht 30.88 31.55 +2.17 Peso 42.21 43.84 +3.87 Rupiah 9194.00 9060.00 -1.46 Rupee 53.22 53.08 -0.25 Ringgit 3.0300 3.1685 +4.57 Yuan 6.3076 6.2940 -0.22 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)