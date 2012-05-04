SINGAPORE, May 4 The Indian rupee and the
Indonesian rupiah fell on Friday, hit by growing fears over
policy changes that could affect investments in the two
countries, and were poised for consecutive weekly losses.
Currencies in the rest of Asia also slid as investors
remained cautious ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April
later on Friday after the world's biggest economy reported tepid
growth in the services sector.
The rupee slid to 53.78 per dollar, the weakest
since Dec. 15, when the Indian currency hit a record low, and it
is expected to move to the historically softest level of 54.30
eventually, dealers said.
The rupiah is also seen staying weak, although the
Indonesian central bank was spotted selling dollars near the
session low.
Earlier, the spread between onshore and offshore forwards in
the rupiah widened to the largest level since late September,
when the country suffered heavy outflows.
"INR and IDR are real underperformers within the Asian FX
complex this year, with policy changes or potential changes
making foreign investors nervous," said Westpac foreign exchange
strategist Jonathan Cavenagh in Singapore.
"While the weakness in both currencies seems to reflect
domestic factors, it doesn't bode well for the broader Asian FX
outlook in my view," Cavenagh said.
The rupiah and the rupee are the worst performing emerging
Asian currencies so far this year, according to Reuters data.
The Indian currency has slid 2.2 percent versus the
greenback so far this week, which would be the largest weekly
loss since the week ended on Nov. 20, set to see a fi fth w eek of
depreciation.
The Indonesian unit is also poised to suffer from a fourth
week of slide.
In India, sustained uncertainty over a new tax proposal has
been a major hurdle to foreign investors, although two
government sources on Thursday said the country will not
retroactively tax portfolio investments and will shift the
burden of proving evasion on tax to authorities.
Jakarta will impose a new export tax on metal ores and
prohibit the shipment of raw minerals unless miners submit plans
to build smelters, in a decision likely to shake up mining in
one of the world's major metals exporters.
The spread of one-month offshore forward over the onshore
widened to 102 points for the rupiah this week, indicating more
foreign investors are hedging their exposure.
That would be the largest widening since week of Sept. 25
last year, when Indonesia suffered from heavy outflows.
One-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
rose to 9,320, the highest since Nov. 28, on
demand from model funds. Its next resistance is 9,350, the high
of Nov. 25. If the level is cleared, it may head to 9,600, the
high of Sept. 22.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.15 80.18 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2424 1.2438 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 29.226 29.266 +0.14
Korean won 1131.50 1129.00 -0.22
Baht 30.90 30.92 +0.06
Peso 42.21 42.17 -0.09
Rupiah 9195.00 9185.00 -0.11
Rupee 53.72 53.41 -0.58
Ringgit 3.0355 3.0325 -0.10
Yuan 6.3050 6.3050 +0.00
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.15 76.92 -4.03
Sing dlr 1.2424 1.2969 +4.39
Taiwan dlr 29.226 30.290 +3.64
Korean won 1131.50 1151.80 +1.79
Baht 30.90 31.55 +2.10
Peso 42.21 43.84 +3.86
Rupiah 9195.00 9060.00 -1.47
Rupee 53.72 53.08 -1.19
Ringgit 3.0355 3.1685 +4.38
Yuan 6.3050 6.2940 -0.17
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Kevin
Plumberg and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)
