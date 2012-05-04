* IDR forward spreads imply more outflows * Ringgit down, but local names buy near 3.04/dlr * Sing dlr up on macro funds, short-term players (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 4 The Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah, the worst performers among emerging Asian currencies in 2012, were poised on Friday for another week of losses and could fall further on worries about fund outflows amid the countries' policy uncertainties. Most of their Asian peers also fell as investors reduced bets on the regional units, staying cautious ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April later in the day after the world's biggest economy reported tepid growth in the services sector. The rupee slid to 53.8650 per dollar, the weakest since a record low on Dec. 15, and it is expected to move eventually to the historically softest level of 54.300 eventually, dealers said. The rupiah also weakened, despite the central bank's intervention, with dollar/rupiah one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) hitting their highest in more than five months. "INR and IDR are real underperformers within the Asian FX complex this year, with policy changes or potential changes making foreign investors nervous," said Westpac foreign exchange strategist Jonathan Cavenagh in Singapore. "While the weakness in both currencies seems to reflect domestic factors, it doesn't bode well for the broader Asian FX outlook," Cavenagh said. The Indian currency was set for a fifth straight week of depreciation. So far this week, it has slid 2.3 percent, which would be the biggest drop since the week ended on Nov. 20. The Indonesian unit was poised to suffer a fourth week of slides. In India, sustained uncertainty over a new tax proposal has been a major worry for foreign investors, although two government sources on Thursday said the country will not retroactively tax portfolio investments and will shift the burden of proving evasion on tax to authorities. Junior Finance Minister S.S. Palanimanickam said on Friday India is considering a review of the Double Taxation Avoidance Treaty with Mauritius to raise revenue. Jakarta will impose a new export tax on metal ores and prohibit the shipment of raw minerals unless miners submit plans to build smelters, in a decision likely to shake up mining in one of the world's major metals exporters. The move comes shortly after concerns about policy-making were sparked by parliament's decision not to take the needed step of cutting fuel-price subsidies. Real money funds and model accounts have recently sold the rupiah, dealers and analysts said. While Bank Indonesia has stepped into currency markets to support the weakening rupiah, the selloff may have more room to run. Investors have by and large displayed striking confidence in Indonesia, judging by the relatively calm bond markets, though the trigger for a further selloff may come from the central bank's policy meeting next Thursday. Meanwhile, investors are keeping an eye on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day to get clues on its health and monetary policy direction. Elections in France and Greece on Sunday are also on the spotlight. The U.S. payrolls report is expected to show a gain of 170,000 in April, according to a Reuters poll. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah rose as the spread between one-month onshore and offshore forwards widened this week by the most since the week ended on Sept. 25, when Indonesia suffered from heavy outflows. The spot pair rose to 9,200, according to Reuters data, while dealers said the central bank was spotted selling it at 9,205. One-month dollar/rupiah NDFs rose to 9,320, the highest since Nov. 28. Its next resistance is 9,350, the high of Nov. 25. If the level is cleared, it may head to 9,600, the high of Sept. 22. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit rose on short-covering, while local banks sold it on rallies, expecting inflows linked to Felda Global's initial public offering. The pair gained 0.1 percent to 3.0350, off the session high of 3.0390. Technically, it has room to rise to 3.0415, the low of April 27, to fill a gap between the day and April 30. The next target would be 3.0468, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its March-May slide. "The market is still seen slightly short, but I don't expect much rise," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slid as macro funds and short-term players added short positions. Sustained worries about the city-state's inflation are expected to keep putting pressure on the pair. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.15 80.18 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2415 1.2438 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.236 29.266 +0.10 Korean won 1131.25 1129.00 -0.20 Baht 30.93 30.92 -0.03 Peso 42.25 42.17 -0.19 Rupiah 9200.00 9185.00 -0.16 Rupee 53.80 53.41 -0.72 Ringgit 3.0360 3.0325 -0.12 Yuan 6.3053 6.3050 -0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.15 76.92 -4.03 Sing dlr 1.2415 1.2969 +4.46 Taiwan dlr 29.236 30.290 +3.61 Korean won 1131.25 1151.80 +1.82 Baht 30.93 31.55 +2.00 Peso 42.25 43.84 +3.76 Rupiah 9200.00 9060.00 -1.52 Rupee 53.80 53.08 -1.33 Ringgit 3.0360 3.1685 +4.36 Yuan 6.3053 6.2940 -0.18