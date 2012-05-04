* IDR forward spreads imply more outflows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 4 The Indian rupee and Indonesian
rupiah, the worst performers among emerging Asian currencies in
2012, were poised on Friday for another week of losses and could
fall further on worries about fund outflows amid the countries'
policy uncertainties.
Most of their Asian peers also fell as investors reduced
bets on the regional units, staying cautious ahead of U.S.
non-farm payrolls data for April later in the day after the
world's biggest economy reported tepid growth in the services
sector.
The rupee slid to 53.8650 per dollar, the weakest
since a record low on Dec. 15, and it is expected to move
eventually to the historically softest level of 54.300
eventually, dealers said.
The rupiah also weakened, despite the central
bank's intervention, with dollar/rupiah one-month
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) hitting their highest in more
than five months.
"INR and IDR are real underperformers within the Asian FX
complex this year, with policy changes or potential changes
making foreign investors nervous," said Westpac foreign exchange
strategist Jonathan Cavenagh in Singapore.
"While the weakness in both currencies seems to reflect
domestic factors, it doesn't bode well for the broader Asian FX
outlook," Cavenagh said.
The Indian currency was set for a fifth straight week of
depreciation. So far this week, it has slid 2.3 percent, which
would be the biggest drop since the week ended on Nov. 20.
The Indonesian unit was poised to suffer a fourth week of
slides.
In India, sustained uncertainty over a new tax proposal has
been a major worry for foreign investors, although two
government sources on Thursday said the country will not
retroactively tax portfolio investments and will shift the
burden of proving evasion on tax to authorities.
Junior Finance Minister S.S. Palanimanickam said on Friday
India is considering a review of the Double Taxation Avoidance
Treaty with Mauritius to raise revenue.
Jakarta will impose a new export tax on metal ores and
prohibit the shipment of raw minerals unless miners submit plans
to build smelters, in a decision likely to shake up mining in
one of the world's major metals exporters.
The move comes shortly after concerns about policy-making
were sparked by parliament's decision not to take the needed
step of cutting fuel-price subsidies.
Real money funds and model accounts have recently sold the
rupiah, dealers and analysts said.
While Bank Indonesia has stepped into currency markets to
support the weakening rupiah, the selloff may have more room to
run.
Investors have by and large displayed striking confidence in
Indonesia, judging by the relatively calm bond markets, though
the trigger for a further selloff may come from the central
bank's policy meeting next Thursday.
Meanwhile, investors are keeping an eye on the U.S. non-farm
payrolls data later in the day to get clues on its health and
monetary policy direction. Elections in France and Greece on
Sunday are also on the spotlight.
The U.S. payrolls report is expected to show a gain of
170,000 in April, according to a Reuters poll.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah rose as the spread between one-month
onshore and offshore forwards widened this week by the most
since the week ended on Sept. 25, when Indonesia suffered from
heavy outflows.
The spot pair rose to 9,200, according to Reuters data,
while dealers said the central bank was spotted selling it at
9,205.
One-month dollar/rupiah NDFs rose to 9,320,
the highest since Nov. 28. Its next resistance is 9,350, the
high of Nov. 25.
If the level is cleared, it may head to 9,600, the high of
Sept. 22.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit rose on short-covering, while local
banks sold it on rallies, expecting inflows linked to Felda
Global's initial public offering.
The pair gained 0.1 percent to 3.0350, off the session high
of 3.0390.
Technically, it has room to rise to 3.0415, the low of April
27, to fill a gap between the day and April 30. The next target
would be 3.0468, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
March-May slide.
"The market is still seen slightly short, but I don't expect
much rise," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slid as macro funds
and short-term players added short positions.
Sustained worries about the city-state's inflation are
expected to keep putting pressure on the pair.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0725 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.15 80.18 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2415 1.2438 +0.19
Taiwan dlr 29.236 29.266 +0.10
Korean won 1131.25 1129.00 -0.20
Baht 30.93 30.92 -0.03
Peso 42.25 42.17 -0.19
Rupiah 9200.00 9185.00 -0.16
Rupee 53.80 53.41 -0.72
Ringgit 3.0360 3.0325 -0.12
Yuan 6.3053 6.3050 -0.00
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.15 76.92 -4.03
Sing dlr 1.2415 1.2969 +4.46
Taiwan dlr 29.236 30.290 +3.61
Korean won 1131.25 1151.80 +1.82
Baht 30.93 31.55 +2.00
Peso 42.25 43.84 +3.76
Rupiah 9200.00 9060.00 -1.52
Rupee 53.80 53.08 -1.33
Ringgit 3.0360 3.1685 +4.36
Yuan 6.3053 6.2940 -0.18
(Additional reporting by Kevin Plumberg, Saikat Chatterjee in
HONG KONG and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
