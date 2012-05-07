SINGAPORE, May 7 Currencies fell across emerging Asia on Monday as investors worried about the impact of elections in Greece and France on the austerity programme in the eurozone, coming on the heels of disappointing U.S. jobs data. The South Korean won fell 0.7 percent against the dollar, hitting a nearly two-week low while the Singapore dollar slid 0.3 percent, as offshore funds sold the two currencies on concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis may get worse following the elections at the weekend. Dariusz Kowalczyk, Credit Agricole CIB's senior economist and strategist in Hong Kong, warned of greater volatility ahead and capital outflows from emerging markets if the Greek election led to a review of the bailout programme. The two pro-bailout parties in Greece have failed to win a majority in the parliament, casting doubt over the future of the austerity programme. "The same could happen if more pro-growth policies of the new French government leads to fiscal tensions in the region. Thus, in the short run, risk aversion is the name of the game," Kowalczyk said. French socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in France's presidential election, ousting incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy who had played a key role in structuring bailout schemes for indebted euro zone members and pushed for strict fiscal policies aimed at managing huge debts, in close cooperation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Those elections in the euro zone came as investors sentiment was already soured after much weaker-than-expected U.S. April payrolls data on Friday boosted concerns over the world's top economy. A further slide in the South Korean won was restricted as exporters bought local currency on the dips, especially around the session low of 1,140 per dollar, dealers said. Investors also stayed cautious over possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign authorities. "It (dollar/won) can rise above 1,140, but I'd like to sell dollars there. Despite risk-off sentiment, market forces may not help further rises," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The Singapore dollar fell to 1.2526 against the greenback from Friday's close of 1.2440, with macro funds and leveraged accounts covering U.S. dollar-short positions. But the city-state's currency recovered some of the losses as the central bank's deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee said it is committed to price stability in the medium term and monetary policy should temper but not fully offset cost pressures from the supply side. The Singapore dollar also found support area between 1.2528 and 1.2539 against the U.S. dollar. The 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its March-April appreciation is at 1.2528, while its 55-day moving average stood at 1.2539. It has been closing stronger than the average since Apr. 12. "It may get another round of buying (U.S. dollar) in the Europe session, but with the UK on a holiday it may not be big today. I think we're probably done," said a European bank dealer in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.79 79.89 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2440 -0.34 Taiwan dlr 29.320 29.280 -0.14 Korean won 1139.00 1131.30 -0.68 *Baht 30.90 30.94 +0.13 Peso 42.38 42.32 -0.14 Rupiah 9210.00 9185.00 -0.27 Rupee 53.41 53.47 +0.11 Ringgit 3.0600 3.0420 -0.59 Yuan 6.3106 6.3062 -0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.79 76.92 -3.60 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2969 +3.89 Taiwan dlr 29.320 30.290 +3.31 Korean won 1139.00 1151.80 +1.12 Baht 30.90 31.55 +2.10 Peso 42.38 43.84 +3.45 Rupiah 9210.00 9060.00 -1.63 Rupee 53.41 53.08 -0.62 Ringgit 3.0600 3.1685 +3.55 Yuan 6.3106 6.2940 -0.26 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]