* Short rupee positions highest since late Nov
* Investors cut bullish bets on Asia FX
By Anooja Debnath and Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 10 Investors became more
pessimistic on the Indian rupee despite the central bank's steps
to defend the currency, pushing bearish bets for the unit to
their largest in nearly six months during the last two weeks, a
Reuters poll showed.
Currency players also reduced long positions in most
emerging Asian currencies as increasing fears of a global
slowdown and a worsening situation in Europe hurt risk appetite
and caused investors to shun regional units, the survey of 13
currency analysts showed on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), tightening the rules on
exporters' earnings, asked them to reduce their foreign currency
holdings by half, effectively forcing them to buy the rupee.
Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist at Westpac in
Singapore, said such measures will help stabilise the rupee for
now but do nothing to address larger fundamental problems facing
India such as its trade and current account deficits, high
inflation and growing concerns about its regulatory environment,
which are driving investors away.
The outlook for emerging Asian currencies will likely remain
gloomy, given political uncertainty in the euro zone and an
overall global economic slowdown.
"The global backdrop is certainly less supportive (for Asian
currencies) than what it was two months ago when most things
were kind of bouncing from depressed levels at the tail end of
last year," said Cavenagh.
"Investors flooded into emerging Asia at the start of this
year and once April ended, they have really done nothing. So
positioning has essentially gone sideways," he added.
The previous poll, published on April 26, indicated
investors more than doubled their bets on the Singapore dollar
to the highest level in nearly three months.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won
, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah
, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
on dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
10-May -0.19 0.12 -1.19 0.31 -0.15 1.74 -0.38 -0.22
0.07
26-Apr -0.68 -0.06 -1.43 0.21 -0.36 1.38 -0.33 -0.76 -0.19
12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37
29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10
15-Mar 0.08 -0.28 -0.59 0.28 -0.15 0.35 -0.61 -0.53 -0.41
1-Mar -1.00 -1.15 -1.30 -0.10 -0.54 -0.72 -1.63 -0.59 -1.25
16-Feb -0.98 -0.74 -0.27 -0.35 -0.39 -0.71 -0.61 -0.52 -0.44
(Additional reporting and Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
