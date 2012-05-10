* Short rupee positions highest since late Nov * Investors cut bullish bets on Asia FX By Anooja Debnath and Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 10 Investors became more pessimistic on the Indian rupee despite the central bank's steps to defend the currency, pushing bearish bets for the unit to their largest in nearly six months during the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed. Currency players also reduced long positions in most emerging Asian currencies as increasing fears of a global slowdown and a worsening situation in Europe hurt risk appetite and caused investors to shun regional units, the survey of 13 currency analysts showed on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), tightening the rules on exporters' earnings, asked them to reduce their foreign currency holdings by half, effectively forcing them to buy the rupee. Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore, said such measures will help stabilise the rupee for now but do nothing to address larger fundamental problems facing India such as its trade and current account deficits, high inflation and growing concerns about its regulatory environment, which are driving investors away. The outlook for emerging Asian currencies will likely remain gloomy, given political uncertainty in the euro zone and an overall global economic slowdown. "The global backdrop is certainly less supportive (for Asian currencies) than what it was two months ago when most things were kind of bouncing from depressed levels at the tail end of last year," said Cavenagh. "Investors flooded into emerging Asia at the start of this year and once April ended, they have really done nothing. So positioning has essentially gone sideways," he added. The previous poll, published on April 26, indicated investors more than doubled their bets on the Singapore dollar to the highest level in nearly three months. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won , Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah , Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 10-May -0.19 0.12 -1.19 0.31 -0.15 1.74 -0.38 -0.22 0.07 26-Apr -0.68 -0.06 -1.43 0.21 -0.36 1.38 -0.33 -0.76 -0.19 12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37 29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10 15-Mar 0.08 -0.28 -0.59 0.28 -0.15 0.35 -0.61 -0.53 -0.41 1-Mar -1.00 -1.15 -1.30 -0.10 -0.54 -0.72 -1.63 -0.59 -1.25 16-Feb -0.98 -0.74 -0.27 -0.35 -0.39 -0.71 -0.61 -0.52 -0.44 (Additional reporting and Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]