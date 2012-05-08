SINGAPORE, May 8 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Tuesday on worries about Europe after elections triggered a growth-versus-austerity debate, while the euro's bounce off a three-month low helped prop up the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar. The Taiwan dollar outperformed regional peers on some foreign fund inflows, but overall trading in Asia was subdued, dealers said. On Monday, emerging Asian currencies and stocks, along with the euro, fell as investors dumped risk holdings on worries elections in Greece and France would dent the euro zone's austerity measures, which were considered critical in holding the currency bloc together. But International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde then said the fund is aware that fiscal austerity holds back growth and the effects are worse in an economic downturn. Investors are closely watching the debate to see how policymakers will balance out growth objectives with belt-tightening measures and "if the mixture would produce a positive result," said Jeong My-young, a senior currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul. Emerging Asian currencies may find some support if the euro zone shows signs of an economic stabilisation, but regional units may have to face bumpy roads to further gains, she added. "For a very very long term, it is correct to buy Asian currencies. But it will be tough for investors to hold such positions for the time being, especially in the second quarter, as the global economy still sluggish," said My-young. Reflecting the caution, foreign investors took profits in the Taiwan dollar to sell it on rallies. The island's stocks gave up initial gains. "Given the very weak export data and poor performance of the stock market, I doubt how TWD can go much stronger after the month-end selling," a trader in Taipei said, referring to trade data released on Monday. Taiwan's exports contracted for a second month in April, and by more than forecasts, with demand in the United States and China falling sharply in a sign that the road ahead is still rocky for Asia's exporters. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0240 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.97 79.91 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2460 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.307 29.382 +0.26 Korean won 1136.30 1138.50 +0.19 Baht 30.96 30.94 -0.06 Peso 42.34 42.35 +0.02 Rupiah 9200.00 9190.00 -0.11 Rupee 52.91 52.91 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0535 3.0545 +0.03 Yuan 6.3072 6.3079 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.97 76.92 -3.82 Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2969 +4.08 Taiwan dlr 29.307 30.290 +3.35 Korean won 1136.30 1151.80 +1.36 Baht 30.96 31.55 +1.91 Peso 42.34 43.84 +3.54 Rupiah 9200.00 9060.00 -1.52 Rupee 52.91 53.08 +0.33 Ringgit 3.0535 3.1685 +3.77 Yuan 6.3072 6.2940 -0.21 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]