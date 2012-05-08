SINGAPORE, May 8 Emerging Asian currencies were
mixed on Tuesday on worries about Europe after elections
triggered a growth-versus-austerity debate, while the euro's
bounce off a three-month low helped prop up the South Korean won
and the Taiwan dollar.
The Taiwan dollar outperformed regional peers on some
foreign fund inflows, but overall trading in Asia was subdued,
dealers said.
On Monday, emerging Asian currencies and stocks, along with
the euro, fell as investors dumped risk holdings on worries
elections in Greece and France would dent the euro zone's
austerity measures, which were considered critical in holding
the currency bloc together.
But International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde then said the fund is aware that fiscal austerity holds
back growth and the effects are worse in an economic downturn.
Investors are closely watching the debate to see how
policymakers will balance out growth objectives with
belt-tightening measures and "if the mixture would produce a
positive result," said Jeong My-young, a senior currency
strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul.
Emerging Asian currencies may find some support if the euro
zone shows signs of an economic stabilisation, but regional
units may have to face bumpy roads to further gains, she added.
"For a very very long term, it is correct to buy Asian
currencies. But it will be tough for investors to hold such
positions for the time being, especially in the second quarter,
as the global economy still sluggish," said My-young.
Reflecting the caution, foreign investors took profits in
the Taiwan dollar to sell it on rallies. The island's
stocks gave up initial gains.
"Given the very weak export data and poor performance of the
stock market, I doubt how TWD can go much stronger after the
month-end selling," a trader in Taipei said, referring to trade
data released on Monday.
Taiwan's exports contracted for a second month in April, and
by more than forecasts, with demand in the United States and
China falling sharply in a sign that the road ahead is still
rocky for Asia's exporters.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0240 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.97 79.91 -0.08
Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2460 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.307 29.382 +0.26
Korean won 1136.30 1138.50 +0.19
Baht 30.96 30.94 -0.06
Peso 42.34 42.35 +0.02
Rupiah 9200.00 9190.00 -0.11
Rupee 52.91 52.91 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0535 3.0545 +0.03
Yuan 6.3072 6.3079 +0.01
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.97 76.92 -3.82
Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2969 +4.08
Taiwan dlr 29.307 30.290 +3.35
Korean won 1136.30 1151.80 +1.36
Baht 30.96 31.55 +1.91
Peso 42.34 43.84 +3.54
Rupiah 9200.00 9060.00 -1.52
Rupee 52.91 53.08 +0.33
Ringgit 3.0535 3.1685 +3.77
Yuan 6.3072 6.2940 -0.21
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien
Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]