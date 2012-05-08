* Taiwan dollar up on inflows, foreign banks * S.Korean importers limit won's upside; 1,133.7/dlr caps * Indian rupee weaker despite delay in tax evasion steps (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 8 The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won rose on Tuesday as the euro found support, while their Asian peers were mixed as investors hesitated to add positions in risky units on political uncertainty in Europe, especially Greece. The Taiwan dollar also found support from foreign fund inflows, but overall trading in Asia was subdued. On Monday, emerging Asian currencies and stocks, along with the euro, fell as investors dumped risk holdings on worries elections in Greece and France would dent the euro zone's austerity measures, which were considered critical in holding the currency bloc together. But International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde then said the fund is aware that fiscal austerity holds back growth and the effects are worse in an economic downturn. Investors are closely watching the debate to see how policymakers will balance growth objectives with belt-tightening measures and "if the mixture produces a positive result," said Jeong My-young, a senior currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul. Emerging Asian currencies may find some support if the euro zone shows signs of economic stabilisation, but regional units may have to face bumpy roads to further gains, she added. "For the very, very long term, it is correct to buy Asian currencies. But it will be tough for investors to hold such positions for the time being, especially in the second quarter, with the global economy still sluggish," said Jeong. Greece is still at the centre of worries, as three Greek finance ministry officials told Reuters the country might run out of cash by the end of June if it does not have a government in place to negotiate the next installment of EU/IMF aid and state revenue falls short of projections. A first attempt to form a new Greek government collapsed in less than a day on Monday, following an election that left gaping questions over the country's ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro. Reflecting these worries, the euro gave up some of its initial gains. "If the euro's upside is capped at 1.31, it may head to 1.29 eventually. That will push dollar/Asia higher," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The Indian rupee turned lower, underperforming its Asian peers, although the country delayed by a year the rollout of measures to crack down on tax evasion in a bid to ease worries about an exodus of funds. WON Dollar/won fell, but South Korean importers bought the pair on dips for settlements, limiting its decline. The pair had support at 1,133.7, the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud. Foreign investors were sellers in Seoul's main stock market for a fifth consecutive session, unloading a combined net 1.1 trillion won ($966.23 million), according to Reuters' calculations. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid on some foreign inflows and as foreign banks sold the pair. But it recovered some of its initial losses as other foreign banks bought the U.S. dollar on dips, dealers said. "Given the very weak export data and poor performance of the stock market, I doubt how TWD can go much stronger after the month-end selling," a trader in Taipei said, referring to trade data released on Monday. Taiwan's exports contracted for a second month in April, and by more than forecast, with demand in the United States and China falling sharply in a sign that the road ahead is still rocky for Asia's exporters. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.84 79.91 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2462 1.2460 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.318 29.382 +0.22 Korean won 1136.23 1138.50 +0.20 Baht 30.96 30.94 -0.06 Peso 42.31 42.35 +0.09 Rupiah 9200.00 9190.00 -0.11 Rupee 53.05 52.91 -0.27 Ringgit 3.0545 3.0545 +0.00 Yuan 6.3076 6.3079 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.84 76.92 -3.66 Sing dlr 1.2462 1.2969 +4.07 Taiwan dlr 29.318 30.290 +3.32 Korean won 1136.23 1151.80 +1.37 Baht 30.96 31.55 +1.91 Peso 42.31 43.84 +3.62 Rupiah 9200.00 9060.00 -1.52 Rupee 53.05 53.08 +0.06 Ringgit 3.0545 3.1685 +3.73 Yuan 6.3076 6.2940 -0.22 ($1 = 1138.4500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)