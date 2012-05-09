SINGAPORE, May 9 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday, with the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit breaking through technical support, on worries that austerity moves Europe has taken to deal with its debt crisis could be derailed. The won came under more pressure from local importers and as foreign investors continued to shed local stocks. The ringgit weakened past a 100-day moving average as some European banks offered to buy dollars and investors added to their positions. Wednesday's slides in regional units came as Greece struggled to form a government after the weekend's election, heightening the risk that a hard-won bailout deal could be scrapped. Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras will meet the leaders of Greece's mainstream parties later on Wednesday to try to form a coalition government, an effort seen as doomed after he demanded that pledges made in exchange for an European Union/International Monetary Fund rescue package be torn up. "Concerns over disorderly exit of the country from the euro zone are coming back, triggering uncertainty in global markets," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, Credit Agricole CIB's senior economist and strategist in Hong Kong. "We expect Asia to see a continuation of yesterday's emerging market trend towards weaker currencies and equities, while rates are likely to fall as well." Official estimate that Greece could run out of money as soon as next month if Athens does not stick to the aid package terms, which kept the currency solvent and in the single currency bloc. The concerns hit other risky assets including Asian stocks and the euro. "Markets are starting to build up risk-off positions. Euro and other risky currencies will drift lower thanks to Greece," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The South Korean won softened past the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,140.3 per dollar of its April-May appreciation. Once the won ends the session weaker than the retracement, it may head to 1,142, around lows hit in the second half of April. The next level would be 1,144.9, the low of April 12. Still, many dealers doubted if the won would stay weaker than the Fibonacci resistance, given demand from local exporters and wariness of possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. "I wonder how long it can stay there as the authorities may step in," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The ringgit also cleared a 100-day moving average, which currently stands at 3.0661 versus greenback on fixing-related supplies. It has been closing firmer than the average since mid-January. The Malaysian currency may head to 3.0700, near its previous lows. The next target would be 3.0735, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its March-May appreciation. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.78 79.87 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2502 1.2474 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 29.362 29.370 +0.03 Korean won 1140.60 1135.60 -0.44 Baht 31.03 30.99 -0.13 Peso 42.41 42.28 -0.32 Rupiah 9220.00 9190.00 -0.33 Rupee 53.54 53.12 -0.78 Ringgit 3.0670 3.0570 -0.33 Yuan 6.3096 6.3080 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.78 76.92 -3.59 Sing dlr 1.2502 1.2969 +3.74 Taiwan dlr 29.362 30.290 +3.16 Korean won 1140.60 1151.80 +0.98 Baht 31.03 31.55 +1.68 Peso 42.41 43.84 +3.37 Rupiah 9220.00 9060.00 -1.74 Rupee 53.54 53.08 -0.86 Ringgit 3.0670 3.1685 +3.31 Yuan 6.3096 6.2940 -0.25 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]