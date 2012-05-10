SINGAPORE, May 10 The Indian rupee led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday after the central bank took dramatic regulatory measures to support the currency, while the Singapore dollar rose amid expectations of possible intervention by the authorities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the intraday open position trading band to five times the available net position limit for banks. It also said exporters would be required to convert 50 percent of their foreign exchange holdings into rupees, a move traders said could boost the sagging rupee. The rupee jumped as much as 1.6 percent against the dollar after the measure, although dealers said the central bank had been spotted buying. Other central banks in the region, including Bank Indonesia, have also been spotted intervening to support their currencies, according to dealers. Expectations of official bids for regional currencies by central banks has provided some relief to the units. There was some talk that the Monetary Authority of Singapore had bought the city-state's currency at around 1.2550 per U.S. dollar, dealers said. But other central banks were unlikely to follow the RBI's regulatory step, dealers and analysts said. "While this kind of intervention could boost the currencies in the short-term, it is actually a negative for investor confidence," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "Other policymakers will be very cautious in considering such restrictions." Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure from renewed concern about the euro zone's debt crisis after weekend elections in Greece and France. On Thursday, most units started on a weaker tone as the political deadlock in Greece threatens its rescue deal and raises the possibility of insolvency and the country's exit from the euro zone. Casting a further economic shadow, China reported that import growth stalled unexpectedly in April and that exports were weaker than expected. But emerging Asian currencies found some relief from data showing Australian employment unexpectedly rose last month. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.65 79.64 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2531 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.348 29.400 +0.18 Korean won 1141.70 1140.40 -0.11 Baht 31.08 31.08 +0.00 Peso 42.46 42.41 -0.11 Rupiah 9240.00 9225.00 -0.16 Rupee 53.16 53.82 +1.24 Ringgit 3.0670 3.0695 +0.08 Yuan 6.3120 6.3097 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.65 76.92 -3.43 Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2969 +3.71 Taiwan dlr 29.348 30.290 +3.21 Korean won 1141.70 1151.80 +0.88 Baht 31.08 31.55 +1.51 Peso 42.46 43.84 +3.26 Rupiah 9240.00 9060.00 -1.95 Rupee 53.16 53.08 -0.15 Ringgit 3.0670 3.1685 +3.31 Yuan 6.3120 6.2940 -0.29 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]