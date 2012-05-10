SINGAPORE, May 10 The Indian rupee led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday after the central
bank took dramatic regulatory measures to support the currency,
while the Singapore dollar rose amid expectations of possible
intervention by the authorities.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the intraday open
position trading band to five times the available net position
limit for banks.
It also said exporters would be required to convert 50
percent of their foreign exchange holdings into rupees, a move
traders said could boost the sagging rupee.
The rupee jumped as much as 1.6 percent against the
dollar after the measure, although dealers said the central bank
had been spotted buying.
Other central banks in the region, including Bank Indonesia,
have also been spotted intervening to support their currencies,
according to dealers.
Expectations of official bids for regional currencies by
central banks has provided some relief to the units. There was
some talk that the Monetary Authority of Singapore had bought
the city-state's currency at around 1.2550 per U.S.
dollar, dealers said.
But other central banks were unlikely to follow the RBI's
regulatory step, dealers and analysts said.
"While this kind of intervention could boost the currencies
in the short-term, it is actually a negative for investor
confidence," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "Other policymakers will be very
cautious in considering such restrictions."
Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure from
renewed concern about the euro zone's debt crisis after weekend
elections in Greece and France.
On Thursday, most units started on a weaker tone as the
political deadlock in Greece threatens its rescue deal and
raises the possibility of insolvency and the country's exit from
the euro zone.
Casting a further economic shadow, China reported that
import growth stalled unexpectedly in April and that exports
were weaker than expected.
But emerging Asian currencies found some relief from data
showing Australian employment unexpectedly rose last month.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0410 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.65 79.64 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2531 +0.21
Taiwan dlr 29.348 29.400 +0.18
Korean won 1141.70 1140.40 -0.11
Baht 31.08 31.08 +0.00
Peso 42.46 42.41 -0.11
Rupiah 9240.00 9225.00 -0.16
Rupee 53.16 53.82 +1.24
Ringgit 3.0670 3.0695 +0.08
Yuan 6.3120 6.3097 -0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.65 76.92 -3.43
Sing dlr 1.2505 1.2969 +3.71
Taiwan dlr 29.348 30.290 +3.21
Korean won 1141.70 1151.80 +0.88
Baht 31.08 31.55 +1.51
Peso 42.46 43.84 +3.26
Rupiah 9240.00 9060.00 -1.95
Rupee 53.16 53.08 -0.15
Ringgit 3.0670 3.1685 +3.31
Yuan 6.3120 6.2940 -0.29
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
