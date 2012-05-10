* RBI curbs exporters FX holdings to lift rupee * Sing dlr gains on local bids, wary of c.bank intervention * Won dips; exporters, intervention caution relive (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 10 The Indian rupee led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday after the central bank took dramatic regulatory measures to support the currency, while the Singapore dollar rose amid expectations of an intervention by authorities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), tightening the rules on exporters earnings, asked them to reduce their foreign currency holdings by half, effectively forcing them to buy the rupee . It also raised the intraday open position trading band to five times the available net position limit for banks, in a move to improve liquidity. The measures helped the rupee jump up to 1.6 percent against the dollar, but it gave up some of gains as the impact of the steps was seen temporary, given India's growing current account deficit. The rupee has been the worst performer among currencies in emerging Asia after the Indonesian rupiah, falling to its lowest level earlier this month since December. Other currencies in emerging Asia were also under pressure as weak Chinese trade data and political uncertainty in the euro zone stoked renewed fears of a global slowdown. "Greek worries and China data are expected to keep weighing on emerging Asia currencies. Also there is growing evidence of slowing growth in the region as well. They will be supportive of USD/Asia to trend higher from here," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. Some regional currencies found relief from better-than-expected Australia's jobs data and on expectations that central banks in the area may step in to defend the units. The Indonesian central bank was spotted buying the rupiah , dealers said. Others warned r egulatory measures such as RBI's steps could only have limited impact. "While this kind of intervention could boost the currencies in the short-term, it is actually a negative for investor confidence," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "Other policymakers will be very cautious in considering such restrictions." SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell as traders grew cautious about a possible intervention by the central bank. There was market talk that the Monetary Authority of Singapore's agent banks may have sold the pair at 1.2550 overnight. It also came under pressure from strong Australia's jobs data and a rebound in the euro. Resistance stood at a 55-day moving average of 1.2535. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit slid on the euro's rebound and Australia's jobs data, but it found support around a 100-day moving average at 3.0651. On Wednesday the pair ended higher than the average for the first time since mid-January. Earlier, it rose to 3.0750, the highest since April 12, breaking through a 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its March-May slide. But short-term speculators took profits, capping its rally. WON Dollar/won initially hit a near four-month high as worries about European politics bolstered risk aversion. But South Korean exporters sold the pair on rallies, prompting stop-loss dollar selling, while investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, limiting its gains. Currency investors largely ignored the central bank's decision to leave rates unchanged as it was widely expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.75 79.64 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2531 +0.39 Taiwan dlr 29.349 29.400 +0.17 Korean won 1141.70 1140.40 -0.11 Baht 31.05 31.08 +0.10 Peso 42.39 42.41 +0.05 Rupiah 9245.00 9225.00 -0.22 Rupee 53.31 53.82 +0.96 Ringgit 3.0615 3.0695 +0.26 Yuan 6.3124 6.3097 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.75 76.92 -3.55 Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2969 +3.90 Taiwan dlr 29.349 30.290 +3.21 Korean won 1141.70 1151.80 +0.88 Baht 31.05 31.55 +1.61 Peso 42.39 43.84 +3.42 Rupiah 9245.00 9060.00 -2.00 Rupee 53.31 53.08 -0.43 Ringgit 3.0615 3.1685 +3.50 Yuan 6.3124 6.2940 -0.29 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]