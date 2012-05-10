* RBI curbs exporters FX holdings to lift rupee
* Sing dlr gains on local bids, wary of c.bank intervention
* Won dips; exporters, intervention caution relive
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 10 The Indian rupee led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday after the central
bank took dramatic regulatory measures to support the currency,
while the Singapore dollar rose amid expectations of an
intervention by authorities.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), tightening the rules on
exporters earnings, asked them to reduce their foreign currency
holdings by half, effectively forcing them to buy the rupee
.
It also raised the intraday open position trading band to
five times the available net position limit for banks, in a move
to improve liquidity.
The measures helped the rupee jump up to 1.6 percent against
the dollar, but it gave up some of gains as the impact of the
steps was seen temporary, given India's growing current account
deficit.
The rupee has been the worst performer among currencies in
emerging Asia after the Indonesian rupiah, falling to its lowest
level earlier this month since December.
Other currencies in emerging Asia were also under pressure
as weak Chinese trade data and political uncertainty in the euro
zone stoked renewed fears of a global slowdown.
"Greek worries and China data are expected to keep weighing
on emerging Asia currencies. Also there is growing evidence of
slowing growth in the region as well. They will be supportive of
USD/Asia to trend higher from here," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a
currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore.
Some regional currencies found relief from
better-than-expected Australia's jobs data and on expectations
that central banks in the area may step in to defend the units.
The Indonesian central bank was spotted buying the rupiah
, dealers said. Others warned r egulatory measures such
as RBI's steps could only have limited impact.
"While this kind of intervention could boost the currencies
in the short-term, it is actually a negative for investor
confidence," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "Other policymakers will be very
cautious in considering such restrictions."
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell as traders grew
cautious about a possible intervention by the central bank.
There was market talk that the Monetary Authority of
Singapore's agent banks may have sold the pair at 1.2550
overnight.
It also came under pressure from strong Australia's jobs
data and a rebound in the euro.
Resistance stood at a 55-day moving average of 1.2535.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit slid on the euro's rebound and
Australia's jobs data, but it found support around a 100-day
moving average at 3.0651.
On Wednesday the pair ended higher than the average for the
first time since mid-January.
Earlier, it rose to 3.0750, the highest since April 12,
breaking through a 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
March-May slide.
But short-term speculators took profits, capping its rally.
WON
Dollar/won initially hit a near four-month high
as worries about European politics bolstered risk aversion.
But South Korean exporters sold the pair on rallies,
prompting stop-loss dollar selling, while investors stayed
cautious over possible intervention by the foreign exchange
authorities, limiting its gains.
Currency investors largely ignored the central bank's
decision to leave rates unchanged as it was widely expected.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0720 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.75 79.64 -0.14
Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2531 +0.39
Taiwan dlr 29.349 29.400 +0.17
Korean won 1141.70 1140.40 -0.11
Baht 31.05 31.08 +0.10
Peso 42.39 42.41 +0.05
Rupiah 9245.00 9225.00 -0.22
Rupee 53.31 53.82 +0.96
Ringgit 3.0615 3.0695 +0.26
Yuan 6.3124 6.3097 -0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.75 76.92 -3.55
Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2969 +3.90
Taiwan dlr 29.349 30.290 +3.21
Korean won 1141.70 1151.80 +0.88
Baht 31.05 31.55 +1.61
Peso 42.39 43.84 +3.42
Rupiah 9245.00 9060.00 -2.00
Rupee 53.31 53.08 -0.43
Ringgit 3.0615 3.1685 +3.50
Yuan 6.3124 6.2940 -0.29
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)
