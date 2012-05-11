SINGAPORE, May 11 The South Korean won hit a near four-month low on Friday and is set for the worst week in five months, leading a slide in emerging Asian currencies as a sustained political deadlock in Greece kept investors worried about the euro zone debt crisis. Regional units are also under pressure from a reduced appetite for risk after JPMorgan reported a $2 billion trading loss from a failed hedging strategy, and while investors await more economic data from China including April industrial output. The outlook for the world's second-largest economy does not offer much reassurance for the Asian economy and regional currencies, especially after China's disappointing trade data for April, dealers and analysts said. "We need to see more China data first, but if we don't see any change in the Greece situation the market will stay in risk-off mode and buy dollar/Asia on dips," said a senior Malaysia bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos is due to meet conservative Antonis Samaras on Friday in a possibly doomed attempt to form a government and avoid a repeat election, while EU leaders are warning that Greece's membership of the euro is at stake. Still, euro zone countries are prepared to keep financing the debt-ridden member state until Athens forms a new government, whether one emerges from Sunday's election or if new elections have to be held next month, euro zone officials said on Thursday. BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore said emerging Asian currencies were unlikely to rebound unless Greece formed a new government. Reflecting growing concern about the euro zone, investors have already reduced bets on most regional units in the last two weeks, raising short-positions in the Indian rupee to the largest in almost six months, a Reuters poll showed on late Thursday. The won is the worst performing emerging Asian currency for the week so far with a 1.2 percent decline against the dollar, according to Reuters' data. If the loss is sustained, it would be the biggest weekly slide since the week ended Dec. 11, 2011. The South Korean unit came under further pressure as foreign investors continued to sell out of the country's stock market and on dollar demand from importers. Foreign investors are poised to be net sellers for an eighth consecutive session, having dumped a combined net 1.8 trillion won ($1.58 billion). Technically, the won is expected to weaken to 1,148.4 per dollar, although exporters continued taking opportunities to buy it on dips amid caution over possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. "Importers are gradually raising the level at which they buy dollars, and there was continuous dollar demand for repatriation linked to stock selling in the morning," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "Dollar/won is strengthening within the range of 1,140-1,150 and appears to have further room to rise." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.89 79.93 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2504 1.2519 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.367 29.395 +0.10 Korean won 1145.10 1142.50 -0.23 Baht 31.13 31.12 -0.03 Peso 42.45 42.39 -0.13 Rupiah 9180.00 9170.00 -0.11 Rupee 53.45 53.44 -0.02 Ringgit 3.0713 3.0680 -0.11 Yuan 6.3177 6.3140 -0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.89 76.92 -3.72 Sing dlr 1.2504 1.2969 +3.72 Taiwan dlr 29.367 30.290 +3.14 Korean won 1145.10 1151.80 +0.59 Baht 31.13 31.55 +1.35 Peso 42.45 43.84 +3.29 Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31 Rupee 53.45 53.08 -0.69 Ringgit 3.0713 3.1685 +3.16 Yuan 6.3177 6.2940 -0.38 ($1 = 1142.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Chris Lewis) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]